LM's Yeager a 'nightmare' for defenders

Maggie Fessler couldn’t talk about her girls by way of previewing Line Mountain's field hockey season without mentioning how few they were.
There were just 23 players on her roster, far fewer than the 30-odd the Eagles' third-year head coach was accustomed to managing.
For Fessler, it wasn't so much a concern as a constant reminder there was sparse depth — and even less varsity experience — beyond the team’s projected starters, many of whom were members of a senior group 10 strong.
Then again, Fessler wasn't counting on the Eagles' top goal scorer emerging from that short bench.
Sophomore forward Laney Yeager rocketed to the top of Line Mountain's overall goals tally with four of her team-high eight in the last two games, including a district playoff win over Midd-West. Her 17 points rank third on the team behind senior stalwarts Cydney Lahr (26) and Ashley Schreffler (20), and just ahead of another senior, Brooke Herb (16).
"Laney's got great speed, and she's one of those kids you know when there's a free ball within 10-to-15 yards of her she's getting it," said Fessler. "She is willing to get in there, get gritty and get in your face and pressure the ball — just be that annoying presence. She is a defender's nightmare."
The 6-foot redhead became a starter midway through the season and immediately added a dynamic element to the attack. Before she cracked their lineup, the Eagles lost five of the their first seven games, three by one goal to the likes of perennial powers Selinsgrove, Crestwood and Lake-Lehman.
"In the beginning it was a little scary," she said, "but I'm working my way up and really bonding with the team better. I think it's worked out really well."
Yeager broke out in a Sept. 26 win over Lewisburg, scoring all three goals in a preview of today's District 4 Class A semifinal matchup. The third-seed Eagles (11-8) meet the second-seeded Green Dragons (16-2-1) at 5 p.m. at Selinsgrove H.S., followed by No. 1 Bloomsburg (15-2-1) and No. 5 Mifflinburg (11-8) at 7 p.m.
Unbeaten in its last 11 games, Lewisburg hasn't lost since hosting Line Mountain just more than a month ago.
Yeager's three-goal outburst at the Pawling Complex and the Eagles' only goals in a 2-0 win at home over District 4-2A finalist Shikellamy proved she is a threat on grass. The pair she scored in the district quarters showed she's also a terror on turf. Midd-West had difficulty sustaining possession, and Line Mountain's speed kept the Mustangs on their heels for much of the playoff.
"Cydney did a great job of controlling the middle of the field, and so did Abby (Wolfe) as our center halfback. And it's really nice when you have someone like Laney up the field," said Fessler. "All of our forwards, at this point, they hustle after every ball and try to make something happen. It's a lot easier for the middle of the field to work hard and put that effort forth when they have people up the field who are willing to do the same."
Schreffler, who assisted Yeager goals against both Lewisburg and Midd-West, called Yeager "a powerhouse."
"She generates a lot for our offense," Schreffler said. "She is very scrappy in the circle. She has such good speed and stick skill. She has made such a good impact. She changed a lot for us."
With Yeager leading the way, just ahead of Lahr, Schreffler and Herb (each with seven goals), the Eagles surpassed last season's goal production in one fewer game.
Yeager is joined in the starting 11 by classmate Cortney Keim and two freshmen, Alana Martz and Taylor Rothermel. Sophomore reserve Ainsley Derck has helped to fill the void created by an injury to Teague Hoffman, a six-goal scorer last season as a freshman who was limited to eight games this season.
"I think (Hoffman) really stepped up and showed a lot of intensity last year," said Yeager. "This year I think we both worked really hard and stepped up."
"We have a few girls who are coming off the bench who can get the job done," said Fessler, "They're doing a great job coming off the bench and playing that role really well and providing a spark."