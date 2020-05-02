The Messiah College men’s soccer team has won more NCAA championships than any other men’s soccer program.
The Falcons won their 11th national title when Adam Cole, a Lewisburg graduate, and Trevor Goodling, an East Juniata graduate, were freshmen in 2017. The Valley pair, now juniors, both had family members previously play for Messiah, which helped them have an understanding of how the program is different from others before they stepped on campus.
“I think it’s certainly easier to have an older brother or a father be a part of the program,” Messiah coach Brad McCarty said. “There’s an understanding of the vision of the program, and also there’s value that’s understood and appreciated, which makes individuals like that choose Messiah over another school.”
Goodling was introduced to the Falcons from an early age, since his father, Scot, played there. Scot Goodling was a two-time all-conference selection, and scored 36 goals during his playing career at Messiah in the 1980s.
“That definitely gave me an introduction to Messiah,” Trevor Goodling said. “I grew up going to their camps, probably because my dad played there. It was always a dream of mine to play there. My dad never pressured me to go there. He wanted me to do what was best for me and what God was calling me to, and for me that was going to Messiah.”
Trevor Goodling said that familiarity prepared him for the culture at Messiah, but that the last three years have given him a better understanding of the program.
“I knew what Messiah was about, but I didn’t know what it fully was about until I got to experience it firsthand, which is one of the blessing of being on the team,” Goodling said. “You get to see how much the team seeks excellence. It’s been a great experience on the field, but off the field, it’s been even better for me.”
Cole — whose older brother Daniel started at Messiah in 2015 and played with Adam and Goodling on the 2017 national title team — agreed with Goodling’s assessment.
“I didn’t even know the full extent,” Adam Cole said. “My brother just said how amazing it was and you can take what people say and go, ‘Definitely, definitely, definitely.’ But once you go and experience it, it surpasses (everything). It’s such a unique (environment) and it’s hard to describe without actually going through it.”
Cole now has a fuller appreciation of the soccer culture at Messiah.
“It’s unlike any other place to play soccer at, for sure,” he said. “That’s one of the things we love at Messiah is we try to be the best place in the country to play soccer. We don’t mean that we’re going to be the best soccer players, but it’s just everything that goes into it. There’s a buy-in level that doesn’t happen a lot at schools and there’s a level of love and friendship between us that I think that may lack at some other programs, but it’s just so core who we are.
“Even generational things like Goodie and his father, it has such an impact and it’s such a unique place to play because of that. It transcends soccer.”
Position changes
Both Goodling and Cole changed positions in their junior seasons. Cole went from the midfield to center back, while Goodling made a move from outside back to the midfield.
“The first two years that they were in the program, they had some difficulties getting on the field,” McCarty said. “Both of them played quite a bit, but neither were a starter and both had a little bit of trouble figuring out where they should play.”
Last fall the Falcons dealt with some injuries — and had two freshman center backs — so McCarty needed someone to pair in the center of the defense with All-American center back Cooper Robbins, a senior.
“It was like, ‘We either play the freshmen or have you play center back for us,’” Cole said. “I was like, ‘It’s not my first choice obviously, but if that’s what the team needs, I was like, Sure, I’ll be happy to help out.’”
The pairing of Cole and Robbins worked pretty well for the Falcons. Messiah (18-3-2) reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament, and allowed less than one goal per game with 11 shutouts.
“(Cole) was one of our best center backs,” McCarty said. “He was a starter; he was a rock; he’s fast; he’s athletic; and he brings the technical ability needed to play center mid. He was able to take that with him and play center back.”
Cole earned second-team all-conference recognition for his play in a new position.
“It was definitely a transition,” Cole said. “It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced in soccer because I never formally played there in all my years of soccer.”
Goodling earned first-team all-conference accolades and was named second-team all-region for his play in the midfield.
“For me personally, my junior year honestly exceeded my expectations,” Goodling said. “At the beginning of the year, I was coming off the bench as an outside back. Then I got switched to attacking midfield, which I really enjoyed. I played that in high school. I was able to have a big impact attacking.”
Goodling scored 11 goals as a junior, including seven that were game-winners.
“It was a huge plus for me,” Goodling said. “I love getting forward to attack. My teammates did a good job of setting me up and giving me the opportunity to score goals. I was able to make an impact, which was really fun.”
McCarty pointed to a game against York, in which Goodling had a hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win, as when he realized what Goodling was capable of on offense.
“The quote (assistant coach) Aaron Faro had after the game to the coaching staff was, ‘Trevor scored all three of those goals with his heart,’” McCarty said. “That’s the way Trevor plays. Trevor works so hard and his area of influence is huge.
“He’s hungry and is relentless in his sheer ability to impose his will on the game.”
One more season
Goodling and Cole have one more season to continue the impact they’ve made at Messiah.
“Both Trevor and A.C. are mature young men who care about their faith, are serious about their academics and they model what it means to pursue athletic excellence,” McCarty said. “Both are healthy grinders. They work at their craft. They train for our practices and do a great job of expressing to the younger guys and modeling to them core values. As upperclassmen last year and next fall, their ability to contribute on the field makes them excellent models for the younger guys.”
Cole said the seniors have talked about leading the team to another national title, so the classes behind them can experience that.
“Talking as a class, we’ve talked about how awesome that would be to give that to them, to let them experience that, especially the freshmen,” Cole said. “It changes your perspective on what’s possible because it just seems so far off. … But it’s not. It’s definitely attainable.”
Goodling and Cole both said there were more important things than a national title, but that still remains the goal.
“As a team, our standard at Messiah and what we’re always striving for is to win a national championship,” Goodling said. “More specifically, we want to be excellent in every game. Winning isn’t always up to us. There are 21 players on the field other than me. But we want to seek excellence in everything we do, and hopefully that pushes us to a national championship.”
Daily Item sports reporter Michael Bullock contributed to this report.