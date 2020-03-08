HERSHEY — A failure to finish a takedown attempt two years ago may have cost Gaige Garcia a shot at tying his father’s record for state championships.
Mike Garcia won three state titles for Mount Carmel.
Gaige Garcia won his second in a row Saturday night for Southern Columbia, but a devastating loss in the semifinals as a sophomore left him settling for third. The previous year, he also fell in the semis and finished fifth.
Saturday afternoon, the Michigan-bound senior defeated Reynolds’ Brayden Herbster 7-0 in the PIAA Class 2A 195-pound final to complete his second consecutive unbeaten season, ending his brilliant career on a 98-match winning streak.
“When I lost that semifinal, I told everyone that I would never lose on this floor again,” he said of the Giant Center.
Not only did he never lose again in Hershey, he never lost again. Period. He went 48-0 this season with a career mark of 163-6.
Garcia was one of nine wrestlers from the Valley to medal.
He did experience disappointment Saturday because, until that final, he had pinned every opponent in the postseason. The feat had been accomplished only once, in 1991 by Shikellamy’s Jeff Walter, who won two state titles at 189 pounds and a national championship at the University of Wisconsin.
“You have pride in trying to pin everybody, but I overcame it and got the win,” Garcia said.
As the time passed in his spotlight match, it began to look a lot like the District 4 final two weeks ago, when it took him until the second period to get the fall against Garrett Storch of Canton.
“Yeah, I was trying to get the pin. He was just bugging up and trying not to get pinned, so he’s working hard and maybe I gassed a little too hard trying to get the pin,” Garcia said.
His father had told him before the match to just go win the gold and not worry about getting the pin.
Nevertheless, Garcia conceded, “I went out there and I was trying to get the fall right away.”
He certainly went after it, barring both of Herbster’s arms and cranking furiously. All that did was dragged the Reynolds senior across the mat.
In the process, Garcia turned him just enough to pick up two back points for a 4-0 first-period lead. He escaped on the second-period whistle and added another takedown with 47 seconds left. Again, he was unable to budge Herbster for bonus points.
There was another factor that motivated Garcia in the final.
It was the fact that his opponent was from Reynolds, the team that defeated Southern to win the last three state team championships. In addition, a Reynolds wrestler defeated him in the semifinals two years ago to prevent him from winning the gold.
“It was Reynolds. They are very nice people, but they took four state titles in the state duals and one individual, so there is no better way to go out than to take a state title away from them,” Garcia said.
Ironically, Garcia was set to wrestle Herbster last month in the state team final, but Reynolds forfeited to the Tiger.
Garcia’s Tigers also finished a surprising third in the team standings, behind Notre Dame-Green Pond and Montoursville, thanks to Southern’s wrestlers going 4-1 in Saturday’s finals.
Southern coach Jerry Marks was elated, noting that he thought they could be a top-10 team. He didn’t expect the Tigers to take third, let alone have a shot at second or possibly win the title for the second straight year.
He was especially proud of his three seniors, Garcia, Lear Quinton (third) and Cade Linn (fifth) for ending their careers on a winning note.
“Not every senior gets to end their careers with a win and walk out with a smile on their face,” he said.
“It makes me feel like we as coaches accomplished something this year and that was special.”