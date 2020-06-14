When Brent Beiler considered the possible impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the high school baseball season in early March, he repeatedly circled back to the same thought.
“I would really like to be able to put these guys on the field,” Selinsgrove’s coach said at the time. “I think a lot of amazing things would happen.”
He never had that opportunity, obviously. The defending Class 4A state champion Seals — who won that title one year ago today — were limited to an encore of preseason practices and one scrimmage before the season was halted. It was postponed two weeks before being canceled due to health concerns.
That move abruptly ended the high school careers of five seniors who dared to dream of a repeat title with all but two starters returning to the dugout and a promising group of underclassmen.
“Going into the season everyone was excited,” said senior Wyatt Metzger. “We were practicing hard with the feeling that we had a chance of going back to the state championship game. We definitely had a lot more confidence than last year. We knew there would be extra expectations but we still had confidence. We wanted to prove we still belonged with the best teams.”
Metzger, a two-year starter at catcher, led the state championship team with four home runs. The son of Matt and April Metzger also tied for the team lead in doubles and RBIs.
Another senior, Josh Nylund, the son of Jim and Crystal Nylund, played center field and hit leadoff in 2019. He finished second on the team in hits and runs, and ranked third in RBIs.
Second baseman Ben Heim, whose sacrifice fly clinched the district crown, was third in batting average and second in stolen bases. He’s the son of Marlin “Butch” and Belinda Heim.
Right fielder Evan Hoke, the son of Doug and Lauri Hoke, tied for third place on the team in runs scored, while ranking fourth in stolen bases and fifth in RBIs.
The fifth ballplayer in the Class of 2020, Michael Beaver, the son of Steve and Stephanie Beaver, had a hit and drew a walk in five plate appearances off the bench last season.
“It hurt for those seniors, for sure,” said Blaise Zeiders, a Lock Haven University freshman who was 9-0 for the title team. “They came back with a solid, competitive team and didn’t even get to go out and prove anything.
“I couldn’t even imagine that happening in my senior year. I have college ball, but for some guys it might be the last time playing baseball for them.”
The Seals traveled to Juniata for a March 12 scrimmage, their first action since a 7-4 win over Beaver in the Class 4A state final. They stormed to a 12-0 win in Mifflintown as Metzger drove in four runs with three hits, and junior Nate Schon homered to back the pitching of sophomores Ryan Reich and Danny Shoch. The following day, news broke of the season being postponed.
“It was shocking,” said Metzger. “Coach Beiler called us into the locker room and basically said he’d like us to keep working and hope for the best, that hopefully we’d get back on the field. Eventually, most of us came to the realization it’s not happening, that we’d played our last game.
“We were all upset. It was rough because a lot of kids are not playing baseball in college; they’re going to school and focusing on school.”
Metzger, who is committed to play at Bloomsburg University, treated the shutdown as “a whole other offseason.” He hit pitches from his dad in a batting cage several times a week, and often lifted weights with junior outfielder Ryan Aument.
“I really felt bad for the senior class. They’re all good players, and it was a shame for them,” said Aument, who also plays football and wrestles for the Seals. “When the news first hit that it would be two weeks off school, a lot of kids were excited that there was no school. Then, when there was talk that it might be more time than we think — and it was — losing baseball was like a punch in the gut.”
Not even a state gold medal could ease that pain.
“It kinda made it harder because of the expectations we had,” Metzger admitted. “I think if we didn’t have such high expectations, it would have been easier to take.
“I wish we had one more chance, but you can’t undo the past. You’ve got to live in the present,” Metzger added. “I’m sure the other (seniors) would say the same thing: Just one more game. But there’s nothing you can do but move on.”