COAL TOWNSHIP — After each of Leah Kosmer’s consecutive putback baskets late in Wednesday’s game, several of her Lourdes Regional senior teammates shot off the bench and cheered as loud as anyone in Korbich Memorial Gymnasium.
It was the final home game for those veteran Red Raiders — the last links to their 2019 state runner-up team — and it won’t be long before they must pass the torch.
Unlike past years, when a quarterfinal victory such as Wednesday’s 46-20 rout of Montgomery would have secured a state playoff berth as no worse than the District 4 fourth-place team, COVID-19 protocols stipulate that only district champions will advance to this season’s state tournament. That means Lourdes — winner of eight of the last dozen Class A district titles — has to beat recent nemesis Sullivan County, and likely defending champion Northumberland Christian, to enhance the program’s PIAA legacy.
“It’s a lot to live up to,” said senior Peyton Kehler, “but we’re a different team this year — definitely different from last year — and I think there’s a lot of potential for this team.”
Second-seeded Sullivan County eliminated No. 7 St. John Neumann, 53-32. The Red Raiders travel to Sullivan County for a Saturday semifinal, one week after closing the regular season with a 40-28 loss in Laporte. That was a little more than a year after Lourdes was bounced from the 2020 district quarterfinals by the Griffins.
“We didn’t play to our potential (Saturday), but we’re ready,” said senior Emma Shimko. “I think if we really work hard, I don’t see why (we can’t advance).”
Shimko scored a game-high 12 points, freshman Masie Reed added 10, and Kehler pulled a game-high 12 rebounds Wednesday as third-seeded Lourdes (15-7) crushed Montgomery (8-12), the No. 6 seed.
It wasn’t the prettiest tune-up, however. Over the first three quarters, Lourdes shot 29.7% from the field (11-of-37) and 3-of-16 at the free-throw line while building a 28-10 lead.
“I thought during the course of the game, particularly early, it was missing foul shots — and then it goes mental — and missing easy shots — and then it goes mental,” said Lourdes coach MIke Klembara. “Anything can happen on any given night, and obviously we did not shoot well. We’ve got to shoot better; we’ve got to ball-fake better. I mean, there’s a lot of things we’ve got to do better.”
Lourdes bolted to a 14-2 lead as Shimko scored six points, Meryl Czeponis and Paityn Moyer hit 3-pointers, and Kehler pulled four rebounds in the first quarter.
While Montgomery handled Lourdes’ pressure well enough — only a few of the visitors’ 30 turnovers were a direct result of the press — it was a tough go in the halfcourt. Shimko had four of her five blocked shots in the first half, and Montgomery shot just 3-of-22 before halftime.
“Not some of our best defense,” said Kehler, “but not our worst.”
Still, Lourdes scored just 14 points in the middle quarters while shooting 5-of-20.
“I am a little disappointed. We missed way too many easy shots, way too many foul shots,” said Shimko. “We did wake up a little bit more in the second half, but I would say I’m disappointed because we put a lot of work in at practice, with foul shots especially.”
Lourdes was 6-for-21 from the free-throw line at game’s end.
“Over the last two previous days, I bet every girl shot more than 100 foul shots,” Klembara said. “Now that doesn’t mean they made more than 100 foul shots, but they shot more than 100 foul shots.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
LOURDES REGIONAL 46,
MONTGOMERY 20
Montgomery (8-13) 20
Shelby McRae 0 2-6 2, Taylor McRae 2 0-2 4, Morgen Tupper 1 0-0 3, Faith Persing 3 0-1 7, Falin Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Cece Beckley 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-9 20.
3-point goals: Persing, Tupper.
Did not score: Clara Ulrich, Natalie St. James, Kayana Thompson-Walters, Summer Drick.
Lourdes Regional (15-7) 46
Masie Reed 4 2-4 10, Katie Sandri 1 0-0 3, Peyton Kehler 1 3-8 5, Emma Shimko 6 0-6 12, Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 6, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 5, Leah Kosmer 2 0-0 4, Victoria Lindemuth 0 0-1 0, Abby Yancoskie 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-21 46.
3-point goals: Emily Shaffer, Chloe Rishel, Kaiden Chikotas, Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 5 3 2 10 — 20
Lourdes Regional 14 9 5 18 — 46