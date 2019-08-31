DANVILLE — KJ Riley and Carson Persing turned Danville’s matchup with Loyalsock into a game of “Can you top this?” in the second half Friday.
The Lancers — particularly Rees Watkins — proved they could.
Riley passed for a trio of second-half touchdowns, the last putting Danville ahead with fewer than 48 seconds to play in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II battle.
Loyalsock got a big kick return to midfield, then a pair of clutch catches from Watkins, including the game-winning score with just 6 seconds left.
The division contenders traded three TDs over the final four minutes of the Lancers’ 28-24 victory.
“We’ve played this game before; we’re meant for that,” Loyalsock coach Justin VanFleet said of the final drive. “A lot of teams kind of get out of sequence in that situation, but we’re used to being way uptempo, and, because of that, there’s a bit of calming effect. I thought we were going to be able to pull the thing off.
“I didn’t know we were going to score (a touchdown),” he added. “I thought we were going to kick a field goal and be playing for a while longer. That’s what I was preparing for.”
Watkins turned a short curl into a 30-yard touchdown by breaking a tackle after the catch and shedding another on a bolt to the end zone that stunned the Ironmen Stadium crowd. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior, who never played varsity football prior to last week’s 11-catch, 176-yard debut, finished with four grabs for 151 yards and two TDs.
“He’s a challenge, and we knew that coming in,” said Danville assistant Chris Coombe, who learned Thursday that head coach Jim Keiser had been suspended for Friday’s game for an undisclosed reason.
“I’m not disappointed at all” in the outcome, Coombe added. “I think, for the way we came out the first half — with penalties and making a lot of mistakes — the kids fought through adversity the second half and played pretty good football.”
The Ironmen (1-1, 0-1 HAC-II) trailed 14-3 at halftime after punting four times, committing a turnover and setting for a Riley’s 35-yard field goal on their only drive across midfield.
Loyalsock (1-1, 1-0) answered Danville’s score with an unlikely touchdown, converting third-and-16 with an 84-yard bomb from Chase Cavanaugh to Watkins. The throw, which appeared too long out of Cavanaugh’s hand, hit Watkins in stride at midfield.
“At the moment I thought maybe it was too deep, but Rees is extremely fast — one of the fastest players on the team — and then I was thinking he was going to get it,” Cavanaugh said. “It was extremely emotional. It was incredible.”
Danville fumbled the ball away on its opening series of the second half. After forcing a punt, the Ironmen jump-started their offense with some quick passes to the boundary. They turned the play into a few first downs and later a touchdown. Jagger Dressler caught one on third-and-10 and made cut across the grain to the middle of the field until he found a lane for a 56-yard TD.
A little more than two minutes later, right after turning another hitch into a 13-yard gain, Danville freshman Persing burned the Lancers for a 51-yard score and an 18-14 lead on a pump-and-go from Riley.
“Some of (the passing sequence) was to open them up — get them to bite on the short so we could go over top — but their secondary was playing deeper so we had the quick hitters,” said Persing, who finished with 147 yards on seven catches. “Eventually they just bit on it.’
Cavanaugh’s 1-yard sneak capped an 11-play, 50-yard drive that bumped Loyalsock ahead 21-18 with 3:57 left. Persing returned the ensuing kick 57 yards to the Lancers 35, and then caught a hitch for 14 on fourth-and-2. Trey Miller broke a tackle on another short pass for a 16-yard TD that made it 24-21 with 47.7 second to play. Riley was 13-of-22 for 239 yards, all but 35 in the second half.
Loyalsock got a 39-yard kick return from Joeb Schurer to set up a four-play winning drive. The only gains were passes of 21 and 30 yard to Watkins.
“It was stressful, but, at the same time, I know my players and I know it could be done,” said Cavanaugh. “So I just threw it up there, get them the ball. They take a lot of weight off my shoulders.”
LOYALSOCK 28, DANVILLE 24
Loylasock (1-1, 1-0)`7`7`0`14 — 28
Danville (1-1, 0-1)`3`0`15`6 — 24
Scoring summary
First quarter
D — KJ Riley 35 field goal, 1:28
L — Rees Watkins 84 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Brady Dowell kick), 0:06.8
Second quarter
L — Davion Hill 18 run (Dowell kick), 7:08
Third quarter
D — Jagger Dressler 56 pass from Riley (Ian Persing pass from Riley), 5:21
D — Carson Persing 51 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 3:05
Fourth quarter
L — Cavanaugh 1 run (Dowell kick), 3:57
D — Trey Miller 16 pass from Riley (kick blocked), 0:47.7
L — Watkins 30 pass from Cavanaugh (Dowell kick), 0:06.2
STATISTICS
`L`D
First downs`15`15
Rushes-net yards`37-122`30-108
Passing yardage`186`239
Comp-Att-Int`7-21-1`13-22-1
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-1
Penalties-yards`7-30`10-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Davion Hill 23-97, TD; Chase Cavanaugh 12-19, TD; Joeb Schurer 1-4; Simone Mileto 1-2. Danville: KJ Riley 12-64; Joey Harris 9-24; Ty Stauffer 3-12; Jagger Dressler 6-8.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 7-21-1, 186 yds., 2 TDs. Danville: Riley 13-22-1, 239 yds., 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rees Watkins 4-151, 2 TDs; Rian Glunk 1-18; Schurer 1-16; Nick Vandevere 1-1. Danville: Carson Persing 7-147, TD; Dressler 3-63, TD; Ian Persing 2-13; Trey Miller 1-16, TD.