Loyalsock eliminates Selinsgrove in D4 tennis

WILLIAMSPORT — Eden Miller made her varsity debut for Selinsgrove on Wednesday in the District 4 girls tennis team tournament.
Miller was a late addition to the lineup, and delivered a memorable opening match in her high school singles career, but Loyalsock defeated Selinsgrove 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
“Within in our squad she’s one of the players with the most potential,” Selinsgrove coach Salvador Nobre de Veiga said of Miller. “She has beautiful strokes. The only thing she needs to work at is positioning. We could tell a lot during match play. She was outhitting her opponent, but she caught herself running back and forth. She doesn’t have a lot of experience with position like that.”
Despite that lack of experience, Miller pushed Loyalsock’s Mia Blas. Blas grabbed the first set 7-6 following a marathon tiebreak that she won 11-9. Blas and Miller did not finish their match, as the Lancers had the three required team points before the second set began
Loyalsock’s doubles teams led the way, as they accounted for two team points. Sarah Hall and Anna Hall won the first doubles match 6-4, 6-1, and Madelyn Hall and Isabella Dadzie won a difficult first set 7-5, and grabbed a 6-3 second set to finish off the match against the Seals’ Maddie Rowan and Murphy O’Brien.
“I felt like everyone played well today, but especially the doubles,” Loyalsock coach Kirk Bower said. “We talked a lot about that. A lot of matches we’ve won this year came down to doubles. They came focused and had their game plan and they stuck with it.”
Kaitlyn Savidge, who was the D4 singles runner-up, dropped the opening game to Fiona Finnerty at No. 1 singles. Savidge found her serve and hit several aces as she won 12 of the next 13 games to earn a 6-1, 6-1 win.
“It was good to see,” Bower said. “It was nice to see her come back and enjoy the day. She looked very relaxed and came ready to play.”
The second singles match was not finished when the match was called. Loyalsock’s Abbie Machmer led Avery DeFazio 6-2, 3-1.
Loyalsock (14-2) was the second seed, and will play third-seeded Montgomery in the semifinals today at 1 p.m.. The winner of that match will play in the district final at 3 p.m. Top-seeded Central Columbia (15-0) faces No. 4 South Williamsport (7-2) in the other semifinal.
The team season ends for the Seals (10-5), but Finnerty and DeFazio will team to enter the D4 doubles tournament, which begins Saturday morning.
LOYALSOCK 3, SELINSGROVE 0
Singles
Kaitlyn Savidge (L) def. Fiona Finnerty 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abbie Machmer (L) led Avery DeFazio 6-2, 3-1; 3. Mia Blas (L) led Eden Miller 7-6 (11-9).
Doubles
Sarah Hall-Anna Hall (L) def. Natalie Imhoof-Emelie Snook 6-4, 6-1; Medelyn Hall-Isabella Dadzie (L) def. Maddie Rowan-Murphy O’Brien 7-5, 6-3.