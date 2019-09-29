Loyalsock pulls away from Danville in second half

WILLIAMSPORT — Loyalsock scored three second-half goals to defeat Danville 3-0 on Saturday night.
“Any team, especially the quality of Danville, you have to be careful and you can’t give them a lot of opportunities, because they will capitalize,” Loyalsock coach Ian Scheller said. “Our defense and our midfield did a good job of allowing us to get back into the game and relieve a little pressure. It was tough in the beginning, but it was about hanging on and figuring out where’s the sweet spot.”
Danville (6-3-2) challenged Loyalsock goalkeeper Caleb Albaugh throughout the opening half, but failed to break through. The Ironmen posted nine shots in the opening 40 minutes with five going directly on the goal.
Nick Cera created Danville’s first chance at the goal when he headed a ball off a corner from Kaleb Hause. The attempt went high over the goal. Cera got another chance moments later when he drove a low shot to the near post. Albaugh was forced to make a stop that led to a corner to the Ironmen.
“We knew they were a quality team, and we did get some really good chances,” Danville Brian Dressler said. “Even with that said, what let us down was our passing on the final third. We had things that were there and we could have even created more chances. We just made the wrong option sometimes.”
Danville had six corner kicks and several good scoring opportunities in the first half.
“When you don’t score on those chances in the first half, it definitely comes back to bite you,” Dressler said.
Loyalsock challenged Danville early, but then fell back into more of a defensive game as the Ironmen pushed most of the first half tempo.
Seven minutes into the second half, Alex Heiser beat Haas off a set piece from just across midfield for the opening goal.
Loyalsock’s second chance after a player was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was called.
Connor Albaugh took the attempt and scored, but was forced to retake the kick. He buried the second attempt in the same sport for the Lancers’ second goal of the half.
“We came out a little slow,” Connor Albaugh said. “We’ve been playing a lot. Once we starting moving the ball and get our chemistry back it was good. We brought it together and believed in each other.”
Albaugh scored a second goal with 10 seconds left in the game.
LOYALSOCK 3, DANVILLE 0
Second half
L-Alex Heiser, 47:00; L-Connor Albaugh (penalty kick), 51:19; L-Albaugh, 79:50.
Shots: T, 10-10. Corners: D, 9-1. Saves: Danville 2 (Evan Haas); Loyalsock 5 (Caleb Albaugh).