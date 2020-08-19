Mackenzie happy to play in Canadian bubble

Kimbal Mackenzie was just happy to be playing in a game that counted.
After his first professional basketball season was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic, Mackenzie — a 2019 Bucknell graduate — said the strange atmosphere of games in the Canadian Elite Basketball League earlier this month didn't bother him.
"There was a bubble," Mackenzie said. "All the teams reported to St. Catharines, which lucky for me is right up the road, maybe 35 minutes. All the players were staying in hotels, all the coaches in hotel.
"They screened us every day, took our temperature, asked us how we were feeling. They did a pretty solid job overall of managing having that many people there and playing basketball."
Mackenzie, who played for the Guelph Nighthawks, said he felt safe the entire time he was in the bubble. It was his second season with Guelph.
"Coming from the layoff and not doing something for so long, and then to be thrown right into the fire was different for sure," Mackenzie said. "We had a quick training camp and then were playing with no fans. It was fun, though. I really liked the group of guys we had. I didn't realize how much I missed competing, running around and yelling."
Mackenzie said playing in a professional setting after going five months since he played in Spain was a big help in preparing for next season.
"It was a good gauge of where I'm sitting at," Mackenzie said. "It showed me some things I want to get back to and work on.
"It's been a good experience for me."
Dealing with the pandemic
Mackenzie, who was playing for CBC Valladolid in Spain's second division, returned to Canada in March when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time — other than when he was in the bubble — Mackenzie has been staying with long-time girlfriend Lane Hughes.
When he first returned to Canada, Mackenzie said it was difficult to find a place to work out.
"That was the first challenge when I came back from Spain in March because everything was shut down," Mackenzie said. "Lane, at her house, they have a nice net outside. I used that for a couple months at least. It's not the same as a gym obviously — it's not the same as having other guys to train with — but it was a lot better than most people had it. I was lucky in that aspect."
Since the restrictions have loosened, Mackenzie has returned to more traditional workouts.
"There's a gym that one of my buddies lets me into," Mackenzie said. "We'll go there in the morning. We have the gym and the weight room. Whether we're just getting up shots, working on something specific or playing one-on-one, we're trying to get better and enjoy the workouts."
He said the extra time off has allowed him time to work on things he might otherwise have not been able to.
"I've had a huge focus on my body — how my knees and ankles are responding and working on the mobility of them," Mackenzie said. "It's sometimes boring, detailed work, but it makes a big difference. COVID kind of gave me the time to really dig into some of those things.
"There's time to let your body recover, and not only that, but to develop. You're having time where you're not playing hard, which in some ways, limits your athletic development."
Heading to Spain
Mackenzie compared the process of choosing a team as a professional to the college recruiting process and said he felt CBC Valladolid was a good place for him to start.
"I spoke with the coach, who had some connections to Toronto," Mackenzie said. "He trained Serge Ibaka. He was over a decent amount. He was actually in the city, and I got a chance to meet him. It's a good program. As I was over there and I got to experience it, there were just really quality people in the organization.
"That was really good for Year 1, having people who really cared about me."
Mackenzie averaged six points per game for Valladolid, which won the league title.
"Our team won the league, so we were doing a lot of positive stuff," Mackenzie said. "I feel like I got a lot better last year. We practiced really hard. We had a good group of guys — really talented, really hard-working. Day-in and day-out being pushed, I think helped me get a lot better Year 1."
Mackenzie said he was hampered by a high-ankle sprain that caused him to miss approximately six weeks in the middle of the season.
"It was tough because I felt going into it I started playing a way that I liked, in terms of my aggressiveness and productivity," Mackenzie said. "After coming back from it, I felt myself getting into a rhythm again. Then COVID shut it down. That's part of the game. Obviously, a global pandemic isn't something you plan for. Getting injured is challenging, but it's something almost every basketball player at a high level has gone through or is going to have to go through."
Mackenzie said he felt prepared for the jump from Bucknell to the professional ranks, but there was still a learning curve.
"It all comes down to finding your comfortability in the team," Mackenzie said. "Every new team you're on, it's like you're a freshman in college. I was the youngest on my team.
"There's still things you have to learn, just like in any new league. A big thing for me was dealing with ball screens. You're getting the ball, and they're a little bit better at setting them. They're more physical. They get away with moving screens. There's little nuances you have to learn, but in general, I felt prepared. I was ready."
Mackenzie said his time at Bucknell had him ready for the jump.
"As a person, as a player, being in a good culture teaches you that at some point you're going to be making sacrifices," Mackenzie said. "I learned as I got older, you've really got to learn the game and learn how to win. Growing through that process of growing, going through some struggles and really learning how to win is what prepared me."
Next step
Mackenzie said he wasn't sure where he was headed for next season.
"It's a journey," Mackenzie said. "I'm in communication with my agent, looking for jobs. I want a place that's going to suit me well, and is going to send my career on a good trajectory. Situations are important, but it's most important to keep getting better and upping your value. Being a professional, it's all about what you bring to the table. Why should they pay you to be a part of the team?"
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said Mackenzie possessed the skills needed to be successful, including his work ethic and leadership.
"He's an extremely hard worker," Davis said. "He's always in the gym, and spends tons of time to get better.
"One thing that got overlooked is how physical he was as a guard. He was a really good leader. ... By the time he was a senior, there was no doubt whose team it was."
Mackenzie said the process was more difficult this year in finding a team because of the pandemic, but he wasn't worried.
"Always having that belief in yourself is important," Mackenzie said. "I think the sky is the limit. I think I could play in the NBA in a couple years. That's where my mind is at, and that's always where it's going to be at, as long as I'm a pro."
For now, the goal is to continue to improve to put himself in the best position possible.
"The goal is just to be a very good pro, and to make a lot of money to set my life on a good path and give me some freedom," Mackenzie said. "I've had my girlfriend now for nine years. Whether it's buying a house or having a kid in the next couple years, having money helps. If basketball can be my job, that's always been a huge goal of mine."