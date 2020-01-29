TURBOTVILLE — It took the first half for Warrior Run to shake out of its offensive funk in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game with South Williamsport.
Sophomore forward Emily McKee played a huge role in that.
McKee scored 22 points to help the Defenders rally from a 10-point second-half deficit in a 45-40 win over the Mounties.
“This was a huge win,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “Not only was it a big win in general, but also as a confidence boost.”
The Mounties led for the bulk of the first 24 minutes of the game, save for McKee’s opening field goal to give the Defenders a 2-0 lead. South Williamsport couldn’t miss in the first quarter, building a 16-7 lead, getting at least a field goal from each starter over the game’s first six minutes.
While the Defenders and Mounties slogged through a second quarter with four combined points, things picked up in the third as South’s Julie Anthony sank her third 3-pointer of the game for a 22-12 lead. The Defenders tried to chip away, but South quickly pulled back in front, 24-16.
“Our mindset was to work hard to get stops,” McKee said. “Then, we had to produce on offense without turnovers.”
The formula worked.
The Mounties’ lead began to evaporate as the Defenders scored eight of the next 10 points to climb back in it.
“When we started making baskets, and they weren’t matching them, it felt like the whole momentum of the game changed and swung in our favor,” McKee said.
McKee had 10 of Warrior Run’s 18 points in the third as the Defenders (12-5) battled into a 30-30 tie.
“We’re a second-half team,” Herb said. “They’ve been gaining the understanding of learning what each possession means.”
The two teams traded buckets with four lead changes over the first 2:30 of the fourth, and then, it was Jordan Hartman’s turn to play hero. Hartman’s 3-pointer with 3:31 left gave the Defenders the lead for good.
“We’re a staff that gives the girls the green light if they have the look,” Herb said. “We’re a coaching staff of opportunity.”
After the Mounties (9-8) cut it to one, Sydney Hoffman and McKee closed the game with the final six Defender points to cement win No. 12.
“It definitely did (feel like the playoffs),” McKee said. “We were trading baskets and turnovers for a while. Coach told us to lock down and play as a team.”
McKee’s 22 points paced all scorers for the game, while Hartman chipped in 10 and Hoffman eight for the victors.
“This was a big game for our girls and our program,” Herb said. “This team has heart and they just know how to win.”
WARRIOR RUN 45, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 40
South Williamsport (9-8) 40
Haley Neidig 4 0-0 8; Sydney Bachman 2 0-0 5; Julie Anthony 4 4-4 16; Claudia Green 1 1-2 3; Rachel Stahl 4 0-1 8. Totals 15 5-7 40
3-point goals: Anthony 4, Bachman.
Did not score: Madi Tolomay, Sami Branton
Warrior Run (12-5) 45
Sydney Hoffman 3 2-3 8; Gracy Beachel 1 2-2 5; Jordan Hoffman 3 2-6 10; Emily McKee 9 4-5 22. Totals 16 10-16 45.
3-point goals: Hartman 2, Beachel
Did not score: Marissa Pick, Katie Watkins, Alaynia Wilkins
Score by quarters
South Williamsport`16`3`11`10 — 40
Warrior Run`11`1`18`15 — 45