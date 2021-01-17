LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior John Meeks couldn’t do much to help his team through the first four games of the season.
Meeks missed the Bison’s first four games — all losses — due to an injury.
“They were rough, especially not being able to be with the team,” Meeks said of the first four games. “Having to be away, not being able to travel and stuff like that was really hard because I’m that senior leader, and I want to be there when things go bad.”
So Meeks’ presence in the starting lineup Saturday provided a lift to his teammates.
“It’s awesome,” junior Andrew Funk said of Meeks returning. “As talented as he is, and what he brings to the table is hard to put into words. He brings good competitiveness and an intensity that I think we’ve been missing.”
Meeks opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 points in his return as the Bison earned their first win of the season, holding off Lehigh for a 75-70 win.
“The first one is always the biggest one,” Meeks said of the win. “Now that we’ve got it, we’ll continue to learn. We know what it takes to get a win. We just have to keep improving to make sure we get those wins.”
Bucknell (1-4, 1-4 Patriot League) led the Mountain Hawks by 15 (61-46) with eight minutes to play, but had to hold off a late charge. Lehigh closed the game on a 24-14 run to make it close.
“We communicated; we played hard; and we executed throughout the game,” Funk said. “I think we played a full 40, but kind of lapsed a bit at the end.”
One key to Lehigh’s late run was second-chance points. The Mountain Hawks (1-4, 1-4) finished the game with 17 points off offensive rebounds.
“We’ve got to rebound better,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We had been rebounding pretty well, but we lost our minds in the second half. They got going off of some of those rebounds.”
Fortunately for the Bison, they were dominant for a long stretch in the middle of game. Bucknell outscored Lehigh 28-16 over a 12-minute stretch spanning halftime to turn a 3-point lead into a 48-33 advantage.
“Going back to our last game, I thought we competed at a higher level,” Davis said. “We played harder. We played with more physicality, and more purpose offensively. Because of that we were able to get some shots. We’ve still got to finish better.”
Meeks played a key role in that run by aggressively attacking the basket. He scored the Bison’s first five points of the second half by drawing two fouls on drives, and then converting a layup.
“It wasn’t really a plan,” Meeks said. “It was more of that’s what they were giving. You’ve just got to capitalize and make the right play.”
Meeks went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and grabbed four rebounds before fouling out.
“It’s been a while, but it was fun,” Meeks said of returning to the court. “It was fun being out there, competing again. I got in foul trouble, so I wasn’t able to get in too much of a rhythm. I’ve got to get better, and keep learning.”
He did have a team-high five turnovers, and shot 3-of-9 from the field.
“You saw a guy who’s been around,” Davis said of Meeks. “There’s a certain physicality and toughness he brings. His presence was a confidence-booster for all our guys.
“Like you’d expect for his first game playing in almost a year, he had a little rust on him. Still, he was pretty effective.”
Once Lehigh started to make its move, Funk and Miles Latimer were key in keeping the Mountain Hawks at bay.
Lehigh pulled to within single digits at 61-52 with 6:08 to play, and Funk made a layup and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to push the lead back to double-figures.
“It feels really good,” Funk said. “Obviously there was a lot of adversity in the offseason, and that kind of continued with us dropping our first couple. It’s good to get back in the win column, for sure.”
Funk scored a team-high 18 points. Latimer, who finished with 10 points, converted a key three-point play with 1:38 to play.
The Bison finished with 15 assists — led by Xander Rice’s four — on 24 made field goals. Rice also reached double figures with 10 points.
“We knew with the scout how they were going to guard ball screens and what we were looking for,” Funk said. “Xander did a great job starting us off, and finding those first couple guys. We fed off that. We had a lot of assists. It’s a great way to play basketball when everyone is involved.”
Bucknell had nine assists on 10 made field goals in the first half.
“That’s what we’re best at,” Davis said. “It’s about getting in situations where there’s long close-outs and paint touches. When you do that and share the ball, you’re going to get good shots.”
Lehigh was led by Marques Wilson, who scored a game-high 26 points, with 24 coming in the second half.
“He’s a really good player,” Davis said. “He can score at all three levels. He shoots the 3 well. He can get to the rim. He finishes and he’s strong. It’s a tough match-up. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Bucknell travels to Lehigh today for a 4 p.m. contest.
BUCKNELL 75, LEHIGH 70
Lehigh (1-4, 1-4) 70
Jakob Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Nic Lynch 6-14 2-2 14, Jake Betlow 2-5 0-0 5, Marques Wilson 10-19 5-7 26, Reed Fenton 0-4 1-2 1, Jeameril Wilson 5-6 1-2 11, Evan Taylor 4-9 0-0 9, Dominic Parolin 0-1 0-0 0, Jalin Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Li 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 28-64 11-15 70.
Bucknell (1-4, 1-4) 75
John Meeks 3-9 5-6 12, Paul Newman 2-4 0-3 4, Walter Ellis 1-5 1-2 4, Andrew Funk 7-12 0-1 18, Xander Rice 2-4 4-4 10, Deuce Turner 3-4 0-2 6, Miles Latimer 3-4 2-3 10, Andre Screen 1-6 3-4 5, Jake van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-53 15-25 75.
Halftime: Bucknell, 30-19. 3-point goals: Lehigh 3-12 (Taylor 1-1, Betlow 1-3, M. Wilson 1-3, Sinclair 0-2, Fenton 0-3); Bucknell 12-26 (Funk 4-7, Rice 2-3, Latimer 2-3, van der Heijden 2-4, Meeks 1-4, Ellis 1-5). Rebounds: Lehigh 36 (Lynch 6, Taylor 6); Bucknell 34 (Funk 8). Assists: Lehigh 12 (J. Wilson 4); Bucknell 15 (Rice 4). Steals: Lehigh 4 (four tied with 1); Bucknell 5 (five tied with 1). Blocked shots: Lehigh 4 (Parolin 3); Bucknell 6 (Newman 4). Total fouls: Lehigh 24; Bucknell 17. Fouled out: M. Wilson; Meeks. Turnovers: Lehigh 12; Bucknell 15.