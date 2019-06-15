Mertz enjoys being a part of state trap shoot

ELYSBURG — If you ask Neil Mertz if he thinks this will be his final year of attending the state trap shoot, the retired Point Township gun shop owner will probably say, “This will be my last.”
However, don’t take that to the bank.
Mertz, a longtime officer of the Norry Gun Club and a trap shooter for 50 years, has given the same answer for the last 20 years.
This week, as he approaches his 88th birthday, Mertz is still driving his golf cart in front of the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association headquarters at the Valley Gun and Country Club helping anyone he can as the best shooters in the world stand in front of him on the upper trap line and smash the familiar orange clay targets.
He stopped competing about 10 years ago after firing on more than a million targets, including 265,000 Amateur Trapshooting Association registered targets. He once had a string of nearly 100 straight runs of 100 (out of 100), he broke a perfect 200 to win the Eastern Zone championship in 1972, and he won events at the World Grand when it was held in Vandalia, Ohio.
“I don’t have the desire to shoot like I used to,” he said.
After his shooting days were over, Mertz took a job with the PSAA as a line facilitator, which keeps him active as a part of the shoot, which draws competitors for across the United States and several other countries.
“They call me a line referee or trouble shooter. I patrol the lines and if I see something wrong, I try to correct it, or, if I hear some complaints, I try to help them out,” Mertz said this week while taking a break from duties.
He said he also often gives rides to shooters who might have difficulty walking back to their vehicle.
“I enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun. I meet a lot of people. I meet a lot of the old boys,” he said.
Jeff Graup, the shoot’s webmaster and publicity director, said that Mertz, along with board vice chairman Tom Berkey and veteran shooter John Dysher are what they call “the last of the old-school boys.
“They’ve been around this place since it was a dirt mound,” Graup added.
Mertz said when he first visited the club, there were only 12 traps, located at the east end of the property near Route 487. “They didn’t have any of this,” he said, waving his hands toward the massive bank of traps, rows of vendors and the large building that serves the needs of the large group of competitors.
Graup, who is also a member of the shoot-off committee, said, “(Mertz) just wants to be active and anything he can do to be here and be around the shooters and be around the club (he does). Everybody knows him.”
Graup, the 2002 state doubles champion, added Mertz is not only invaluable to the shoot for his knowledge and willingness to help, but he is also someone who loves to joke with everyone, even when he is the butt of the jokes.
Graup recalled a time when they couldn’t find Mertz — whom he said has a way of disappearing — so several guys commandeered a forklift and placed his golf cart on top of the roof of a trap house.
“He’s one of those guys that, personally, you’re a better person because you know him,” Graup said. “I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body; he’s always smiling, a true gentleman.”
As one might expect with some of the best shooters in the world on hand, the events during the nine-day shoot get competitive.
“I shot with the very best and, like football and baseball, the better people you play against, the better you will get,” Mertz said. “I shot with the best and I didn’t always beat them, they usually beat me.”
Mertz said he believes that the shooters of his era, greats like Jim Stine, formerly of Pillow but now living in Arizona, and the late Frank Little and Shamokin’s Andy Long, “would be right up there shooting with the best.
“Some of those trap shooters in the ‘50s and ‘60s were as good as they are today,” he added.
The sport still has plenty of shooters in their 80s and 90s who compete and do well, Mertz said.
He said that, despite how competitive the shooters were, he believes they had more fun years ago.
The sport continues to attract many teenagers, including several who have walked away from the state event with trophies.
Mertz said he didn’t start shooting trap until he was in his mid-30s.
“I was an old guy when I started shooting trap. Today you look at these boys 12 and 13, their father is buying them $12,000 shotguns, buying all the shells. I would have been in heaven, but more power to them,” Mertz said.
“These are the trap shooters of tomorrow, and that’s true of all sports,” he said.
“It’s competitive and it always was competitive but back when I first started shooting trap, it was fun. Today, they shoot for money and that’s the name of the game, which isn’t always good,” Mertz said.
“I come out here now and work because I enjoy it, not for the money,” he said. “If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t come.”
So, will this be Mertz’s last year at the shoot?
“I will do it as long as I’m physically able and feel good – unless I get fired; I might get fired ahead of time,” he said with a laugh.
“I enjoy it.”