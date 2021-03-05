COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin had gone more than seven minutes without scoring, and Danville seemed to be one made shot away from putting real pressure on the Indians late in the third quarter Thursday.
After a missed shot by a teammate, Shamokin sophomore Desiree Michaels knifed through traffic to grab an offensive rebound. Michaels subsequently made a reverse layup to spark the Indians, who scored nine of the last 11 points of the quarter to regain control.
Shamokin went on to grab a 37-25 victory in a District 4 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal.
“We played well in spurts,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “Overall, it was a great team effort. We played hard every quarter. It’s a good team win, and I’m happy for them.”
Riley Outt made a layup for the Ironmen early in the third quarter to cut Shamokin’s lead to 18-11, and then neither team scored for more than five minutes.
“We had a lot of chances to cut into it and get it down to five,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “We didn’t get it done. Then they got six in a row on us real quick, and it kind of got away.”
Michaels’ lay-in — her only points of the night — got the Shamokin offense going again.
“That really hyped me up and made me play better,” Michaels said. “After I made that shot, my confidence was super-high. I just went on a little spurt.”
On Danville’s next possession, Michaels blocked a shot by the Ironmen. Michaels got the ball back on the wing when she lofted a beautiful pass to a cutting Carly Nye for a lay-in.
“Des’ shot was huge,” Rickert said. “It was a spark, for sure. That big rebound and that pass were huge. I think that got us going.”
After another Danville miss, Ari Nolter made a layup in transition for a 6-0 Shamokin run in 77 seconds. Outt made another layup to stop the run, but then Grace Nazih hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Shamokin a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We went cold for a little while coming out of the half,” Nolter said. “Once we got in our groove, we just kept moving along and finished the game out.”
The Ironmen (4-12) turned up their defensive pressure in the fourth quarter — forcing eight turnovers in the quarter, including on six of the Indians’ first seven possessions.
“They were fouling, and the tempo was up,” Rickert said of that fourth-quarter stretch. “We lost our minds for a little bit, but we got it squared away. We hit some big shots when we needed to, and were able to settle down.”
The only Shamokin (10-5) possession during the stretch that wasn’t a turnover was a 3-pointer by Nolter, who scored a game-high 16 points.
Danville got within 11 points twice in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
“We played great,” Renz said. “Shamokin played us twice (in the regular season) this year, and they beat us by 20 both times. We wanted to get them off-balance a little bit, but you have to make some shots. We had some good shots at times. We had girls working hard.”
Nolter, Nazih and Madison Lippay combined to shoot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final 2:21 to help the Indians close out the win.
“I feel really good, and I’m confident going into the next round of districts,” Nolter said. “We struggled a little bit scoring, but our heads stayed in the game, which is a huge thing for us. That’s what really helped us.”
Nolter helped the Indians start well, hitting a 3-pointer on Shamokin’s first shot attempt of the night.
“Hitting a 3 on the first shot of the game is a big confidence booster,” said Nolter, who was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the game.
Danville struggled to score throughout, shooting 8-of-50 from the field in the game.
“The effort from our team was just outstanding,” Renz said. “I don’t think we could have played much harder. We did a lot of things that we talked about doing. The unfortunate part was we just didn’t get the ball to fall in the basket.”
The Ironmen’s first basket came with 1:05 left in the opening quarter, when Maddy Sauers made a layup after receiving a nice pass from Riley Maloney. Sauers scored a career-high eight points. Ella DeWald scored a team-high 10 points, and Outt grabbed nine rebounds.
While it wasn’t pretty at times, the most important thing for the Indians is the win, which advances them to host Athens in the district semifinals Monday.
“It doesn’t matter how it looks, you’ve just got to do it,” Rickert said.
Nazih finished with eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Indians.
“Everybody contributes,” Rickert said. “We’re having seven kids come into the game and contribute, and that’s huge. You don’t know who is going to provide a spark, but they’ve been playing very well as a team. Everybody is stepping up in different ways, and they’re all feeding off it. I like what I’m seeing as a coach. Hopefully we keep rolling.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINAL
SHAMOKIN 37, DANVILLE 25
Danville (4-12) 25
Olivia Outt 0 1-2 1, Ella DeWald 2 5-9 10, Maddy Sauers 4 0-0 8, Savannah Dowd 0 2-4 2, Riley Outt 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 8-15 25.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Riley Maloney, Theresa Amarante, Chloe Hoffman.
Shamokin (10-5) 37
Carly Nye 3 0-0 7, Desiree Michaels 1 0-2 2, Madison Lippay 0 4-6 4, Grace Nazih 2 3-4 8, Ari Nolter 4 5-6 16. Totals 10 12-18 37.
3-point goals: Nolter 3, Nye, Nazih.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Morgan Nolter.
Score by quarters
Danville 3 6 4 12 — 25
Shamokin 9 9 9 10 — 37