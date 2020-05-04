Midd-West grad bought into college program

Both Cole Sauer and Geneva College men’s soccer coach Gary Dunda saw a big difference in Sauer’s play from his freshman to sophomore seasons for the Golden Tornadoes.
“I definitely progressed a lot since freshman year,” said Sauer, a Midd-West graduate. “I grew more. In the offseason, I put on some more muscle and just got a little quicker, faster.”
Sauer started all 20 games as a sophomore for Geneva last fall, and earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorable mention recognition.
“The greatest thing about Cole is he bought into our program,” Dunda said. “When we tell him to do something, or suggest that he do something, he does it to the ‘T.’ That’s why he’s a great leader for the team, and he’ll be one of our captains this coming year. He’s just a fantastic example of buying into something and giving it his all.”
Dunda pointed to the physical work Sauer has done, since he has focused on soccer after also wrestling in high school.
“He is an absolute monster,” Dunda said. “I don’t think he’s added weight; I would say he’s just kind of redefined his body. It’s not so much what he weighs, it’s how he carries it now. I don’t think he has any body fat. I know he has added muscle mass to his upper frame. His legs are stronger and more explosive.”
The Golden Tornadoes needed Sauer to change roles as a sophomore, moving to right wing as well as playing his traditional role of center midfielder.
“We did it for a couple of reasons,” Dunda said. “When you look at a team for the coming year, you’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. And how we wanted to put the team together early, it best fit that Cole was able to move out wide.”
Sauer said it took some adjustment since he had been a center mid all his life.
“Right wing was important defensively, too, because the way we play we want to keep the ball to one side,” he said. “So we do a bunch of defensive work. … That was a little different because as an attacking center mid you’re parked in the middle the whole game. This time there was a lot more running, I guess, but it was good.”
Dunda said he expected Sauer to return to the middle of the field next season, but it was hard to commit to that because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Golden Tornadoes’ spring season.
“Whatever we need, I know Cole will do very well for us,” Dunda said. “Cole’s a good soccer player. He’s not a position; he’s a soccer player. We could put Cole anywhere and he’d be fine for us.”
Geneva got off to a slow start last season, but rebounded to reach the PAC championship game.
“We had a lot of overtime losses,” Sauer said. “That really helped us as a team. It strengthened us for the end of the season.”
Sauer said he expected the way the Golden Tornadoes closed the season to carry over to the fall.
“Moving forward, we just need to be more consistent,” he said. “We know we can play at a high level. We just need to be consistent at that.”
Daily Item sports reporter Michael Bullock contributed to this report.