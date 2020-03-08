HERSHEY — He did it the hard way, but Midd-West junior Avery Bassett became one of four Valley wrestlers to earn his first PIAA Class 2A medal Saturday afternoon in the Giant Center.
Bassett lost his first-round match on Thursday morning, but stayed around to the end, winning six bouts in a row over the three days to claim a third-place medal at 145 pounds.
Joining the Mustang as first-timer medalists were Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt (132), Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly (126) and Southern Columbia freshman Wesley Barnes (152).
The other Valley medalists — in addition to 195-pound champion Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia — were Gaige’s brother, sophomore Gavin Garcia (160) and senior teammates Cade Linn (170) and Lear Quinton (285).
“As soon as I lost the first one, I wanted to come back and get third. I didn’t have a second thought about it because I was coming in trying to win it,” Bassett said. “It wasn’t part of God’s plan this year, but I’m happy to come back and get third.”
Bassett was in a 1-1 tie through regulation with District 4 rival Nathan Higley of Sullivan County, although he came close to breaking free for a takedown late in regulation. In the one-minute sudden-death overtime Bassett struck with a single-leg takedown for the win with 28 seconds left.
“I kind of screwed myself with a bad match (in regionals) and got a bad seeding,” said Bassett, who ended the season 43-4.
Bassett took several shots in regulation, but was stymied by the referee’s quick stalemate calls. He said he felt comfortable going to sudden victory.
“I’ve been working on that shot with our coach (Dale) Franquet and one of our assistant coaches, Tanner Ebright, on the high-crotch and the sweep single, and I felt confident that he was going to bite,” Bassett said.
Hunt also battled back from a first-round loss. He faced his first-round opponent, Noah Teeter of Forest Hills, who had beaten him 8-0 on Thursday, in the seventh-place match.
This time Hunt took the early lead with a single-leg takedown in the first and a double-leg in the second.
He led 4-1 before Teeter reversed him in the third, let him out, and took him down with six seconds left to force overtime. Hunt went for another double, but Teeter countered and took him down and to his back for a five-point move and a 10-5 win.
“In the sudden victory, I left my ankles open when I was in there on the double,” Hunt said. “I was holding it to see if I could keep it there, but I should have moved my feet more. He was able to grab my ankle and funk through.”
Hunt said he felt good because he didn’t score on Teeter in the opener, “so I just opened up on him and I got my shots” Saturday.
Hunt, who is headed to Penn College to wrestle, was also excited to become the first member of his family of three wrestling brothers (Eric Hunt and Zack LeBarron) to get a state medal. His other brother, Colby, now in eighth grade, will join the team next year.
Gramly earned his first medal in his third trip to states, placing eighth.
He finished an injury-shortened season by getting pinned in 2:50 by Harborcreek’s Connor Pierce.
“He is a real good wrestler and his cradle was tight. There was nothing I could do. Hat’s off to him,” said Gramly said.
Gramly said he was excited when he clinched a medal, but said he is hungry for another.
“I can celebrate for a day, but I go right back to work tomorrow because I want to win a state title,” he said.
Like his older brother, Gavin Garcia has won two state medals in his first two years, taking a fourth last year and now a third.
He said it was important to end on a win.
“After my loss in the quarterfinals, my family and my friends told me there is only one more thing to do and that is finish third,” said Garcia, who finished 28-3. “It’s not fun to wrestle four matches in one day, but I did what I had to do and got back up as high on the podium as I could.”
In his consolation final with Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser, Garcia made a first-period takedown with three seconds left in the opening period stand up for a 3-1 win. Each wrestler got an escape.
“When I got in on him with 20 seconds left, I told myself, ‘Don’t make it hard on yourself; get this one right now,’ and that’s what I did,” he said. “It was smooth sailing from there.”
The only scoring between Quinton and Jalen Stephens, of Meyersdale, in regulation was an escape for each, and neither was able to mount an attack in the third-place match.
That changed in the sudden-victory overtime when Quinton pounced for a deep single-leg and worked furiously until he was able to secure the takedown, while the referee was signaling a blood stoppage for Stephens.
After a few seconds, the officials conferred, and awarded the takedown giving Quinton a 3-1 victory.
“I got in deep, and I was very confident that I was going to finish that shot,” Quinton said.
“After my first loss (in the quarterfinals), I was upset, but I didn’t think about it for long because I had more matches and I told myself ‘I’m getting third now,’” said Quinton, who finished 42-8, and will wrestle at Brown University.
Although Linn wanted to win a title after back-to-back seventh-place finishes, before heading off to wrestle at Division II power St. Cloud, Minn., he was pleased to win the final match of his career, finishing fifth in the process.
Linn scored all the points in the match with an escape and takedown in the second period en route to a 3-0 decision to finish the season 23-8.
Although he came to Hershey for gold, and, after losing in the quarterfinals, he wanted to get third, it was also important to finish his career with a win, he said.
Barnes gave up an escape and takedown in the second period in his 3-0 loss to Malachi DuVall of Penns Valley, to get a fourth-place medal in his first state tournament.
“I was ready to go out and finish third, but when I was unable to finish a takedown I should have had in the first period, everything went downhill from there,” said Barnes, who finished 39-10.
“I will try to come back here (next year) and get to the top of the podium.”