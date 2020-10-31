BLOOMSBURG — Midd-West lost its regular-season finale to Bloomsburg by eight goals, and had a seven-goal loss to the Panthers earlier in the season.
Things went much better for the Mustangs on Friday in a District 4 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal. Unfortunately for Midd-West, it wasn’t quite better enough.
Bloomsburg scored two second-half goals — both on corner kicks — to grab a 2-0 win over the Mustangs.
“I was definitely pleased with our effort and with our commitment to what we had been working on for the last week,” Midd-West co-coach Chris Sauer said. “You play a team twice and you lose by a combined 15-0. We changed our system. We asked some girls to take some different roles. They embraced it. They believed in themselves and each other. As a coach, I’m super-proud.”
Bloomsburg (17-1) struggled to break down Midd-West’s five-player defensive backfield during the run of play. Thirteen of the Panthers’ 20 shots were from outside the 18.
“That was the whole plan,” Sauer said. “We went with a three center back system with two outside wing backs. They did a great job of not letting girls inside of them. They did a great job of recovering for one another. (Bloomsburg) is a great team and has so many weapons going forward. (Our) girls in the back did everything we needed them to, and a little more.”
Anytime the Panthers managed to get past the Midd-West (8-9-1) defenders, senior goalkeeper Leah Ferster was ready. Ferster rushed off her line aggressively to intercept a pass just more than five minutes into the game, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.
“I knew this might be our last game,” Ferster said. “It being my senior year, I had to go all out.”
She did just that, making four diving saves and intercepting a handful of other passes to keep the Panthers at bay.
“We have been hoping for this from her for a long time,” Sauer said. “We knew she had it in her. It’s great for her to end her career on probably the best game she’s played.”
The teams had an even split of possession in the first, and the Mustangs had the best scoring chance, hitting the crossbar with a shot.
“We stepped out ready to play,” Sauer said. “I think we caught them off guard. I think they might have taken us a little bit too lightly. They’re a fantastic team. They’re the second-ranked team in the state by the coaches association. I thought we were with them basically the whole game.”
In the second half, Bloomsburg’s offense started to assert itself more, but any dangerous chances were snuffed out by Ferster and the defense.
“The defense did great today,” Ferster said. “Bloomsburg has one of the better players (Paige Temple, who has committed to play soccer at Bucknell). She’s going D-I, and to hold her to zero goals today was an incredible job by everybody. We played three good center backs, and had two outsides, and we just kept them down.”
That changed midway through the second half on the Panthers’ fourth corner kick. Allie Lewis headed down a corner by Kelsey Widom. The headed shot bounced hard off the turf and into the net.
“I’m sad that we lost, but I’m overwhelmed because this was one of our best games,” Ferster said. “The two other games that we were played them were not very good at all. Showing up like this and losing to those corner kicks, without those set pieces we could be going into PKs.”
The Mustangs tried to mount a late rally, and dominated a four-minute stretch. Midd-West earned its first corner kick during that stretch — with 3:33 to play — but could not get a shot on goal, despite having good possession and field position.
The Panthers put the game away with 1:35 to play when Widom’s corner kick hit the back post and deflected into the goal.
Bloomsburg, the No. 2 seed, will play sixth-seeded Lewisburg in the semifinals next week. The Green Dragons beat Wellsboro 5-0 on Friday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Girls soccer quarterfinal
BLOOMSBURG 2, MIDD-WEST 0
Second half
B-Allie Lewis (Kelsey Widom), 57:42; B-Widom, 78:25.
Shots: B, 20-5. Shots on goal: B, 12-1. Corners: B, 5-1. Saves: Midd-West 10 (Leah Ferster); Bloomsburg 1 (Abbey Gerasimoff). Cards: Bloomsburg (Madeline Evans, yellow, 39:51).