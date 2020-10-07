MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West’s volleyball team finally got a chance to show its fans how far it has come during its first season as a program.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs and the approximately 50 people in attendance Tuesday night, South Williamsport won a hard-fought sweep, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
“It was amazing,” Midd-West coach Loren Collins said of playing before fans. “We had our fans last Thursday when we won against Loyalsock in a scrimmage, and it was a totally different atmosphere. ... I am so happy to see fans in the stands again, cheering on the Mustangs for their first season.”
The fans seemed to energize the Mustangs early on, as Midd-West scored four of the first five points, including one of Miriam Goss’ match-high five aces.
“It’s really great because my loved ones get to come,” Midd-West junior Carley Nevel.
“It was kind of nerve-racking at first,” Midd-West junior Makyla Whitenight said, “but we know they’re here to support us. It makes us more aggressive and ready to play.”
Midd-West pushed its first-set lead to 10-5 on an ace by Whitenight, but the Mounties stormed back to tie the score at 11. The teams traded points until 17-17 when Whitenight knocked down one of her team-high five kills and served an ace before a hitting error by the Mounties put the Mustangs ahead 20-17.
South Williamsport scored seven of the next eight points to take control of the opening set.
“I think it has to do with out-of-system play,” Collins said. “If it’s not going pass, set, hit, someone has to step up and be aggressive. They aren’t aggressive enough after the ball.”
It was a similar story in the second set. A kill by Holly Dillman and an ace by Nevel put Midd-West ahead 18-15, but South Williamsport scored nine of the next 10 points to grab the momentum.
“We did good, but we could have been better,” Nevel said. “We just get too much in our heads.”
In the third set, the Mounties jumped out to an early advantage and led 17-10 when the Mustangs started to rally. Goss served a pair of aces to help Midd-West pull within 18-16, but the Mustangs got no closer.
“I think there was a lot of improvement from our last time against South Williamsport,” Collins said. “We made some out-of-system errors that were hard to come back from, but, overall, I’m pleased with their performance.”
Freshman setter Macy Cook — who led the Mustangs with four assists, added two kills and combined with Nevel on a block — said she was happy with how the Mustangs played.
“I think we did great,” Cook said. “We tried our hardest, and we did outstanding.”
The Midd-West players all said they’ve come a long way in their first season, and they were happy to show that to the fans.
“We were really aggressive,” Whitenight said. “We had a lot of good serves and hits. We’re really progressing.”
Nevel said once the Mustangs put the final pieces together, wins would follow.
“We’ve gotten really good,” Nevel said. “We’re there; we’re just not there. ... We need to get out of our heads. We’re there, just not mentally there.”
Cook agreed, saying there were just a couple areas for Midd-West to improve if it wanted to earn its first win in Thursday’s match against East Juniata.
“We just need to move our feet more,” Cook said. “We need to believe in ourselves.”
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 25-25-25, MIDD-WEST 21-20-21
Statistical leaders
KiIls: South Williamsport (Lea Fessler 5, Kerryn Best 5); Midd-West (Makyla Whitenight 5). Assists: South Williamsport (Fessler 5); Midd-West (Macy Cook 4). Service aces: South Williamsport (Maria D’Ottavio 4); Midd-West (Miriam Goss 5). Blocks: South Williamsport (Best, 1 solo block); Midd-West (Carley Nevel, 1 block assist; Cook, 1 block assist).