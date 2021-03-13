HERSHEY — Avery Bassett got an escape over Holden Garcia, of Notre Dame-Green Pond to win a thrilling 5-4 tiebreaker in the semifinal of the PIAA Class 2A championship Friday.
He also had a thriller in his championship final, but this time it was his opponent, top-ranked A.J. Corrado, of Burrell, who caused a celebration.
Corrado took down Bassett, ranked second, and put him onto his back for a pin in overtime.
“It was a good match, he’s a tough competitor,” said Bassett. “Today was his day, not my day.”
He goes out as Midd-West’s all-time win leader (153-20).
He said that what he has accomplished as he heads to George Mason University was good, but “I just have to work harder to keep getting better. Even if I had won today, it would be the same answer.”
Bassett made it to Hershey four times, and finished third and second his final two years.
“You put the work in to be a state champion, it didn’t happen, but I still put the work in,” Bassett said.
The silver medal for the Mustang senior was the best that Class 2A Valley wrestlers took home Friday, and 10 other wrestlers claimed medals.
They are close off the mat, and on the mat, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner and Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger may be even closer.
As luck would have it the two friends and summer workout partners found themselves on the mat in the state championship tournament, competing for a fifth-place medal at 132 pounds.
How close was it? Wagner won it on a buzzer-beating takedown in sudden victory after the two went toe-to-toe and were tied 2-2 after regulation.
Four other Valley wrestlers won medals in the first half of the tournament. In the bizarre format, the result of COVID-19 restrictions, medal-winners were decided from 106 through 138 pounds then the rest of the field competed for medals later Friday night.
The other early medal-winners were Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly (126), fourth; Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), fifth; Midd-West sophomore Conner Heckman (132), seventh; and Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett (138), eighth.
Wirnsberger and Wagner both lost in the quarterfinals and again in the consolation semifinals to fall into the match for fifth-sixth.
After a scoreless first period, Wirnsberger started on the bottom and Wagner turned him for two back points, but the Lion reversed him to tie it at 2-2. Neither scored in the third.
The one-minute sudden victory period was winding down when Wagner got in on a single-leg and until he was able to turn it into a takedown, he beat the buzzer by barely a second for a 4-2 win.
Wagner said, “I shot in, got the low single, split the middle and I stepped over the leg and pushed the head out and came up with a crrossface. I was a little excited about it because I definitely wanted to finish with a win and a higher medal.”
Wirnsberger said the disappointment of not making it to Hershey last year (he was eliminated in the Northeast Regional, was what inspired him this season.
“I’m definitely happy to get the medal, I just would have liked to have placed higher. Losing last year was what motivated me to get on the podium this year and get as high as I could.”
He said the call on the winning takedown was close, but, he said, “It could have gone either way, but it didn’t go my way. I shouldn’t have let him get there in there in the first place, but it happens.”
Despite their familiarity, Wagner and Wirnsberger said they were not disappointed to match up for the third time this post-season.
Wagner added, “I definitely wasn’t disappointed, I’m always happy, he’s a good friend of mine and I like to see him succeed too. I like wrestling him. They’re always fun battles whenever we go.”
Wirnsberger said, “We know what we each do. I’ve practiced with him since junior high.”
Barvitskie won his match in the same fashion, riding out fellow freshman Jojo Przybycien for a 3-1 UTB victory.
Heckman finished strong with a gutsy 1-0 win over Kyle McCollum of Beth-Center as he made a third-period escape stand up.
But it was the start of the tournament that bothered him the most. He gave up a reversal late in the third to lose 5-4 to Zack Witmer, of St. Joseph’s Catholic.
“My first match, giving up a reversal with 20 seconds to go is something you just don’t want to do,” he said. “I just tried to keep my head in the match after.”
He said it was important to win the final one because “you always want to come out on good note, going home knowing that you succeeded the best you could in that last match.”
He added that having his teammate, Avery Bassett, in the tournament, and wrestling for coach Dale Franquet made it even more special.
“No coach who went through what he did would come back but as soon as he was able, he came back with the team and he’s like family. He would do anything for us,” Heckman said.
Bartlett, who got a reprieve in his final postseason when he replaced another wrestler after he was placed in COVID-19 protocols, placed third in the Super Regional to advance to Hershey. Bartlett lost his final bout 4-1 to senior Carson Filer, of Mercer, 4-1.
After losing in the final match, he said, “It hurt at first, but I’d say everything I got here, I earned, I deserved it, no more, no less, so you’ve gotta be happy for what you got.”
Bartlett was still chasing points down 4-1 in the closing seconds.
“As long as there are seconds on the clock, I’m going to fighting,” he said, noting that he always remembers the words written on the walls of the wrestling room: “Whistle to whistle.”
No matter where you are, you’ve gotta wrestle,” added Bartlett, who said he would like to wrestle in college if given the chance.
“Maybe getting here will get me some more looks.”