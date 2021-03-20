MIDDLETOWN — The Danville boys basketball team had extreme confidence in itself the entire season, and it helped the Ironmen survive any number of tough games, injuries and even a pandemic.
It almost got them to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Ironmen overcame poor shooting to take a second-half lead, but Middletown’s defensive pressure proved to be too much late in the Blue Raiders’ 52-49 victory on their home court on Friday night in the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals.
“They did a great job defensively. Hat’s off to them,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said.
“We’re not a good shooting team from the outside; it’s not really what we do,” Middletown coach Chris Bradford said. “We have to generate our offense on the defensive end. I think we finally let our defense get us going in the fourth quarter.”
It was a disappointing end for the Danville seniors — K.J. Riley, Aiden Witkor, Jagger Dressler, Dante Harward and Brady Hill. All five were visibly emotional after the game.
“It was great to play another season with these guys,” Harward said. “We gave it our all, and I don’t think there is much more to say than that.”
“Hat’s off to Danville to come down here to play on our home court in a state quarterfinal,” Bradford said. “I’m sure they’re disappointed, but they can hang their hat on the effort they gave tonight.”
Middletown (16-4) will host Allentown Central Catholic (18-4), a 55-51 winner over Archbishop Carroll, on Monday night in the semifinals.
Danville ends its season at 17-2.
“We said from the outset that we thought we could get to this point,” Grozier said. “I really felt — and I told them in the locker room — that they gave everything they could give this season. They really did. They were great all season.”
Danville struggled early, managing just two Witkor 3-pointers in a 2-of-14 shooting start, as the Blue Raiders built a 17-8 lead after one quarter.
When Tajae Broadie scored inside to open the second quarter, Middletown had an 11-point lead, but the Ironmen offense finally got on track.
Danville hit four consecutive foul shots — the last two by Riley — to get back within 21-17. The game remained four points for nearly a minute until Harward picked up his third foul of the first half on a charge.
A technical foul on the Danville bench and four straight Middletown points had the Blue Raiders back in front by eight with 1:16 left in the half.
However, Brady Hill grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the ensuing two foul shots, while Zach Gordon converted on a late fastbreak layup to cut the Middletown lead to four at halftime.
Danville turned up the defense in the third quarter, forcing eight Middletown turnovers, and holding the Blue Raiders without a field goal for the first 5:33 of the second half.
Harward hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Riley’s driving basket with 1:36 left in the third quarter gave Danville its largest lead of the game at 31-26.
“We play emotionally, and sometimes that emotion can tip both ways,” Bradford said. “When can channel that emotion into our defense, and really focus, it’s when we become special. We weren’t perfect by any stretch tonight — those turnovers will have me pulling out my hair— but our defense never let us down.”
Broadie converted a three-point play inside to break the Blue Raiders’ scoring drought. By the time T.J. Daniels stole the fourth-quarter inbounds pass, the Red Raiders tied the game at 33-33.
Riley knocked down a 3-pointer to give Danville a 36-33 lead with 7:25 left in the game. Gordon scored on a putback for a 38-35 lead, but the Ironmen did not make another bucket for nearly five minutes.
“I really thought we would get moving,” Grozier said. “But we never really got anything easy on the offensive end.”
Tony Powell converted two foul shots for Middletown, and Tyson Leach’s 3-pointer gave the Blue Raiders a 40-38 lead with 5:52 left in the game, a lead Middletown never relinquished.
The Blue Raiders built an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Harward capped six straight Danville points with two foul shots to cut the Middletown lead to 48-45 with 1:51 left. However, the foul trouble piled up for Danville.
Both Dressler and Witkor fouled out in the final 1:38, and when Middletown missed two foul shots with a five-point lead, the Blue Raiders pulled down the offensive rebound with 50 seconds left in the game.
Tymir Jackson had a game-high 21 points to lead Middletown, while Broadie — who has 17 Division I football offers as a defensive end — finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Harward finished with 16 points, while Riley had 13 points and five steals for the Ironmen.
PIAA CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
MIDDLETOWN 52, DANVILLE 49
Danville (17-2) 49
K.J. Riley 4 4-4 13; Jagger Dressler 1 2-2 4; Zach Gordon 3 0-0 6; Dante Harward 4 5-6 16; Aiden Witkor 2 0-2 6; Carson Persing 1 0-0 2; Brady Hill 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 13-16 49.
3-point goals: Harward 3, Witkor 2, Riley.
Did not score: Mason Raup.
Middletown (16-4) 52
Tymir Jackson 7 5-8 21; Tate Leach 1 2-4 4; T.J. Daniels 3 0-0 6; Tony Powell 1 3-6 5; Tajae Broadie 5 3-3 13; Derek Wall 0 0-1 0; Tyson Leach 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 13-22 52.
3-point goals: Jackson 2, Ty. Leach.
Did not score: Brock Walsh.
Score by quarters
Danville`8`13`12`16 — 49
Middletown`17`8`6`21 — 52