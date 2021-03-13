HERSHEY — Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly was a solid performer at the PIAA State Championships lightweight session Friday, taking fourth place at 126 pounds, and teammate Emmanuel Ulrich added a fifth-place finish at 285 for a good day for the Wildcats.
Gramly opened the tournament with a pin of Hickory sophomore Connor Saylor in 3:47 before dropping a 5-0 semifinal decision to fellow District 4 wrestler Scott Johnson of Muncy.
Gramly came back to take a 2-0 sudden victory win over Greenville’s Chase McLaughlin in the second round consolations before dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 sudden victory decision in the third-place bout to fellow District 4 wrestler Gable Strickland of Benton. Gramly finished the season with a 34-7 record.
“I felt I beat Strickland for third,” said Gramly, who appeared very close to an overtime takedown but didn’t get the call. “I didn’t like the way the ref called it but I’m pretty happy. I wrestled well today.”
“It was great to open the tournament with a pin and then I had another good one with Johnson, just like the last three or four weeks. I came back to beat McLaughlin and that was a good match.”
The senior, who will attend the University of Pittsburgh, talked about the tournament format, which brought only eight wrestlers to Hershey in each weight instead of 20.
“I think the format was kind of insane,” he said. “A lot of people think it was easier but I think it was tougher. It was the eight best wrestlers in the state at each class. Every single match was a battle.”
To his point, there were 14 overtime bouts in the lightweight session alone.
Ulrich, a sophomore, took a 7-2 win in his quarterfinal over Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty before being pinned in the semifinals by Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell in 3:54.
Locked in a tight bout in overtime with Girard’s Jordan Schell, Ulrich gave up a five-point move for a misleading 6-1 loss, but he bounced back for a 7-3 win over Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens to finish the season 33-4.
“I’m pretty happy,” said Ulrich. “I ran into Robel (eventual runner-up) in the semifinals but I thought I wrestled well.”
“They’re both good kids,” Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. “Emmanuel always thought of himself as football first and wrestling second but he’s starting to think differently with the success he’s having. He wants to work harder and do the offseason stuff now. He’s one of two sophomores here with the rest seniors so that’s something to look forward to.”