Mifflinburg topped in extra innings at states

WELLSBORO — Mifflinburg’s Taylor Stewart threw six innings of no-hit ball Friday in the second round of the Little League 8-10 Division softball state tournament.
While Stewart was dominant in the circle against Northwest, the problem was Mifflinburg couldn’t score in regulation either.
Northwest got its first two hits in the seventh inning, and, helped by two errors, Northwest scored a pair of runs to hand Mifflinburg a 2-0 loss in the extended contest.
The loss drops Mifflinburg into the consolation bracket where it will face Avon Grove today at 1:30 p.m. at Wellsboro’s Little League Complex.
It was the first time all postseason Mifflinburg lost.
“Playing back-to-back will be good for us,” Mifflinburg coach Heath Stewart said. “We’ll be ready to go. We’ll be fired up. I think they celebrated a little bit last night. We’ll try to get them some sleep, but I’ll think we’ll be ready to go.”
Mistakes proved costly this time for Mifflinburg, as it had two runners caught attempting to steal and another was doubled up when she left first on a pop fly in the infield.
Maggie Rubendall opened the fifth inning with a single. She stole second and reached third on a passed ball. She attempted to take home on a passed ball, but was called out after a nice toss from Payton Besecker to Natalie Lilly set up a tag play.
“I teach them on third if there’s a passed ball, and they think they can score, to go,” Heath Stewart said. “Usually I’ll yell ‘stop’ or ‘go’ if I can. Maggie took a shot, and I can’t blame her for that. She thought she could get down there and I trust her.”
Chloe Showalter, who scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning of Mifflinburg’s opening round win, reached second in the second inning. She attempted to steal third, but was caught for the second out of the inning.
Two errors in the sixth inning helped set Mifflinburg up with runners at third and second with two outs, but a ground ball back to the pitcher ended the inning.
“Throughout sectionals and here we’ve played exceptional defense,” Northwest manager Chris Tomac said. “I think we’ve committed maybe three or four errors in all the games we’ve played. That’s the whole key. If you can force the other team to get hits on you and get runners on base that way Natalie (Lilly) isn’t going to walk anybody. She’s not an overpowering pitcher, but she hits her spots and changes the speed on her pitches.”
Lilly limited Mifflinburg to four hits, overcame four errors by the defense, and struck out the final batter of the game for the win.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
8-10 DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
NORTHWEST 2, MIFFLINBURG 0, 7 inn.
Northwest`000`000`2 — 2-2-4
Mifflinburg`000`000`0 — 0-4-3
Natalie Lilly and Payton Besecker. Taylor Stewart and Maggie Rubendall.
WP: Lilly. LP: Stewart.
Northwest: Addy Smith 1-for-3, run; Adrianna O’Neil 1-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Chloe Showalter 1-for-3.