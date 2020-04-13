If someone happened across a recent DeSales University men’s tennis match and at first thought they were watching Mifflinburg play, that mistake could easily be forgiven.
The Bulldogs had three Mifflinburg graduates — Ben Greb, Nolan Beck and Brahm Buoy — on their roster the last two years.
“We’ve got a pretty good pipeline from Mifflinburg,” DeSales coach David Kurvink said. “All have contributed significantly, which is pretty cool.”
Greb had his senior season come to a premature end a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beck and Buoy are both sophomores.
“Ben Greb is one of the reasons that those guys came,” Kurvink said.
DeSales is a private Catholic university situated about 8 miles south of Bethlehem in Lehigh County. It has an enrollment of about 3,500 students.
“One of the other people we know from Mifflinburg, Jen Southerton — who is friends with my older sister, and our families go to church together — and Ben both talked to me about DeSales,” Beck said. “It sounded like a pretty good place, which is why I visited.
“Ben was a pretty big part of me looking at the school in the first place,” Beck added, “Brahm and I decided separately that we were both going there. It worked out pretty well.”
Buoy said that seeing Greb have success at DeSales was part of the reason he initially looked at the school.
“It’s really been awesome,” Greb said. “As soon as I knew they were interested, I was excited. Them coming to DeSales and joining the tennis team made my whole experience even better. It was a mix of worlds really.”
‘I grew up with the program’
Greb, Beck and Buoy played soccer and tennis together for the Wildcats before joining forces at DeSales.
“When the three of us are around, it’s a lot of fun,” Beck said.
“It’s cool to have those guys on the team with me,” Buoy said. “It makes it a good experience.”
Mifflinburg tennis coach Dana Godshall said she wasn’t surprised that her former players were successful in college.
“Nolan, Brahm and Ben were very hard workers and very self-motivated kids in high school,” Godshall said. “They put in a lot of time working on their tennis games outside of practice. They spent a lot of time at the tennis courts.
“It has been awesome to see them all improve their tennis games so much since they’ve been playing at DeSales.”
Even with the extra time they put in during high school, playing tennis at the collegiate level was a big jump.
“It’s a pretty big change,” Kurvink said. “There’s a significant difference in terms of fitness. Everybody is good, so there aren’t any easy matches.”
Buoy and Beck agreed that one of the biggest changes was that all of their opponents were good. The transition might have been even more jarring for Greb, whose freshman season was the first year DeSales fielded a team at the varsity level.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” Greb said. “I played some good players in high school — like Tyler Spinello from Lewisburg, and some guys from Williamsport — but (Division III) tennis is a whole new ballgame. It was tough, especially being a new program.”
Greb, a two-year captain, was one of five seniors who were set to comprise Kurvink’s first graduating class.
“When I was visiting campus my senior year of high school, the tennis team was a club team,” said Greb. “It’s been neat. I grew up with the program, which has really been awesome. Our first year we made the playoffs. Each year, we’ve gotten better recruits — including Brahm and Nolan — and got better as a team.”
Buoy excels over spring break
Beck played either third or fourth singles and second doubles this season for the Bulldogs. Buoy played sixth singles and third doubles. In college tennis, there are six singles matches and three doubles matches, and players are permitted to play both.
“Only our top guys play doubles and singles,” Kurvink said.
Beck was a good tennis player when he arrived at the Center Valley campus, and has gotten better.
“Coach Godshall is a really good coach, and I had a pretty good foundation,” Beck said. “Since I’ve gotten to college, technically I’ve improved a lot. I’ve gotten to build on my strengths and shore up my weaknesses.”
Kurvink attributed that success to the time Beck put in.
“Nolan is one of our hardest workers,” Kurvink said. “He started in a pretty high position coming in, and he has improved tremendously since then.
“Nolan is mentally very strong. He’s a smart player. He knows how to win matches.”
Buoy was playing well to start the spring season, going 3-0 at singles and 3-1 doubles.
“He was probably the MVP of our spring break in terms of wins,” Kurvink said. “Brahm has worked a lot on his game. He was already extremely athletic. That extra work on his tennis has given him better technique and allowed him to fine-tune his game.”
Buoy added: “I was just enjoying myself ... and the wins came along.”
Leave it all on the court
Greb didn’t go on the team’s spring break trip to Orlando from March 9-11, opting to focus on his future. He will be attending graduate school at Lock Haven to be a physician’s assistant beginning this summer. At the time, he didn’t know the four-match Florida swing was the last time DeSales would play tennis this year.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Greb said of the season being cut short. “The tennis team has been a family to me.”
He said his message to his teammates was to leave it all on the court every chance they got.
“I left abruptly and couldn’t finish it out the way I wanted to,” Greb said. “You never know when the end is going to be, tennis or anything. They have to put maximum effort into all the things that they do.”
Beck and Buoy have two more years together, and all three former Wildcats have the memories of being teammates — both in high school and college.
“I don’t know too many tennis players from Mifflinburg who’ve gone on to play in college, so it’s a really cool experience that we all got there together,” Beck said.