HERSHEY — Following a couple of games without a hit, Reed Wagner was looking to bust out in the state championship game.
Wagner saw one clutch hit fall in, then another, and then a third. What meant even more to Mifflinburg’s shortstop was each of his hits delivered timely runs.
When you’re playing for a title, timely runs matter plenty.
Collecting hits in his final three plate appearances, Wagner knocked in six runs as Mifflinburg won its first Pennsylvania American Legion Division II baseball title with a come-from-behind 12-4 victory over two-time defending champ Hamburg on Monday night.
“It feels like sweet victory,” Wagner said. “That’s a tough ball team. Every year we know they’re going to be a tough contest. The first game I think we had a little too much confidence in ourselves and they got the best of us.
“We knew we had to come back and play for each other. We knew it was our last game, some of our guys, and we just had to keep up. And we did. We knew we could put up runs, knowing our offense, and that’s how it went.”
Michael Warren added three hits and three RBIs for Mifflinburg, which was forced to a second title game after Hamburg posted a 6-1 victory Sunday night. Eric Zimmerman also had three hits for the victors while scoring three runs and driving in a fourth.
“It feels absolutely wonderful,” Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper said.
In all, Mifflinburg collected 15 hits.
Zimmerman also picked up the victory with four innings of three-hit relief of starter Allen Stamm. Stamm yielded three hits and three runs during his 55-pitch outing.
The Gromlichs, Austin and Colby, split four hits for Hamburg.
Unable to cash in against starter Jarod Sterner in its first three looks at the lanky right-hander, Mifflinburg found itself staring at a 3-0 deficit as Hamburg parlayed three hits, a suicide squeeze bunt and an error into a three-run salvo in the third inning.
While Owen Zimmerman’s squeeze scored Reece Adam from third with the first run — Adam opened the inning with a double into the left-field corner — Austin Gromlich followed with a single. Brady Adams followed with a fly ball to center that Zimmerman caught. Both runners moved up when Zimmerman threw back to first — only no one was covering the bag.
Four pitches later, Sterner laced a two-run single to left that made it 3-0.
Denzel Sampsell and Tony Bennage sandwiched singles around a strikeout to begin the fourth, and Sterner then encountered command issues as consecutive walks to Colin Miller and Gavin Enders forced in Mifflinburg’s first run.
After the second out, Wagner lined a first-pitch curveball into the left-center gap, emptying the bases and giving Mifflinburg its first lead at 4-3.
Wagner had a hunch he and his teammates were ready to pounce.
“It was right after my second time (at the plate) when I hit that ground ball to third and (Warren) hit that nice liner into a double play, I looked at him and said, ‘The third time we are going to get him,’” said Wagner, who finished the tournament with five hits. “The third time up when I hit the triple, I told him, ‘I got him, now you get him.’”
Warren grounded the next pitch into left for a single, and Wagner scored easily.
“It definitely takes the pressure off when you put up a five-spot,” Warren said. “It kind of gets us loose and we play better loose, so it definitely helps.”
And once Cooper’s bunch opened that two-run lead — against the two-time champions — everyone sporting gray jerseys suddenly relaxed.
“You could feel it,” Cooper said. “The dugout was close and it was tight. We’re down 3-0 and then bang, bang, bang, we start scoring. Everyone’s just up and charged. There was just a different energy level in the dugout when we started to put (runs) on the board.”
One inning later, Mifflinburg was even more comfortable as Eric Zimmerman and Wagner hit RBI singles — Wagner’s came on a slick bunt down the third-base line — and Warren smacked a two-run single to right to turn a tight game into a 9-3 lead.
While Hamburg nicked Eric Zimmerman for a run in the sixth on Adam’s RBI groundout, Mifflinburg erased any doubt by tacking on three runs in the seventh — the first two on Wagner’s sliced double to left and the third on Josh Foster’s bloop single.
Several moments later, after Eric Zimmerman retired Hamburg in order and Ethan Hoy squeezed an infield pop-up for the final out, Mifflinburg players rushed the mound and surrounded Zimmerman as an impromptu celebration broke out.
Victory was especially sweet since so many Mifflinburg youngsters were playing for state gold for the third time in as many years. This time, it was theirs.
“This is awesome,” Warren admitted. “We came close the last two years and to finally get it, this is satisfying.”
And Wagner, in his final Legion game, picked the right time to bust out.
“He’s been making plays in the second position (in the batting order) all season,” Warren said. “To see him come through on the biggest stage is huge.”
“He’s been one of the biggest sticks in our lineup for the last three or four years,” Cooper added. “When he came to bat in that situation, I think we had Miller, Enders and Zimmie on base with good speed, I said if he hits one in the gap, he’s clearing the bases.
“That’s exactly what happened. It was just so much fun to watch.”
AMERICAN LEGION
DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
MIFFLINBURG 12, HAMBURG 4
Mifflinburg`000`540`3 — 12-15-1
Hamburg`003`001`0 — 4-6-2
Allen Stamm, Eric Zimmerman (4) and Josh Foster. Jarod Sterner, Austin Gromlich (6) and Gromlich, Brady Adams (6).
WP: Zimmerman. LP: Sterner.
Mifflinburg: Reed Wagner 3-for-5, 2 runs, double, triple, 6 RBIs; Michael Warren 3-for-5, 3 RBIs; Zimmerman 3-for-5, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases, RBI; Denzel Sampsell 2-for-5, run; Tony Bennage 1-for-1, walk; Ethan Hoy 1-for-1, 2 runs, walk; Bryce Koonsman 1-for-4; Gavin Enders 0-for-2, 2 runs, 2 walks, RBI; Colin Miller 0-for-3, 2 runs, walk.
Hamburg: Austin Gromlich 2-for-4, run; Colby Gromlich 2-for-3, run, double; Reece Adam 1-for-4, run, double, RBI; Sterner 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBIs.