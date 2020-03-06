HERSHEY — When he fell into an early four-point hole in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A championships on Thursday morning in the Giant Center, Milton junior Kyle Crawford remained undaunted.
He had been down this road before.
In fact, he was in a five-point hole in the first period against rival Noah Hunt of Warrior Run last week in the Northeast Regional final at 132 pounds.
Like he did then, Crawford battled out of trouble against preliminary winner Nate Yagle of McGuffey, and earned a spot in this morning’s quarterfinals with a 9-6 victory.
Crawford was one of nine Valley wrestlers to reach today’s quarterfinals. Also reaching the quarters are five Southern Columbia wrestlers, two from Selinsgrove, and Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese.
Hunt, after a first-round setback, battled back for his own dramatic win in the consolations to stay alive for another day.
Hunt lost 8-0 to Noah Teeter of Forest Hills, before pulling out a 4-2 consolation win over Chase Enterline of Williams Valley.
McGuffey blasted Crawford with a four-point move early, but the Black Panther battled off his back, and reversed Yagle to get to within 4-2 in the first period. Crawford deferred his second-period choice and Yagle took bottom, but Crawford reversed him and locked in a cradle for a five-point move and a 7-4 advantage.
Yagle came right back with a reversal in the third to get to withing 7-6, but Crawford clinched it with a reversal with 44 seconds left for a 9-6 win.
“In other matches when I come back like that, it gives me confidence in matches like this,” Crawford said. “Once I got that reversal, it gave me some momentum to keep going in the match. That helped me a lot.”
Crawford wanted to score first, but that wasn’t in the cards for him
“It didn’t go as planned, but I still won the match and that’s what matters,” he said. “I gave up points I didn’t need to and that’s something I can’t do. From here on out, I can’t give up big moves like that.”
Hunt and Enterline went into the third period scoreless, and Hunt chose neutral for the third. He took Enterline down, but the Viking reversed him, eventually turned him and was close to getting back points.
“I thought ‘I can’t let this happen,’” Hunt said. “I had use all my might, all my energy to break his wrist and not give up anything. I popped up and got the reversal.”
Hunt, a senior in his fourth state tournament, used his strength to not only fight off his back, but reverse Enterline for the 4-2 victory with two seconds left.
“I was fighting for my life, and it’s been two years since I got a win down here,” Hunt said. “My senior year, I just had to go out and do what I had to do to win, and I got it, by a close one.”
After his loss earlier, he said, he “I warmed up a little harder and I just felt myself loosen out and I was ready to lay something down.”
In addition to Crawford and Hunt, all eight Southern Columbia wrestlers moved to the second day, five as quarterfinalists and three in the consolations.
Winning their first round matches were the Garcia brothers, sophomore Gavin (160) and senior Gaige (195), senior Cade Linn (170), senior Lear Quinton (285) and freshman Wesley Barnes (152).
When Quinton saw Marvin Beatty, of Marion Center, win his pigtail match at 285, the Tiger senior realized his chance at atoning for a January loss was near at hand.
Quinton (38-8) had six weeks to think about a loss in the finals of the Ultimate Warrior Tournament. Quinton was leading 6-1 when Beatty pinned him in the third period.
“I wasn’t wrestling smart at all, and I got high with legs and he yanked me down and pinned me,” Quinton said. “This was more of a redemption match. It gives you that extra boost.”
At states, Quinton took the lead with a takedown in the closing seconds of the first period, reversed him in the second and took him down again in the third on his way to a 7-3 win.
Linn, a two-time seventh-place state medalist, defeated Richland’s Jacob Sabol by 9-6 decision.
“I gave him cheap points,” Linn said. “He’ a tough kid, and I knew I had to wrestle him on my feet. That’s how you win those matches, wrestling on your feet.”
Gavin Garcia, a returning fourth-place medalist, had three takedowns in a 7-0 shutout of senior Anthony Micci of Wilson Area.
“In Hershey, winning by one point is the same as winning by a (technical) fall. I knew I could control him by getting on top,” Garcia said.
Garcia next faces returning state champion Thayne Lawrence. The Frazier senior is 22-0.
“I know I have a tough kid, but I know if I wrestle my match, anything can happen,” he said.
Freshman Wesley Barnes showed no first-day jitters as he rolled to an 8-1 win over pigtail winner Shane Kemper of Burgettstown.
“You just have to get out and get to your offense, get the job done and move on,” Barnes said.
That’s what Barnes did, with a takedown in the first, then an escape and takedown in the second and another takedown in the third.
Gaige Garcia earned a fall in 14 seconds in his first match as he attempts to defend his state title.
He took Bedford’s Ashton Dull down in four seconds and heard the referee slap the mat for the pin 10 seconds later.
Garcia improved to 46-0 on the season, and the pin was the 103rd of his career.