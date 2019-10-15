WILLIAMSPORT — Hannah Seebold knew her third-round match of the District 4 Individual Tennis Championship at Williamsport was going to be a difficult one.
Milton's top player Seebold, who was seeded third, faced No. 6 seed Lily Summerson of South Williamsport.
Seebold dominated the opening set, but struggled in the next two as Summerson outlasted Seebold 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to Wednesday's semifinals.
Summerson joined teammates Olivia Dorner, the top seed, and Lauren Peck, and Loyalsock's Kaitlyn Savidge, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals. It's the first time in District 4 history that one school advanced three players to the semifinals.
Seebold reaced the semifinals last season.
“Coming into the tournament I was a little nervous,” Seebold said. “I had a pretty nice second round, but I never walk into a match assuming I’m going to win. Everybody should go into a match with that mindset, because then they don’t go easy.”
Summerson was able to overcome the early deficit to top Seebold.
“I expected my third-round match to be a tough one,” Seebold said. “Lily is a really smart girl. That’s just the way it goes.”
Seebold defeated Central Columbia’s Tessa Gill 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.
“It felt really good to pull that one off,” Seebold said. “It was a lot tougher than when I played her during the regular season. She definitely improved a lot for sistricts. She’s just such a sweet girl in general. I wouldn’t have wanted to play anyone else.”
Mifflinburg’s Abby Underhill defeated Lewisburg’s Hannah Castellan 6-1, 6-1 to open the tournament. Savidge knocked off Underhill in the next round.
Peck upset the fourth and fifth seeds to reach the semifinals.
Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee lost to Dorner in the second round. Dorner has only lost one game so far rhis season
"Against Dorner, it was absolutely challenging," Lee said. "You just have go into it with a smile on your face and just excited to play somebody new.”
Seebold, Underhill and Selinsgrove's Daisy Ettinger were the only Valley players to win a match at the tournament.