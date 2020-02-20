Steve Moser coached his last Danville girls basketball team probably a half-dozen times now.
At different points over the past 14 years, he would synchronize his clock to leave with a certain player or graduating class, then find reason to ignore the ringing alarm.
“It seems every year he would say, ‘I’m not going to do it again,’’” recalled Gary Grozier, a Danville High School guidance counselor and Moser’s first assistant coach. “Then it got to that point in the summer where he’d say, ‘I’ve either got to have a summer league or not.’ Pretty soon it’d be, ‘I’m going to do it again, go another round.’”
This season, however, truly appears to be the 69-year-old’s swan song with the program, capping a coaching career that spanned four decades and three sports. He informed the team of his decision prior to the start of the season ... though that may not be the best evidence.
“He even told my class it would be his last,” said 2012 Danville graduate Maddy Moser (no relation).
Steve Moser stepped away from Danville athletics before. He spent more than a decade with the boys’ junior varsity basketball team until the birth of his daughter Laura in 1988. His seven-year stint managing Ironmen baseball — which began with their 1986 district championship season — ended a few years after his wife Janet gave birth to son Todd.
While helping to raise his children throughout the 1990s, Moser got his sports fix by officiating high school basketball and coaching in youth leagues. He was forced to give that up, though, when diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2000. He scratched the competitive itch by bowling and hunting, and briefly considered donning the stripes again before a polyp was detected and treated in 2005.
The 2005-06 girls basketball season was Patty Welliver’s last heading the Danville program, and Moser was ready to return to the sideline despite having not coached girls athletics.
That was 239 victories, three league tournament titles, four division crowns, five district championship games and seven state tournament appearances ago.
The Ironmen carry a 21-3 record (Moser’s fifth 20-win campaign) and the No. 1 seed into the District 4 Class 4A tournament Friday, knowing their coach’s next loss could be his last.
“We don’t want to see it come anytime soon,” said Danville senior Corinna Petrus. “I would like to add at least five more wins to his overall record before we send him off.”
There already have been tearful tributes, notably at rival Mifflinburg on Feb. 8 and three days later at Moser’s final home regular-season game. So if this isn’t the end — current assistant coach Bryn Lenig is pregnant and likely won’t coach next season — he will have some explaining to do.
“He told me in my office late last year, ‘I’m done, Groz. This is it,’” Grozier recalled. “I told him it’s only the 30th time I’ve heard that. All he said in reply was, ‘It’s time.’ He had never said that before.”
“It’s just time,” Moser affirmed. “I don’t think you can put a figure on it, but your mind and body just know.”
n
The perception of Danville girls basketball as little more than a possible playoff qualifier was shattered in 2011. The Ironmen upset twice-beaten Shamokin in the district semifinals, then took Milton to overtime before falling by a point in the title game.
Danville won fewer than 17 games in a season only one year since, and became a perennial Heartland Athletic Conference division front-runner, and league and district contender.
What’s remarkable, though, is the program established itself with rosters of girls in the 5-foot-4 to 5-8 range in a sport where size is king.
When the Class of 2011 graduated and the Ironmen lost 5-8 Hayley Kay and Brooke Pierson (as well as scoring leader Sam Zampetti), senior Maddy Moser became a 5-7 defensive post/shooting guard on a squad suddenly saddled with expectations. They went 17-9 with a return to the District 4 Class 3A final and state tournament.
“My senior year I was little down, thinking, ‘Oh, geez, how are we going to get back (to the district title game),’” Maddy Moser said. “We didn’t have any size and not much experience on the bench, so I was surprised when we actually did. It was a better outcome than anyone was expecting.”
With the exception of the Amber Renz era — when the 6-1 two-time all-stater powered an 88-17 stretch — Steve Moser’s teams have relied on some of the school’s best female athletes, regardless of their size, and leaned on a relentless defense to limit opponents and spark their offense.
“Sometimes you watch them and go, ‘How the heck do they win?’” Loyalsock coach Curtis Jacobson said after his team lost the recent HAC Tournament final to the Ironmen. “Well, they don’t turn the ball over; they make shots when they’re open; they don’t try to do too much; and they play great defense.
“It’s easy to be good for a couple years; they’ve been consistent. The consistent aspect of his program is what we’re trying to emulate.”
Grozier, who coached the Benton boys to their first district crown in 1998, became acquainted with the referee Moser in the 90s before later joining him on the Danville bench. Moser, a math teacher in the Danville school district for 38 years, recruited Grozier from the guidance office when he got the job in 2006.
“He said, ‘Look, man, I don’t have an assistant and I’d love to have you,’” Grozier recalled. “I said, ‘Moser, I’ve got little kids.’ He said, ‘We’ll make it work,’ and we did and he was awesome. I learned a lot — and thought I knew a lot. He’s just a great teacher.”
Moser stressed fundamentals over Xs and Os, wanting his players to shoot layups with either hand and make free throws. It was a winning formula that carried the Ironmen to the District 4 Class 3A championship game four consecutive years (2011-14). They lost each of those games (to four teams by a total of 18 points), causing Moser to doubt his approach for the only time.
“I started to second-guess myself, wondering, ‘Am I doing the right thing here?’” he said. “I told myself those other teams had better athletes, but I knew we could have won those games.”
Danville celebrated the elusive district crown in 2016 amid the best season in program history. Renz returned from a torn ACL that cost her the first 14 games of her junior season and averaged 19.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in a 27-2 campaign. She, point guard Paige Harris, shooting guard Maria Mutchler, Hannah Huron, Bethany Hileman and Riley Gass keyed a 21-0 start that propelled the Ironmen to the HAC-I championship, the HAC Tournament title and district gold.
“Sometimes when I come home for break I’ll watch the district game or HAC final and my heart is so happy,” said Renz, who scored her 1,000th career point for Mercyhurst University last week. “My senior year was absolutely amazing, and nobody can take that from us. That I did it with such great friends, people I grew up with, was so special. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”
n
Olivia Bonshock and her father Kevin have attended numerous Danville games since she graduated from Shamokin in 2014. Selinsgrove sophomore Cierra Adams was a regular at the Ironmen’s playoff games last season.
Rivals by circumstance, both are Moser fans by choice — two of dozens, no doubt. That’s because a man who never met a stranger goes out of his way to meet with opposing players and coaches.
Moser knows Bloomsburg senior Kailey Zentner is planning to study chemistry at Penn State; he learned as much congratulating her after the Panthers beat Danville in a holiday tournament this season.
Moser was on the court long after a HAC semifinal win, catching up with Jacobson and former Montoursville coach Travis Heap prior to Loyalsock’s semi — one night before Danville rallied to beat Jacobson’s Lancers for the title.
“I wish we would have been able to play him more,” Jacobson said. “The reason is, A, he’s a great guy. He’s so level-headed. He enjoys what he’s doing, and he’s doing it for the right reasons.”
Bonshock invited Moser to her graduation party, for heaven’s sake.
“I’m not in it to make enemies,” Moser said. “While we’re playing I’ll do anything I can to beat you, but afterward it’s just a game. There’s no animosity, and there shouldn’t be.”
A Warrior Run graduate, he was cut out to be a coach, not a drill sergeant. Danville players became family — “my girls,” he’ll call them — who return to open gyms a decade after leaving school to run with and pass along tips to their newest sisters in the program.
“Definitely he’s not one to harp on you about something; he’ll tell you how to fix it and work with you,” said Maddy Moser, who at 26 joins former Ironmen such as Siobhan Bross, Liz Pavis, Ericka Heath, Kylie Romeo and Taryn Beaver in alum scrimmages.
“Yes, he coached but he also listened,” Renz said. “We would be in a huddle and he’d be describing what we might do. If I said, ‘No, let’s do this,’ he’d be like, ‘OK! Let’s go!’
“It was an easy conversation with him every single time, and that’s what I valued most about our relationship.”
In the recent HAC tournament, facing a team that beat Danville earlier in the season, Moser ended a sideline discussion by casually offering, ‘Let’s try it. See what happens.”
“We are all so grateful he has been willing to put so much time towards our high school athletic careers,” said Petrus. “He’s been coaching me for all six years I’ve played with the school, and I’m proud to say we have a great relationship.”
n
Moser returned home from officiating an early 1990s game in Montoursville to a note from his wife. His daughter Laura, just 15 months old, fell ill, and Janet had taken her to the emergency room. Upon joining Janet at the hospital, he learned Laura’s white blood cell count had raised concern. The diagnosis was lymphocytic leukemia, which has affected her body’s ability to fight infection for 32 years.
“The emotion was unbelievable,” he said. “I have become such a sensitive individual, much more compassion. It changed me so much emotionally.”
His own cancer scare 10 years later required a six-week regimen of concurrent radiation and chemotherapy followed by surgery. While he could still occasionally bowl or hunt deer, it was almost six years before he was ready to return to the sideline.
Severe injuries he witnessed his players incur over the years — including ACL tears suffered by standouts Abbi Woll, Sam Zampetti, Renz and Linae Williams — likely kept him in the game longer than he envisioned.
“The bond I get with my kids, I’d like to think, is pretty strong,” he said. “That affected me like part of my family. They always been — they really have — to this day. This (current) crew, I would go to bat for any one of them.”
“He’d always say, ‘We’re taking care of someone’s prized possession,” said Grozier. “The biggest compliment I can give him is I’d be honored if he had my daughter on his team.”
And the biggest criticism?
“He talks to everyone,” Grozier laughed. “God forbid he plays at Warrior Run; you don’t get out of there until 10:30.
“I once asked him, ‘Are you running for Mayor of Turbotville? He said, ‘Think I could win?’”