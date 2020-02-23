Mount Carmel cruises to spot in district final

MILTON — Top-seeded Mount Carmel posted a dominant 61-22 win over Muncy on Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A girls basketball semifinal.
The Red Tornadoes (19-5) will play No. 3 South Williamsport for the district title next week. The Mounties (14-10) topped second-seeded Southern Columbia.
Mount Carmel, which has won three consecutive district championships — the last two in Class 3A — jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, and extended that to 34-10 at halftime.
“It’s always important to start out fast,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “You don’t ever want to underestimate anybody. All of these games are big, and people come out fired up. I give a lot of credit to the girls for coming out and executing the game plan. I’m proud of them. They did a good job.”
Lauren Shedleski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Tornadoes.
“We definitely have a lot of weapons on our team,” Shedleski said. “This was one of those games where we needed everyone to step up. We went out there and we competed. This is what we’ve worked for all season, and everyone was really excited.”
Dani Rae Renno scored 16 points, with 10 coming in the second quarter, for Mount Carmel. Eight Red Tornadoes scored. Freshman Alyssa Reisinger added 12 points of the bench.
“It’s always good when everybody can get in and contribute. It bodes well for team chemistry,” Varano said. “The girls just play well together. They cheer for each other and they want each other to be successful. It’s nice when they get to see that.”
Mount Carmel’s defense forced Muncy (15-9) into 28 turnovers.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
MOUNT CARMEL 61, MUNCY 22
Muncy (15-9) 22
Cierra Charles 1 0-0 2; Avery Bigelow 3 0-0 6; Mia Edkin 2 0-0 4; Aleaha Bigelow 3 0-0 6; Isbella Hitesman 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 0-2 22.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Lauren Harner-Steele, Ariana Copeland, Brandi Hitesman.
Mount Carmel (19-5) 61
Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2; Caroline Fletcher 1 0-2 2; Lauren Shedleski 7 2-2 20; Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 2; Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 5; Dan Rae Renno 8 0-4 16; Alyssa Reisinger 5 2-2 12; Molly McCracken 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-10 61.
3-point goals: Shedleski 4, Witkoski.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Jenna Pizzoli, Rachel Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Muncy`8`2`8`4 — 22
Mount Carmel`17`17`13`14 — 61