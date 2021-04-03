Lauren Shedleski has a ton of great memories during her time at Mount Carmel.
From acing test after test on her way to a 104% GPA and the No. 1 spot in her class as graduation approaches, to being inducted into the National Honor Society, to, most recently, helping her team win the Class 2A girls basketball state championship, the senior has experienced plenty of scrapbook-worthy moments as a Red Tornado.
However, Shedleski said the most rewarding memories she has from her high school years aren’t related to either athletics or academics. Those memories come from her being a ThinkBig student leader, helping to raise money for Geisinger’s ThinkBig Pediatric Cancer Fund.
“I’ve been a student leader since I was a sophomore,” Shedleski said. “It’s been a huge part of my high school experiences. I have a lot of memories from sports, but some of my most important ones have come from ThinkBig.
“To know what we’re doing is making an impact in so many people’s lives is humbling.”
As a student leader, Shedleski helps with various fundraisers throughout the year ahead of the annual dance marathon in October.
“I think the dance marathon started when I was in fifth grade,” Shedleski said. “I looked at the student leaders and saw how much of a difference they were making in the community, and it was something I wanted to do.
“To see kids come in who are fighting cancer and going through the hardest time in their lives, and to be able to make it a little easier is an awesome feeling.”
Mount Carmel girls basketball coach Lisa Varano said it wasn’t a surprise that Shedleski was involved in helping others.
“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Varano said. “She’s involved in her community, and she comes from a great family. She’s just an all-around great kid.”
Shedleski’s performance on the court, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Shedleski also volunteers with the Special Olympics and with Mount Carmel’s youth track and field camp.
“In my life, I’ve been so fortunate,” Shedleski said. “I have the best support system. My family has been healthy. Knowing I have the power to help someone who is struggling shows you there is so much more to life than sports and school.
“Being able to make an impact on real people, and to change their life or perspective is really humbling — that’s the best word for it.”
On the basketball court, Shedleski has nothing to be humble about after scoring nine points to help the Red Tornadoes defeat Neshannock 54-43 last Thursday to become a state champion.
“I’m not sure it’s exactly set in yet,” Shedleski said. “It’s surreal. It’s been an amazing couple of days. So many people in the community have congratulated us, it’s like we get to relive it.”
This season, Shedleski averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game, and she shot 80.4% from the free-throw line.
“Personally, I’m really happy with the way I played,” Shedleski said. “As a senior, you know it’s your last go-around and that fuels and motivates you. I’ve been playing basketball since first grade. I wanted to help my team any way I could.”
Shedleski hit a Valley-best 44 3-pointers this season, giving her a Mount Carmel-record 145 for her career. The previous record was 107.
“I’m mainly a 3-point shooter, but even more so than what I do on the court, I take pride in being a leader,” Shedleski said. “I’ve been a captain since my sophomore year, and it’s an honor that my teammates look to me. I’m a good rebounder. I’m versatile. There have been some games I played point guard, some games I played center, and everything in between.”
Varano said Shedleski’s leadership was indispensable during Mount Carmel’s run to the first state title in program history.
“She’s a tireless worker,” Varano said. “Lauren, even from when she was younger, is just a true student of the game. She always wants to play basketball, watch basketball or talk about basketball.
“She’s always been an outside shooter, but she’s developed a 2-point shot and a drive to the basket. She’s a good defender, and this year, she rebounded really well for us.”
As important as Shedleski’s skills were to the team, she said she wanted to be remembered more for her intangibles.
“I hope if I left any mark on the program, that it was being a good teammate and someone who was coachable,” Shedleski said.
Varano, who called her senior “an extra coach on the court,” said Shedleski’s drive was one of her best attributes.
“She wants to succeed,” Varano said. “She wants the team to succeed more than anything, so she’s willing to do it what it takes.”
That drive has been honed over many hours of extra work that Shedleski has put in over the last decade or so.
“Sports have been a big part of my development, not just as an athlete, but as a person,” Shedleski said. “It teaches you so many life lessons. Seeing all the hard work pay off, there’s no better feeling. All those hours spent shooting in the driveway enabled me to make two 3-pointers in the state championship game.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced her — and much of that work — into lockdown, Shedleski was planning to pursue playing basketball in college and was considering studying engineering.
“My whole life took a major turn,” Shedleski said. “Everything that I was planning until the lockdown hit is different now. I had time to really slow down and think about what my passions are and where I can excel.”
So Shedleski is heading to Penn State next year, with the plan of going to law school after finishing her undergraduate work. Shedleski, who was accepted into PSU’s Schreyer Honors College, will throw the javelin as a walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
“Basketball has been what I’ve done for my entire life, but I knew the potential was there for javelin,” Shedleski said. “I started really focusing on the jav during lockdown. Our season was canceled, and I really missed throwing.”
Shedleski took a handful of Advanced Placement courses during her time at Mount Carmel, and had a course through Luzerne County Community College last year. This year she is taking all of her classes at Bloomsburg University through the Advanced College Experience program.
“I love it,” Shedleski said. “It’s been really challenging, but I’ve done well. It’s been good preparation for Penn State.”