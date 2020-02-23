Mounties pull away from Tigers in third quarter

MILTON — South Williamsport’s girls often had difficulty in the third quarter of games during the regular season.
The Mounties had no such issues Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal against Southern Columbia. They outscored the second-seeded Tigers by 14 points in the second half to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 57-46 win.
“We created our own problems,” Southern Columbia coach Bill Callahan said. “We didn’t come out of the locker room for the second half. They went on a little run. I thought we would have responded and we didn’t. It’s just another game we didn’t shoot well in the second half, but you have to give South Williamsport a lot of credit.”
Third-seeded South Williamsport (14-10) will face No. 1 Mount Carmel (19-5) next week in the district final. Southern Columbia and Muncy will play the third-place game for a state playoff berth.
South Williamsport’s Julie Anthony hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to tie the game at 24. Anthony added another bucket, and Sydney Bachman finished with seven of her 11 points in the third as the Mounties grabbed a 40-31 advantage.
“We have struggled in the third quarter,” South Williamsport coach Justin Marnon said. “We’ve been in some games where the third quarter has cost us, and we talked about that at halftime. We told them how important it was to play a strong third quarter. It was probably the best quarter of basketball I’ve seen all season.”
Southern Columbia (14-10) was held to seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in the third. The Tigers also committed five turnovers and managed only two rebounds in the period.
“We knew what they were going to do, and we just didn’t get it done,” Callahan said. “It was just a bad stretch. We can’t have those bad stretches. South deserved it.”
Rachael Stahl, who finished with 16 points, scored 10 in the fourth to help the Mounties close out the win. Anthony finished with 13 points.
South Williamsport outrebounded Southern Columbia 24-9 overall, and worked to limit the Tigers’ inside threat of Ally Griscavage. The freshman finished with a team-high 10 points, but fought through double teams for much of the game.
“We worked for three days on it, but they make it difficult because they have shooters,” Marnon said. “We sell out to double the post. We thought there were certain entries where we could front her, and certain ones where we could go three quarters and double down with a guard up top. The girls executed, and they did it on both ends.”
Morgan Marks and Loren Gehret each added seven points for the Tigers, while Ava Novak hit a pair of 3-pointers.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 57,
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 46
South Williamsport (14-10) 57
Madi Tolomay 3 0-2 6; Haley Neidig 3 3-3 9; Sydney Bachman 3 3-5 11; Julie Anthony 6 0-0 13; Claudia Green 0 2-4 2; Rachel Stahl 7 2-2 16. Totals 22 10-16 57.
3-point goals: Bachman 2, Anthony.
Did not score: None.
Southern Columbia (14-10) 46
Faith Callahan 2 0-0 5; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Allyson Griscavage 4 2-4 10; Morgan Marks 3 0-0 7; Loren Gehret 3 0-0 7; Ava Novak 2 0-0 6; Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4; Rilyn Wisloski 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-6 46.
3-point goals: Novak 2, F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Marks, Gehret.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 11 10 19 17 — 57
Southern Columbia 16 8 7 15 — 46