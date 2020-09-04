Midd-West’s club volleyball team learned some hard lessons the last two seasons on Tuesday nights at Christ Wesleyan Church.
“We were playing in a league,” Midd-West coach Loren Collins said. “(The girls) were playing women who’ve played in college, who played nationally, who play recreationally.
“They were getting a vast experience at the league. What is great is they were teaching them, too. So they were getting pointers from very experienced volleyball players.”
That work helped the Mustangs grow as volleyball players, though facing off against such seasoned players was difficult at times.
“It was a good experience, but it was really hard,” sophomore Carley Nevel said. “The women wouldn’t go easy on us; they would go full-force. It was difficult because we kept losing.”
Midd-West is hoping to use those lessons this season, its first as a competitive varsity squad. It became one of 19 volleyball programs in District 4. The Mustangs joined Athens and Shamokin in Class 3A.
“I was really excited,” Nevel said. “For all the people who said we were just a stupid club, it felt good to shove it in their face.
“We got to prove them wrong.”
Collins said the biggest adjustment is now the Mustangs will play other high school teams.
“It’s just being competitive — them competing with people their own age, and growing as a team,” Collins said. “We started this year with seven players I knew were coming back, and we grew it to a roster of 16. That tells me there is interest in the sport. The goal is to grow interest in the sport.”
Midd-West’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 14 at Shamokin, and the Mustangs’ home opener is currently set for Oct. 6 against South Williamsport. Midd-West currently has eight matches scheduled this season.
“That may change,” Collins said. “That’s the challenge this year. Everything is changing on a week-to-week basis.”
Beginning a team
Collins said the driving force for starting the team was a handful of girls who have since graduated.
“The (Class of 2020) seniors are the ones who got us here,” Collins said. “The reason the club became a school sport is them.”
The club team started in the 2018 season because of that group’s initiative.
“I had several girls who wanted a team, but for the longest time we weren’t sure we could get one,” Collins said. “They went to the school board on their own fruition — already having fundraiser plans, already having a roster of teams we could play. They were very well-prepared.”
Collins said her involvement in that process to that point was just being willing to coach.
“I’ve always wanted to coach volleyball,” Collins said. “I coached lacrosse for three years, and I’ve played volleyball my whole life, basically. When they asked it seemed like the perfect opportunity to grow the sport in the area. That’s really our goal. We wanted it for the school, but we also want it for the area. ... It is growing.”
Once the process began, Collins helped with recruiting players.
“I had Mrs. Collins for my ELA (English/language arts) teacher in seventh grade, and she was talking about starting a team,” Nevel said. “I had never played on a team before, but I played in gym and a (middle school) tournament.”
Now, Nevel is one of the team’s two captains, along with junior Makyla Whitenight.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Nevel said. “It’s been a good experience for me.”
First steps
Once the club team began, Midd-West needed to find opponents.
The Mustangs joined the Tuesday night church league and held intrasquad scrimmages.
“Our first game (against another high school) came after the regular season against the Juniata team, and we beat them,” Collins said. “That was really exciting, and showed a lot of potential for what the program could bring to the school.”
Last year, Midd-West played Northumberland Christian twice.
Collins found that most of her players didn’t have much experience when it came to volleyball.
“One of the biggest challenges is just the fundamentals,” Collins said. “They’re coming to us pretty much without any experience. Unless they went and sought it individually, we’re starting from scratch. There’s no feeder pool for the program, yet. I would say that’s the biggest challenge.”
The Mustangs are preparing for their first season of varsity interscholastic competition, as they hope to continue their upward trajectory.
“We definitely want to grow the program, and have a solid foundation of fundamentals,” Collins said. “I’m also a firm believer that a team in the community should give back to the community. Not only does that give us support, but it shows that we support the community we’re in.”
Nevel said the team needed to continue to improve its communication, but she was just looking forward to the season opener.
“Overall, I just think this season is going to be great,” she said.