Navy holds off Bucknell down stretch

LEWISBURG — If Bucknell thought a couple of early Patriot League victories were going to guarantee more wins, those thoughts were torpedoed Wednesday night by Navy.
A string of missed shots, particularly from deep, also cost the Bison.
Cam Davis dropped in 20 points — including a clutch 3-pointer that snapped a late tie — and Greg Summers added 13 more as Navy put a stop to Bucknell’s early Patriot League success by defeating the Bison 60-56 in Patriot League men’s basketball.
John Meeks was the lone Bucknell player to reach double digits, tallying 18 despite second-half foul difficulties. The Bison, who shot just 34.6 percent from the floor and 17.2 percent from the arc, will entertain Holy Cross on Saturday.
“First off, I give Navy a lot of credit,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “They lost a game they were not happy about on Saturday and they came out with an attitude that they were not going to lose today. We couldn’t match that focus and intensity and, because of that, they got some good looks early and we missed some shots.
“Next thing you know, we’re fighting to get back in it and never could quite put it all together. I give them a lot of credit. As to the way they played, they had a lot more mental toughness than us today and that was the game.”
A one- or two-possession game throughout the final 15 minutes — Navy (8-6, 2-1) was up by nine in the opening half — the game was locked in a 53-all tie with 48.1 to play after Meeks knocked down three consecutive free throws.
Moments later, after Summers kicked the ball from the left edge of the paint to the top of the circle, Cam Davis drilled a 3-pointer that put Navy up for good. While the Bison misfired on consecutive treys, Navy responded by cashing in four times at the free-throw line as Davis and then Tyler Nelson each drained a pair.
And the Middies’ 7-0 run in the closing seconds was more than enough — Jimmy Sotos canned a late triple — to deliver Bucknell (6-10, 2-1) its first league loss after a 2-0 start.
“I’ve got to get our guys to understand that this is hard,” Nathan Davis said. “I don’t know if we thought we were 2-0 in the league and all is good or what, but we didn’t mentally come with the way we needed to play.”
Navy bounced back from a loss to Holy Cross on Saturday.
“Throughout the season, our chemistry has definitely gotten a lot better,” Summers said. “That chemistry and Sean (Yoder) knowing what shots are going to be coming from us by attacking off the dribble is huge and it definitely helped out tonight.”
Navy started quickly in the second half, too, building an eight-point margin (35-27) behind four apiece from Summers and freshman Daniel Deaver. Two 3-pointers by Bucknell freshman Jake van der Heijden ignited another run that eventually pushed the Bison into a 39-all tie with 12:24 remaining on Xander Rice’s 3-point shot.
While two Rice free throws pushed the Bison in front — and Nathan Davis’ club stayed in front for most of the next nine minutes — Summers located Carter for a triple with 2:54 left that made it 50-50 and set the stage for a race to the finish line.
“John and Cam made some huge shots down the stretch,” Summers said.
NAVY 60, BUCKNELL 56
Navy (8-6, 2-1)
Daniel Deaver 2-4 4-4 8; Luke Loehr 0-1 0-0 0; John Carter Jr. 2-9 0-0 6; Greg Summers 4-6 5-9 13; Cam Davis 6-10 6-6 20; Richard Njoku 1-1 0-0 2; Alec Loehr 0-1 1-2 1; Tyler Nelson 1-4 2-2 4; Sean Yoder 2-4 2-2 6; Dave Kasanganay 0-2 0-0 0; Jaylen Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 20-25 60.
Bucknell (6-10, 2-1) 56
John Meeks 6-9 5-5 18; Paul Newman 1-3 1-6 3; Jimmy Sotos 2-10 0-0 5; Andrew Funk 3-13 0-0 6; Avi Toomer 0-5 5-8 5; Alex Timmerman 0-0 2-2 2; Xander Rice 3-4 2-2 9; Malachi Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0; Kahliel Spear 1-2 0-0 2; Jake van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 18-52 15-23 56.
Halftime: Navy 27-25. 3-point shooting: Navy 4-16 (Davis 2-5, Carter 2-6, Deaver 0-1, L. Loehr 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Kasanganay 0-2), Bucknell 5-29 (van der Heijden 2-3, Rice 1-2, Meeks 1-4, Sotos 1-6, Spear 0-1, Toomer 0-5, Funk 0-8). Rebounds: Navy 34 (Summers 7), Bucknell 30 (Toomer 6). Assists: Navy 10 (Summers 3), Bucknell 8 (Toomer 4). Total fouls: Navy 19, Bucknell 21. Turnovers: Navy 20, Bucknell 14. A: 2,338.