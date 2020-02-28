DANVILLE — A chink in St. John Neumann’s armor suddenly appeared two minutes into the third quarter Thursday when center Malaki Parlante went to the bench with three fouls.
The 6-foot-2 senior had terrorized Northumberland Christian on the boards in the first half, and his absence offered promise for the Warriors to cut into a growing deficit.
Instead, by the time Parlante returned to the floor, the Golden Knights had doubled their eight-point halftime lead and were well on their way to pushing the margin into the 20s.
“Incredible diligence,” said Parlante. “No matter who’s out on the court, they never miss a beat. That’s a strong part of our team, being able to go seven, eight, nine, 10 deep. It’s a blessing.”
David Hill and Davion Hill scored 24 and 23 points, respectively, and Parlante added 17 points and 11 boards as Neumann won the District 4 Class A championship 71-55 at Danville’s McCloskey Center.
“This is tough,” said Warriors senior Aaron Knauss, who led all scorers with 25 points. “Our guys ... we wanted this pretty bad. I think we’ll work it out, talk about it, and we’ll be ready for (the state tournament) for sure.”
Northumberland Christian (19-8) will play Lancaster County Christian, the District 3 third-place team, in the first round of states Friday at a site to be determined. Neumann (21-4) will face District 3 fifth-place Conestoga Christian, also on Friday.
Golden Knights point guard Davion Hill hit two 3-pointers for an early 6-4 lead that jumped to 16-6 after they scored on six consecutive possessions.
Knauss drained the first of his four 3-pointers with 2:14 left in the first quarter. It was just the Warriors’ second long-range attempt, the first coming five minutes in.
Another Knauss triple cut the deficit to 23-16 at period’s end.
“St. John Neumann loves to get up and down the floor. They thrive on the fastbreak and athletic plays,” said Northumberland coach Jeremiah Bennett. “We do have good outside shooters, but we felt like to make a single pass and jack of 3s would be kind of playing into their hands in a lot of ways.
“So we were trying to look for way to rotate the ball and cut to the rim.”
The Warriors made just 5 of 17 shots in the second quarter, and Neumann — behind four boards from both David Hill and Parlante — outrebounded Northumberland 18-10 while forging a 38-30 halftime lead.
“We’ve struggled with rebounding in the past, but a lot of practices have focused in on honing our craft of rebounding,” said Parlante. “That’s where we were tonight, and you could totally see how practice translates onto the game floor.”
The Golden Knights led 42-30 when Parlante drew his third foul and was called to the bench with 6:19 left in the third. The Warriors were in the midst of opening the half 0-for-5 from the floor with five turnovers.
By the time Knauss knifed to the bucket for a three-point play, ending Northumberland’s drought at the 3:09 mark, he chipped away at a 46-30 deficit.
“They play a high-intensity defense, and we just weren’t keeping our heads,” said Knauss. “All we had to do was go back-door to get layups, and we were just getting flustered.”
The Warriors committed 10 third-quarter turnovers (just 17 overall). Neumann scored on a series of runouts for a commanding 22-point lead that was only a bit closer after three quarters (57-39).
“It’s very frustrating,” Bennett said of the missed opportunity. “This is new for our guys, and they fought hard.”
David King scored seven points for Northumberland, while Jack Garvin and Justin Ross each added six.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
BOYS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Danville H.S.
ST. JOHN NEUMANN 71,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHR. 55
St. John Neumann (21-4) 71
Davion Hill 8 4-5 23, Josiah Reid 2 0-0 5, Keon Burkholder 0 0-2 0, Malaki Parlante 8 1-1 17, David Hill 12 0-1 24, Jerval Weeks-Shuler 1 0-0 2, Essex Taylor 0 0-2 0. Totals 31 5-11 71.
3-point goals: Davion Hill 3, Reid.
Did not score: Naaman Amos, Kane Wright, Corey Agnew, Angelo Fernandez, Brady McKimpson, Jacob Henderson, Ricardo Jovchelevich.
Northumberland Chr. (19-8) 55
Jack Garvin 3 0-0 6, David King 3 0-0 7, Aaron Knauss 8 5-5 25, Luke Snyder 1 2-6 4, Justin Ross 3 0-0 6, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2, Henry McElroy 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 7-11 55.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 4, D. King, McElroy.
Did not score: Jacob King, Rodney Englehardt.
Score by quarters
St. John Neumann 23 15 19 14 — 71
Northumberland Chr. 16 14 9 16 — 55