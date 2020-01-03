LEWISBURG — Paul Newman knew his first responsibility was to deny Matt Wilson from getting the ball in the post.
As Newman was doing that, one of his Bucknell teammates forced Army's Tommy Funk to give up the ball on the perimeter. That left Lonnie Grayson with the ball in his hands for the Black Knights with time running out.
Grayson drove to the basket, and Newman blocked his last-second layup attempt to seal a 67-65 win for the Bison in the Patriot League men's basketball opener for both teams Thursday.
"I saw the kid driving down the lane, so I stepped up and tried to stay vertical," Newman said. "I just made a play."
The Bison (5-9, 1-0 Patriot League) made a lot of plays when they needed to turn back the Black Knights in a game that Army led for nearly twice as long as Bucknell did.
"Like you need to do in league play, we found a way to get it done," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "What won it for us is we started to do the things that no one notices. Matt Wilson is obviously a really good player. ... (Newman) did such a good job that he only got five shots off. People don't notice him moving his feet so they can't get it in."
The game was tied at 62 with less than two minutes to play when Jimmy Sotos' 3-pointer to put Bucknell ahead for good. After a defensive stop, Sotos missed a 3-pointer late in the shot clock, but John Meeks grabbed the rebound and hit a reverse layup to stretch the lead to five points. Meeks scored a game- and career-high 22 points.
"He's instant offense," Newman said of Meeks. "He's really good."
Grayson hit a 3-pointer for Army (5-7, 0-1) on its next possession, setting up Newman's game-winning block after Bucknell missed a free throw.
The game featured a pair of familiar faces squaring off as foes.
Army senior Tommy Funk finished with a team-high 19 points and a game-high eight assists, but one of the biggest plays of the game came when his younger brother, Bucknell sophomore Andrew Funk, stole the ball from him which led to a Meeks layup in transition. That play cut Army's lead to two points with 8:17 left in the game. Andrew Funk finished with 11 points.
"It's a blessing really," Andrew Funk said of playing his brother. "To be competing at the Division I level, in the same conference, and getting to play each other four times in our careers is really cool. Obviously it stinks that one of us has to lose, but I've been fortunate to be on the good side of it."
Bucknell is 3-0 against Army since Andrew Funk has been in school with the Bison winning the three games by a combined four points.
Davis and Army coach Jimmy Allen were on the Navy staff together from 1998-2002. Additionally, Allen was a player at Emory and Henry when Davis watched the team play as a recruit.
"I've known him since I was 17 years old," Davis said. "I'm much happier to win than it be the other way around."
The Bison won without senior Bruce Moore playing in the second half. Moore fell and appeared to bang his head on the floor in the first half.
"He had a head injury, so he's getting checked," Davis said. "We don't mess with head injuries around here. That's your livelihood. He'll get great care from our trainers and doctors, and we'll see moving forward."
The Bison return to the court Sunday at Lafayette.
BUCKNELL 67, ARMY 65
Army (5-7, 0-1) 65
Alex King 6-9 0-0 13, Matt Wilson 2-5 2-3 6, Josh Caldwell 2-5 4-4 8, Tommy Funk 6-14 6-9 19, Lonnie Grayson 7-13 0-0 17, Tucker Blackwell 1-5 0-0 2, Nick Finke 0-1 0-0 0, Chris Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Mark Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Coleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 12-16 65.
Bucknell (5-9, 1-0) 67
John Meeks 8-14 3-3 22, Bruce Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Jimmy Sotos 6-11 1-2 16, Andrew Funk 5-13 1-1 11, Avi Toomer 5-9 0-0 14, Paul Newman 2-4 0-0 4, Walter Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Xander Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0, Kahliel Spear 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 5-6 67.
Halftime: Army, 36-31. 3-point goals: Army 5-17 (Grayson 3-6, King 1-2, Funk 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Blackwell 0-3); Bucknell 10-21 (Toomer 4-5, Meeks 3-5, Sotos 3-6, Ellis 0-1, Moore 0-2, Funk 0-2). Rebounds: Army 32 (Caldwell 7); Bucknell 29 (Meeks 9). Assists: Army 15 (Funk 8); Bucknell 11 (Sotos 5). Steals: Army 5 (King 2, Grayson 2); Bucknell 8 (Funk 2, Newman 2). Blocks: Army 1 (King); Bucknell 8 (Newman 3). Total fouls: Army 11; Bucknell 15. Turnovers: Army 14; Bucknell 16. A: 1,870.