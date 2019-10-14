Penn State hasn’t been too familiar with on-field adversity this season.
Other than the Nittany Lions’ 17-10 win against Pittsburgh in the season’s third week, the fate of their contests has been generally known — and favorable — by the third quarter.
Coaches and fans typically learn more about the character of their teams when they’re faced with challenging conditions. Saturday, Penn State showed its make-up against 17th-ranked Iowa.
Recent history suggested the contest wouldn’t be lopsided in one team’s favor. The last two times they met, Penn State won by a combined eight points.
This game followed the same trend.
Iowa’s defense carried the nation’s fifth-best ranking into the matchup. It held Michigan to 10 points the previous week and hadn’t surrendered more than 17 points to an opponent all season. The Hawkeyes’ defense again proved its worth as it held the Nittany Lions scoreless through the first 15 minutes, marking the first time all season an opponent had accomplished that feat.
Iowa also slowed Penn State’s effective passing attack that had averaged 305.6 yards per game through five contests. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford was presented with his stiffest challenge to this point of the season.
Playing within the raucous confines of Iowa’s home venue only added to the level of difficulty.
The configuration of Kinnick Stadium is such that the sidelines are separated by just feet from the home crowd, which certainly didn’t do the Nittany Lions’ first-year quarterback any favors.
“I learned a lot, just with the atmosphere,” Clifford said. “That was the first time that I really had to deal with a crowd. Maryland got into it a little bit early, but that game went a little bit differently. This one was a lot tighter, and the crowd brought it the whole game. As you can tell, my voice is shot. It was a good learning experience.”
Clifford recorded his first completion of the night 18 minutes into the game and eventually found a rhythm. He was 7-of-9 passing for 59 yards over the final two quarters, and he finished the game with 117 yards passing and one touchdown.
The Hawkeyes’ defense held the Nittany Lions to a season-low 294 yards. Although Penn State didn’t accumulate yards at the breakneck speed it’s grown accustomed to this season, it earned them at opportune times.
Penn State tallied 107 yards in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime, and it piled on another 100 in the fourth quarter. Eighty-two of those 100 yards were gained on the ground, and Penn State won the time-of-possession battle 10:23 to 4:27 over the last 15 minutes to stave off Iowa. The Nittany Lions’ final drive drained the last 2:31 from the game clock.
Few expected a blowout performance from the visiting team. Rather, fans wanted to see how a talented and young Penn State squad would fare on the road against its first ranked opponent.
The win’s benefits are twofold. The Nittany Lions gained valuable experience for their youth, and they kept their conference championship aspirations alive with the well-earned victory.
“On offense, we looked like a young team,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We were making mistakes that we hadn’t normally made, but then we calmed down after that point. I was just proud of how our players and coaches managed the game.”
