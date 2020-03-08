MILTON — In a season of firsts, the Northumberland Christian girls basketball team can add another first to the school history books.
First state playoff win.
The Warriors’ 48-36 margin of victory doesn’t show how tough it was to grab their first win. The Warriors needed some big plays down the stretch to fend off District 1 third-place Faith Christian on Saturday afternoon at Milton High School.
The Warriors (24-4) advance to face District 6 champion Bishop Carroll (15-10), a 58-42 winner over Lebanon Catholic, in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. Faith Christian ends its season at 19-6.
Both teams struggled on offense for most of the first half with a combined eight field goals through the first 14 minutes of the game. With the Warriors ahead 14-10 late in the first half, Northumberland Christian got an offensive lift from point guard Rebekah Hayner.
“Our offense wasn’t performing because their defense was really good. They were forcing us to make quick decisions, and sometimes we didn’t always make the right one,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “We ran plays specifically for the point guard. That kind of got our confidence going.”
Hayner used a double screen at the top of the key to knock down an elbow jumper, then a long 3-pointer, accounting for five points in the final 1:14 of the first half to send the Warriors to the locker room with a 19-10 lead.
“I was excited (to get the call),” Hayner said. “It was good to get some confidence going. It felt good to help my team out and push through it.”
Faith Christian continued to struggle to score for most of the third quarter, making just four of its first 41 shots.
“We wanted to pack in our 3-2 zone a little bit and not let them have anything easy on the inside,” Severn said.
Meanwhile, the Warriors offense picked up in the third quarter. Senior Maddy Snyder scored seven of her nine points in the third stanza as Northumberland Christian built an 18-point lead at 35-17 when Snyder knocked down a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the third.
“Just making shots in general boosts our confidence,” Snyder said.
The Lions finally got on track late in the third quarter. Northumberland Christian struggled with turnovers the entire game (25 for the contest), and it came back to haunt the Warriors early in the fourth.
Faith Christian outscored the Warriors 15-6 over the first 4:30 of the fourth quarter to cut the Warriors lead to seven points at 41-34. When the Warriors turned the ball over on the next position the Lions had a chance to get even closer.
Point guard Sydney Heller made a beautiful pass against the zone from the 3-point line to the opposite low block. The Lions appeared to have an easy layup, but Kaitlyn Bookwalter picked up her fourth blocked shot of the game to deny Faith Christian.
The Lions missed another layup with a chance to cut it to five before Emily Garvin scored five points in 32 seconds, the last two from the free-throw line with 1:20 left in the game to push the Northumberland Christian lead back to double digits.
Garvin led the way with 20 points, including 12-of-14 from the charity stripe, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Hayner had nine rebounds to along with her seven points. Bookwalter finished with 12 rebounds as the Warriors outrebounded Faith Christian, 45-30.
Bianca Acevedo had 12 points and Heller finished with 11 for the Lions. The two combined for 12 of the Lions 17 fourth-quarter points.
PIAA CLASS A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
at Milton High School
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 48,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 36
Faith Christian (19-6) 36
Sydney Heller 5 0-0 11; Izabella Forker 1 1-2 3; Abby Bowersock 1 0-0 2; Bianca Acevedo 4 3-4 12; Kaleigh Garber 0 5-8 5; Joy Hissner 1 0-2 2; Niky Cassiani 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 10-18 36.
3-point goals: Heller, Acevedo.
Did not score: Mikayla Hissner.
Northumberland Christian (24-4) 48
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-2 7; Madalyn Snyder 4 0-1 9; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 0-0 4; Emily Garvin 4 12-14 20; Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6; Anna Ulmer 0 0-2 0; Bethany Dressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-19 48.
3-point goals: Hayner, Snyder.
Did not score: Emma Treas.
Score by quarters
Faith Christian`5`5`9`17 — 36
Norry Christian`8`11`16`13 — 48