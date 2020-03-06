Norry Christian happy with focus on districts, states

When the Northumberland Christian girls take to the court for the program’s first state tournament game Saturday, the national championship they won a year ago will be up for grabs some 350 miles away.
That’s perfectly fine with them.
The Warriors capped their previous three seasons at the National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships. They passed on a return trip this year to compete in the District 4 playoffs — and, perhaps, the PIAA Tournament — for the first time in school history.
It was equal parts calculated risk and welcome challenge, and the degree of difficulty got much higher when their schedule was infused with the best nonleague competition they could muster.
Still, Northumberland Christian easily qualified for the District 4 Class A playoffs, earning the No. 4 seed in a seven-team field. Last Thursday the Warriors punctuated a run of three district victories by 14 or more points, thumping third-seeded Millville, 62-44, for the district championship at Danville’s Whitey McCloskey Center.
“It feels really good,” said Warriors junior point guard Rebekah Hayner. “We all, as a team, came (into the season) and said, ‘This is our goal, and we’re going to work for it.’ That hard work really paid off.”
Northumberland’s 15th consecutive win secured a state first-round game against District 1 third-place Faith Christian (19-5) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton H.S. The winner advances to the second round March 11 to face either District 6 champion Bishop Carroll (14-10) or District 3 fourth-place Lebanon Catholic (12-13).
“We’re in it for the long haul,” said Warriors assistant coach Jeff Ulmer. “(The players have) met every expectation that we’ve had for them. They come to work every practice. They show up on time, ready to go, and put in the effort. It shows when we step on the court.”
Dan Severn was handed the reins of the Northumberland Christian girls program in 2016, following the last of Bill Millbrand’s seven seasons at the helm.
The Warriors won their league, the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division, and the ACAA Tournament title, and also attended the NCSAA Championships in Severn’s first year. They went 2-1 at the national event at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio, dropping the Division 2 title game to Andrews Osborne, a private boarding school in Willoughby, Ohio, which also competes in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Over the following two seasons, Northumberland claimed national titles in Division 2 and Division 4 (2018 in Erie), and Division 3 (2019 in Mount Vernon) with a string of eight wins against schools from five states. According to the NCSAA website, teams are assigned to divisions “based on the results of opening round matchup games and/or based on pre-tournament seeding,” to ensure competitive balance.
“I mean, Ohio was big,” said Warriors sophomore Emily Garvin, who was named to the NCSAA all-tournament teams in each of the past two years, along with teammates Emma Treas (2018), Maddy Snyder and Peggy Ulmer (2019). “It’s really fun out there, but (districts) is awesome, too, because, obviously, we know all these schools.”
“You can’t compare the two,” said Severn. “I loved what we did in (NCSAAs) — and we played some very good teams there — but (districts) is something really special.
“We told our girls, ‘You’re not often going to get a chance to play in a district final. You never know if you’re going to it again.’”
The Warriors went all-in on the District 4 plan, going so far as to work perennial powers such as Lourdes Regional, Nativity BVM and Steel-High into their schedule. They also entered public school tournaments that featured the likes of Williams Valley, Montoursville and Warrior Run, and wedged Bloomsburg and Millville onto their regular-season slate.
All was by design, a strategy to become battle-tested for a district tournament won by Lourdes for three consecutive years, featuring known contenders in Benton and Sullivan County, as well as relative unknowns such as Northeast Bradford, this season’s No. 1 seed.
“Our girls, they wanted to do this because it was local,” said Ulmer, whose twin daughters Anna and Emma are junior forwards. “They thought it would mean more to them to do something with the local teams that they’re playing against. Because we play against some of these teams in the regular season, then to meet up with them in districts is just to have that validation.”
The Warriors started 5-3 with losses to Williams Valley, Nativity and Warrior Run, but they’re 18-1 this calendar year. The only loss in that stretch was a 60-56 battle Jan. 16 at Bloomsburg, which won its first district title on Saturday. Their power ranking was just less than that of Millville, with both teams trailing Northeast Bradford and Sullivan County by plenty for District 4-A seeding.
“(The district tournament) is community,” said Severn. “So part of what we wanted to do was be a part of the community and participate in what’s happening here.”
Northumberland hosted its first district playoff game, and rallied to down No. 5 Benton, 55-35, in the quarterfinals as Garvin scored 25 points while Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Emma Ulmer each added 11. The semifinal round posed a unique challenge as it coincided with the ACAA Tournament in DuBois. The Warriors won ACAA games on consecutive days (Friday and Saturday) to claim their fourth straight title, then traveled to Troy H.S. later Saturday to upset No. 1 Northeast Bradford, 64-50, with Garvin tossing in a career-best 35.
“You know, I was really proud of our girls,” said Severn. “They played a really tough game against Meadowbrook (Christian in the ACAA final), and then we played Northeast Bradford that night, and the girls just stepped up.”
The district final was a rematch of a Dec. 9 game at the Bingaman Activity Center when the Warriors beat visiting Millville 55-39. Northumberland bolted to a double-figure lead just six minutes in, scored 40 points by halftime, and ultimately won by 18. They celebrated together on the court, and then saluted a large section of roaring fans.
“The energy in the gym is much higher in this setting than it was (at NCSAAs),” said Severn. “I see people from rival basketball teams here. Meadowbrook Christian, there were girls here; the coach from JMS (Juniata Mennonite) was here; Benton was here; and others, I’m sure.
“It’s great to see — and I’m really thankful for the ACAA — that we can be rivals one day and the next day we’re supporting each other.”
Districts also provided the Warriors an opportunity to win a championship in front of many classmates, as the Northumberland boys played for the Class A crown in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
“Winning this is a little different because it was our first year,” said Bethany Dressler, one of only two seniors, along with Snyder, “but it’s really cool that we can come out in our first year and win districts.”
“I’d say it’s a little bit more (special than NCSAAs), just because we’re a small Christian school, the first time doing this, and nobody thought we could do it,” said Hayner. “All these teams we played, like, ‘Oh, just a small school ...’ and then coming out here and winning it all.”
“Personally, I feel like (a district title is more gratifying),” Bookwalter added, “just because we worked so hard all season for this and this is our first year doing it.
“So, it’s a big thing for us and it’s really exciting.”
What’s more, the Warriors didn’t have to turn in their uniforms after winning the district championship.
The PIAA mapped a five-round course to the Class A state championship that concludes March 20 at noon in Hershey’s Giant Center. Last year’s champion, Berlin Brothersvalley, entered the field as the District 5 third-place team, while fellow 2019 state semifinalists Jenkintown and Shanksville returned as district champions. There are other familiar names — Greenwood, Nativity and Kennedy Catholic, among others — and a newcomer that is champing at the bit to prove itself all over again.
“I’m really thankful — and I would have been thankful whether we won or lost the (district) — for Northumberland Christian School,” said Severn. “It provides a God-centered education for the kids, and for the kids that play on the team: hard workers, unselfish (and) great, great team players. Their families have supported us. I’m just really thankful, and thank the Lord for his blessings.”