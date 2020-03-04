Aaron Knauss emerged from the locker room and dutifully met the media after Northumberland Christian fell in the District 4 Class A championship game last week.
As his league’s Most Valuable Player and the game’s top scorer, Knauss’ perspective on the Warriors’ 71-55 loss to St. John Neumann was sought.
“As far as me, personally, I tried to do too much,” he said.
Come again?
“We needed to do more as a team,” he continued. “I kind of took it personally when they would score, so I tried to come back and probably forced too many things.”
It was a mature, introspective response, if a little unfair.
“It means a lot, and Aaron has developed a lot,” said Warriors coach Jeremiah Bennett. “He’s had other games in previous seasons where he would have had that attitude for the entire game.”
A 2,000-point scorer in his prep career, Knauss has earned a green light with the ball in hand. He didn’t take an abundance of shots in the game, finishing 8-of-21, and his 4-for-11 clip from 3 wasn’t calamitous. His shot selection could have been better at times — particularly in the second quarter (2-of-8) — but his teammates also shot 38% so he didn’t wreck the team’s average.
In fact, Knauss scored half the Warriors’ first-quarter points, knocking down both of his 3-point looks, as the Golden Knights opened a 23-16 lead. In the second quarter, he missed 3-pointers on consecutive early trips, then took Northumberland’s shot on five straight possessions. He buried two straightaway treys in the latter sequence, the second of which cut into Neumann’s largest lead to that point (34-24).
“We definitely play our best when all five guys are involved,” said Bennett. “With their athleticism ... it made it a challenge to get all five guys involved.”
Knauss was 1-for-5 in the third quarter, taking all but four of his team’s shots when the Knights forced five turnovers. Meanwhile, Neumann went 8-for-13 in the third to forge a 57-39 lead.
“They played a high-intensity defense, and we just weren’t keeping our head,” said Knauss, who finished with 25 points. “We were just getting flustered.”
So while he shouldered a significant portion of the blame for Thursday’s loss, Knauss also proved he learned a valuable lesson ahead of the state tournament. The Warriors boast another lethal 3-point shooter in David King, as well as threats to score around the basket in Jack Garvin, Justin Ross and Luke Snyder. Knauss said the district final underscored the importance of utilizing all their weapons.
“Honestly, to watch all throughout the season, Aaron has probably averaged 19-to-20 points,” said Bennett, “but along with that he’s had triple-doubles or close to triple-doubles on almost a nightly basis because he’s giving assists, he’s rebounding, steals, blocks. He’s doing all those sorts of things consistently.”
Northumberland (19-8) drew District 3 third-place Lancaster County Christian (17-7) for its first-round game Friday at Milton H.S. The winner could face defending state champion Sankofa Freedom Academy in Tuesday’s second round.