NORTHUMBERLAND — Wyalusing Valley seemed to have all the momentum early in the second half Wednesday.
The Rams dominated the first nine minutes and halved their halftime deficit to one goal.
That energy shifted when Northumberland Christian’s Emily Garvin took a pass from Eden Daku-Treas and fired the ball into the back of the net to restore the two-goal lead.
“That gave us a little more confidence going forward,” Garvin said.
The Warriors went on to grab a 5-3 victory in the District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinals, the first district win in program history.
Garvin scored on another long shot just a minute later and finished the game with four goals.
“I just work well with the team,” Garvin said. “If I have a shot, I take it. If it goes in, I’m super-happy.”
The third-seeded Warriors (19-1-1) led 2-0 at halftime, but Wyalusing (9-5) started the second half well. Daku-Treas cleared away a dangerous cross after a minute of play, but the Rams cashed in 49 seconds later when Callie Bennett stole the ball and shot just over Warriors goalie Rebekah Hayner.
The Rams had three other good scoring chances in the first nine minutes that Hayner and the defense shut down.
“I wasn’t worried, but I was like, ‘We’ve got to pick it up a little bit,’” Garvin said of Wyalusing’s push.
Senior teammate Emma Daku-Treas echoed that sentiment.
“They were starting to get some momentum,” Emma Daku-Treas said. “I just knew we had to stay calm and we’d figure it out.”
Garvin helped them figure it out with her two long goals in a span of 1:06 to push the lead to 4-1.
“Emily is a strong player,” Northumberland Christian coach Jim Snyder said. “She’s a very focused player. She ends up pulling us up out of the hole whenever we start tripping a little bit.”
The Rams scored twice more — the goals sandwiched around Garvin’s fourth — but the outcome wasn’t seriously in doubt after the margin grew to 4-1.
“We’ve been hitting on all cylinders,” Snyder said. “Every now and then we sputter, but the girls have responded. Wyalusing brought a really good team. I thought they were strong, and they gave us all we could handle.”
The Warriors got off to a good start in the first district playoff game in program history.
Emma Daku-Treas played a diagonal pass to Anna Ulmer in the corner. Ulmer crossed the ball and Emma Daku-Treas, who, standing at 5-foot-2, rose up in the 6-yard box and headed the ball into the net just five minutes into the game.
“I know that’s Anna’s specialty over there,” Emma Daku-Treas said. “I was happy with how the timing worked out because it’s not all the time you can set that up. I saw it was coming right to my head, which normally doesn’t happen because I’m so short.”
Ulmer delivered a similar cross a little more than eight minutes later. This time it was on a corner kick, and Garvin headed it for a goal.
“We’ve been playing well the last couple games of the season,” Snyder said. “It’s starting to come together for us.”
The Warriors will take on the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 2 East Juniata and No. 7 Sullivan County.
“I definitely liked how we passed as a team,” Emma Daku-Treas said. “We definitely had some spots where it was a little nerve-wracking, but we have some practices before our next district game to fix that stuff.”
She added that she was happy with the result.
“Especially being a senior, and knowing this was probably my last home game, it was really special to be able to make school history,” Daku-Treas said.
Northumberland Christian girls teams are undefeated in playoff games in 2020. The Warriors won the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournaments in girls basketball and girls soccer, and reached the Class A state quarterfinals after winning the District 4 title in basketball. Their season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic before the quarterfinals were played.
“It’s all about teamwork,” Emma Daku-Treas said of the postseason success.
“We just work hard for God’s glory, and give it all we’ve got,” Garvin added.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinal
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 5, WYALUSING VALLEY 3
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Anna Ulmer), 4:59; NC-Emily Garvin (Ulmer), 13:13.
Second half
W-Callie Bennett, 41:53; NC-Garvin (Eden Daku-Treas), 49:14; NC-Garvin (Em. Daku-Treas), 50:20; W-Olivia Haley, 57:24; NC-Garvin (Em. Daku-Treas), 66:01; W-Faith Laudermilch, 71:53.
Shots: NC, 23-12. Shots on goal: NC, 15-7. Corners: NC, 8-1. Saves: Wyalusing Valley 8 (Pearl O’Connor); Northumberland Christian 4 (Rebekah Hayner).