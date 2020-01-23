LEWISBURG — Taylor O'Brien scored four points before Colgate star Rachel Thompson even took a shot Wednesday night.
O'Brien keyed an early 11-0 run that put Bucknell ahead to stay at one end of the court, and doggedly chased Thompson — the Patriot League's leading scorer — over, around and through screens at the other end.
"My role was to stop her the best I could," O'Brien said. "She's more of a downhill player, so I just had to stay in front and hope those contested 2s would not fall. ... I did my job for the most part, but it was a team effort."
Colgate never got closer than seven points the rest of the way as the Bison won 66-43 to maintain their hold on first place in the Patriot League women's basketball standings.
The Raiders (13-5, 5-2) opened the scoring, but then the Bison ran off 11 straight points. O'Brien made a layup and hit a short pull-up jumper off a drive; Tessa Brugler made a pair of free throws and scored in the low post; and Abby Kapp drilled a 3-pointer during the early spurt.
"Our whole team was hitting shots, getting easy points, passing the ball around really well," O'Brien said. "Our team was moving the ball around so well. It was awesome to get that momentum. For them to call a timeout (with Bucknell leading 11-2) was one of those little victories."
Bucknell had six players with two or three assists, and finished with 14 as a team on 24 made field goals.
Thompson — who is the two-time defending Patriot League player of the week and entered averaging 17.8 points per game — finished with 10 points, only four in the first half. Thompson was averaging 21.8 points over Colgate's last four games. She had a game-high 11 rebounds but just two assists, more than three below her season average.
"We were able to hold the league's leading scorer to about half of her (scoring average)," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "That was obviously something that we wanted to try to do; she was a focal point. Taylor was our best shot at slowing her down. She was the tip of the spear, as they say, and she did an excellent job."
Colgate pulled to within 15-6 when Thompson made a tough layup over O'Brien, but the Bison scored the final nine points of the opening quarter. Ellie Mack, Tai Johnson and Autumn Ceppi made short buckets and Kapp hit a 3-pointer during the quarter-ending run.
Bucknell (14-4, 7-0) led by at least 13 points the rest of the way.
The Bison led by as many as 20 in the second quarter, and took a 31-17 lead into halftime. Bucknell then opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run for a 22-point lead. The Bison stretched their lead to as many as 25 late in the fourth quarter.
Brugler scored a game-high 14 points for the Bison. Mack (12 points) and Kapp (10) also reached double-figure scoring. Six Bucknell players scored between six and 14 points.
"We've got a good team," Woodruff said. "We have a good roster of players, who can all emerge at any time. We've got good balance, not just in number of players who can score, but where they can score from. We can throw the ball in the post. We have people who can drive it to the rim. We have people who can make the 3."
Bucknell has a two-game lead in the conference standings over Colgate, Lehigh and Holy Cross — all teams the Bison have defeated once this season.
BUCKNELL 66, COLGATE 43
Colgate (13-5, 5-2) 43
Abby Schubiger 2-11 5-6 9, Alexa Brodie 0-8 0-0 0, Nia Ahart 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Thompson 4-10 2-2 10, Ava Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Taylor Langan 2-11 0-0 5, Tegan Graham 1-6 0-0 2, Haley Greer 2-3 0-0 5, Holly Lueken 0-1 0-0 0, Alexa Naessens 1-2 0-0 2, Jenna Paul 0-1 2-2 2, Geddy Rerko 0-0 0-0 0, Katlyn Ghavidel 1-2 0-0 2, Maggie Walsh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-59 11-12 43.
Bucknell (14-4, 7-0) 66
Tessa Brugler 4-7 6-7 14, Ellie Mack 6-11 0-0 12, Taylor O'Brien 4-10 1-1 9, Ally Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Abby Kapp 3-7 2-2 10, Autumn Ceppi 1-2 0-0 2, Tai Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Carly Krsul 1-2 4-6 6, Gia Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Shaffer 0-1 2-2 2, Bridget Tobin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-18 66.
Halftime: Bucknell, 31-17. 3-point goals: Colgate 2-16 (Greer 1-2, Langan 1-7, Ahart 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Graham 0-1, Ghavidel 0-1, Brodie 0-3); Bucknell 3-13 (Kapp 2-6, A. Johnson 1-5, Mack 0-2). Rebounds: Colgate 31 (Thompson 11); Bucknell 39 (Mack 9). Assists: Colgate 10 (Brodie 4); Bucknell 14 (Brugler 3, A. Johnson 3). Steals: Colgate 4 (four tied with 1); Bucknell 5 (five tied with 1). Blocked shots: Colgate 1 (Greer); Bucknell 5 (Brugler 3). Turnovers: Colgate 11; Bucknell 12. Total fouls: Colgate 19; Bucknell 13. A: 813.