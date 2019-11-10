SELINSGROVE — Junior running back Da’Avian Ellington said the Susquehanna defense had bailed the offense out so many times this season that it was time that his group returned the favor.
Ellington and his teammates got their chance early in Saturday night’s senior night game at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium against underdog McDaniel, after things went a bit haywire.
First, the Green Terror drove 72 yards on seven plays on the game’s opening drive to take a lead just 4:39 into the Centennial Conference contest. The key play was a 45-yard pass from surprise starting quarterback junior Kevin Sheckells to freshman Jevon Hamilton. The latter made a spectacular catch before being driven down at the Susquehanna 5-yard line.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Sheckells bulled in for the touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced past the return team and was recovered by Mikah Christian at the 1-yard line and he was tackled at the 3.
That’s when the River Hawks’ offense proved its mettle, with an impressive 97-yard scoring drive on eight plays.
“The defense for the most part, they pick us up when we’re down so when we knew we had to get the job done and we executed and got the job done,” Ellington said.
From there, the River Hawks offense was virtually unstoppable while their defense quickly returned to form and pitched a shutout the rest of the way for a 49-7 Susquehanna victory in its final regular-season home game of the season.
Ellington rushed for 29 of his game-high 157 yards on the drive while sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch was 3-for-3, including a 30-yarder to wide receiver Kyle Good. The latter scored the equalizer on a 9-yard jet sweep to the right.
Ellington, who ran for four TDs on the night, boosted his season rushing total to 1,111 with his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and third in a row.
“It’s nice to know you’re reaching milestones, but you don’t worry about it, you live in the moment,” Ellington said. “That’s what I was doing tonight, living in the moment.”
He said after watching a lot of film on McDaniel (3-6 overall, 2-6 CC), he noticed that its top run defender, Jarius Ransom, was not playing.
“I knew I could trust my scheme and could do whatever I could do,” he said. “I knew I was the fastest guy on the field. Once I made a decision, I didn’t even think about it, I would just go.”
On his fourth TD, Ellington was hit in the backfield, broke away, and then broke a second tackle inside the 5-yard line.
While the Hawks (8-1, 7-1) were rolling up 510 yards of offense, the defense allowed just 167, only 92 on the ground.
We didn’t start our first drive (on defense) well, but we always find a way to settle in,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “They had some new things we didn’t see but our coaches did a good job adjusting.”
One of those things involved the change at quarterback, but after that first drive, the defense allowed just seven first downs the rest of the way.
“Offensively, we were on fire,” Perkovich said. “We only stopped ourselves. We had it all working the whole game and it was good to see some of our guys get in and make some plays. We played one of our most complete games, a great effort by the team.”
In addition to the seven offensive touchdowns, the No. 19-ranked River Hawks got another defensive score from senior linebacker Craig Roumes.
The latter recovered a Green Terror fumble at the Susquehanna 29 and went untouched into the end zone.
The River Hawks led 35-7 at the half and added a pair of scores in the third quarter.
Senior linebacker Cole Dixon, who led all players with 13 tackles, three for loss, and had 1.5 sacks, said, there was little concern after giving up the early score.
“We have a lot of experience and it was nothing new. It happened last week, we’ve been through may moments like that,” Dixon said. “We just regrouped with each other when we got back on the sideline, made some adjustments (to the new quarterback), and got going.”
Dixon added that much of the credit for his defensive play should go to the defensive front, which never gets enough credit.
“Those guys fight off blocks and open holes for me and give me time to get to the quarterback,” he said.