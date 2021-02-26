NORTHUMBERLAND — On a night when Warrior Run senior Jordan Hartman put on an astonishing shooting display, Northumberland Christian twins Anna and Emma Ulmer were pretty sharp in their own right.
Hartman scored a career-best 28 points on the strength of eight 3-pointers, including a series of three in the final minute-plus — each one longer than the last — that had fans of both teams mock fainting in the stands.
It was likely because the Ulmer sisters shot so well that Hartman’s personal scoring tsunami didn’t wash away the host Warriors’ 63-55 win in nonleague girls basketball Thursday.
Emma Ulmer matched her best with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and hardly a layup, while Anna Ulmer popped a pair of 3-pointers. Together, the 6-foot-2 juniors scored nine first-quarter points to shoot Warrior Run out of its box-and-one defense against all-state junior Emily Garvin and open up Northumberland Christian’s attack. Garvin ultimately finished with a team-best 19 points, all but two in the middle quarters.
“We have so many offensive threats, and different nights it’s different people,” said Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn, “but when you can rely on people to do that it makes a difference.”
Northumberland Christian (16-3) won its third consecutive game ahead of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament. The Warriors face Juniata Christian in an ACAA semifinal at 6:30 p.m. today in State College with a potential title game Saturday. They’re also certain to be the No. 1 seed as the defending champion in upcoming District 4 Class A tournament.
Warrior Run (6-9), which trailed by 21 midway through the third quarter Friday, would be the No. 4 seed in District 4 Class 3A with a win over Hughesville on Saturday.
“As a coach, it’s almost upsetting to see we only lost by eight,” said Defenders second-year coach Rachael Herb. “To see what they were capable of doing in a minute-and-a-half — the hustle, the good work — I want them to reflect on it and recognize that, ‘Hey, you can do this the whole game if you play with that kind of effort. See what we did in a minute-and-a-half? Let’s get into playoffs and do it.’”
The Defenders entered Friday’s game with a two-game win streak. They opened with Katie Watkins in Garvin’s shadow, and switched to Hartman in a fast-paced first quarter. While the plan kept Garvin from doing early damage, Emma Ulmer hit a pair of shots as the Warriors went ahead 6-0.
“Emily’s incredible, so I would go box-and-one, too,” said Emma Ulmer, “but she just hustled, and she kept their defense focused on her and let us take those shots.”
Warrior Run started 0-for-10 from the field, and didn’t get on the board until Emily McKee’s bucket at the 3:37 mark. Anna Ulmer’s first 3-pointer made it 14-5 in the final half-minute of the quarter.
Northumberland stretched the lead to 10 twice in the second period, but Warrior Run slashed the margin each time. Hartman drilled three 3-pointers in the quarter, while teammates Gracy Beachel and Alayna Wilkins each hit one in a 5-for-7 display.
“(Shooting 3s) wasn’t the game plan,” said Hartman, “but as we started getting down our coach was like, ‘We need to try to get back in this, and we’re making our shots, so let’s just keep shooting.’ So that’s what we did.”
Hartman’s late-half 3 pulled the Defenders within 29-25, but Garvin beat the halftime horn with a trey to cap her 12-point quarter. Hartman drilled another pair of 3s in the third quarter, including a 30-footer from straightaway. She shot 8-of-11 from distance over the final three quarters.
“For some reason, she’s just figures the farther she’s out the less likely they’re going to guard them,” said Herb. “That really is her shot. One of the only kids I’ve seen coaching that shoots the ball out that far. It’s incredible to see.”
Northumberland surged to a 50-29 lead in the third, however, scoring on their five possessions of the half, each basket with an assist. Emma Ulmer had six points and two assists in the Warriors’ 22-point third, while Kaitlyn Bookwalter added six of her 10 points.
“The start of the third quarter was the best start of a third quarter that I ever remember for our girls,” said Severn. “They just played so well.”
Hartman opened the fourth quarter with a putback — one of her team’s seven two-point buckets — and Warrior Run trailed 57-42 when Rebekah Hayner answered with a 3-pointer for Northumberland. With less than two minutes to play, Hartman followed up a missed 3-pointer to ignite her personal 11-0 run that closed the game. She made a 3-pointer from the left corner, another from about 4 feet beyond the arc on the left wing, and her last from maybe 10 feet back with 15.7 seconds showing to cut the margin to eight.
“I don’t know where it’s too far. I just shoot whenever I feel like I can make it,” she said. “I just don’t think about (distance). I just shoot.”
Warrior Run senior Sydney Hoffman, who became the program’s sixth 1,000-point scorer Wednesday, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. She was 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
“When you get down in games like that, the 3-pointer is how you get back in it,” said Herb. “So going into the fourth quarter, that was 100 percent our game plan. We’ve got kids who can shoot, so let’s put the ball up and see what we can do.”
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 63,
WARRIOR RUN 55
Warrior Run (6-9) 55
Sydney Hoffman 6 0-0 15, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5, Jordan Hartman 9 2-2 28, Emily McKee 2 0-0 4, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 2-2 55.
3-point goals: Hartman 8, Hoffman 3, Beachel, Wilkins.
Did not score: Alexis Hudson, Sierra Dunkleberger.
Northumberland Christian (16-3) 63
Rebekah Hayner 3 1-2 8, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 5 0-0 10, Emily Garvin 8 1-3 19, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 6, Emma Ulmer 9 0-0 18, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 2-5 63.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2, Garvin 2, Hayner.
Did not score: Eden Daku-Treas, Emily McCahan.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run`5`19`16`15 — 55
Northumberland Christian`14`18`22`9 — 63