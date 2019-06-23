SELINSGROVE — Like the kid who becomes a fan of a sports team because he likes the uniform, it was the attraction to a bright-colored car that pushed Lori Croop to join her husband, Randy, as a race driver.
Randy has been racing limited and super late models for 30 years, with a lot of help from Lori. Her father, the late Rod Gaumer, raced in the mid-1950s at Selinsgrove and Port Royal speedways. Her uncle, Dick Gaumer, raced and was also a flagman at Selinsgrove.
Randy’s cousin is the great former late model driver, Bobby Croop, from Nescopeck.
Despite all that racing background, it was an orange car that became the catalyst for Lori to begin her own racing career 10 years ago.
She kept watching a bright orange Monte Carlo pull into the track and told Randy, “My car’s coming, my car’s coming.” Then one week it came bearing a “for sale” sign.
Randy urged her to buy it.
“Spend some of your money,” he told her.
“She supported me for many years,” Randy said. “Lori’s been at the track, in the garage, she’s been doing it all. She’s a racer.”
They bought an old pickup truck and used Bobby’s trailer to tow it.
At 47, an age when many drivers are or have already contemplated retirement, Lori took her first laps around a track in a race car.
Things didn’t start well.
“I shot down through our yard and almost ran into our dog kennel,” she said of her first time behind the wheel. “My husband said, ‘Get back in and drive it out,’ and I said, ‘I’m not getting in that thing ever again.’”
She relented and went to the former Susquehanna Raceway Park in York Haven and practiced.
“I felt like I was really going fast and then I watched the tape and I think I was only going about 55,” she recalled with a smile.
“But it takes a while.”
She began racing her street stock in the Williams Grove Speedway’s Saturday night series after Randy started racing there because his former track, nearby Silver Spring Speedway, closed.
She won the Sportsmanship Award after her first season, and she raced there for seven years.
“I think I only got lapped one time. I always ran slow, and I did well, and I stayed out of everyone’s hair,” she said.
After Williams Grove ended that series, the Berwick couple found their way to Selinsgrove, where she ran in a street stock invitational.
“I did really well. I went from 18th to fifth and it wasn’t (because of) the cars dropping out, like normal, so I was thrilled, and I thought I could run well at this track,” she said of Selinsgrove.
She started in the roadrunner division, but said, “I hated the car.”
She switched to pro stocks after one year and has been a regular since then, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016.
Now, 10 years after that close call with the dog kennel, she is still racing at age 57, and is sixth in the pro stock point standings.
“I almost won my first heat race (this year). I led by a lap and a half, had a great lead, but there was a big hole (between turns) three and four and every time I would hit that, the front end would push out and I would lose ground and (Brandon) Moser got me,” she said, referring to the current points runner-up.
“It makes me feel good that he’s the only one that got me, and I am showing improvement. I am not one of those people that has to win. I just want to get better and I’m out there trying to do better, that’s all I ask for. If nothing else I would just like to win a heat race.”
She knows that she must get over worrying about moving up the track and bumping another car, and her husband often reminds her of that.
“Most of the drivers have been real nice to me and they said, ‘If you hit me, it’s racing,’” she said.
As she prepared for warm-ups last week at Selinsgrove, she noted that Bobby was planning to come to the track that night to watch her race.
She laughed at the thought, “That’s all I need, two Croops telling me what I did wrong.”
She said Randy will tell her, “You did good, but …There’s always a but.”
She did have a set-back last week when, while battling with former champion A.J. Stroup for second place in the feature, she spun and hit the inside wall. She was not injured, but sore and frustrated.
Aside from that race, Lori, a credit analyst in Berwick, also led a feature this season and is encouraged by how the season has gone.
Randy, who retired after 35 years as an IT manager of a small company where he worked with 50 computers, said he took the season off to work around the house and help Lori with the car. He may return to racing next season or he may just help Lori.
“Cars take a lot of work. If you don’t give them the work, they won’t give it back to you,” he said. “If I decide to sell the late models, we’ll probably both run pro stocks. I like the pro stock division. Late models are money pits and (pro stocks) are more suited to our help and our money.”
Meanwhile, Lori keeps working to improve and looking for that elusive win.
“I’m slowly getting better but nothing to write home about. We’re doing better this year because we have a Campbell car,” she said, referring to Danville chassis builder Tim Campbell. “It’s set up for you and there are not a whole lot of things you have to change.
“It’s coming along. My lack of skill in the turns and getting the foot right with the brake, everything has to be there. My husband is telling me that my line is good, but it has to be higher on the track to get that momentum.
“So, baby steps for me,” she said, noting that she has always been afraid of wrecking other drivers.
One thing that hasn’t changed: the color of her cars.
“I fell in love with the bright orange, so I stuck with the color scheme,” Lori said.