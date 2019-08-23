MIDDLEBURG — While it wasn’t a match that counted in the Tri-Valley League standings, one could have called Thursday’s outing a sneak preview.
Even if the storms that hovered over Shade Mountain Golf Course shortened everyone’s rounds and forced the scorekeepers to improvise.
Although limited to nine holes by rain, reigning Tri-Valley League and District 4 Class 3A team champion East Juniata carded 171 to win the quadrangular meet by nine shots.
Since all of the competitors were able to finish Nos. 5-13, those were the common holes that were utilized for scorekeeping purposes.
Host Midd-West fired a 180, and shared second place with Millersburg. Newport finished fourth at 194, 23 shots behind the frontrunners.
Midd-West, Millersburg and Newport made their regular-season debuts, so East Juniata may have had a slight edge since Mike Zendt’s Tigers (4-0) beat Mount Union 342-455 on Tuesday at Lost Creek.
“Kids hung in there pretty well today, even through this rain,” said Zendt, whose Tigers will open league play Tuesday at Newport’s American Legion layout.
“Some of them wanted to finish their holes, even before the rain stopped. We’re lucky to get this in. At least got the nine-hole match in.”
Junior Will Orwig, EJ’s No. 1 player and the defending District 4 Class 3A individual champion, shot an even-par 37 to claim medalist honors.
Newport freshman Gavin Fegley was three strokes back at 40, while East Juniata’s Tanner Barth carded a 41 and wound up in third place. Millersburg’s Garrett Graeff (42) and Midd-West’s Julian Kranick (43) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
“I think it was a little bit up and down,” Midd-West coach Brian Beward said. “This was our first match, so I think we had a little bit of nerves. But, in the scheme of things, all six of our kids came in in the 40s — which I take as a positive.
“We have a team — we lost our No. 1 from last year, Cade Crossgrove — he was our rocket and (he typically shot) in the low 80s,” Beward added. “We know that this year we have to do it by a team effort of everyone coming in and putting up some decent numbers. This match, especially with the weather and the ups and downs of being our first match, I was not disappointed in how we scored tonight.”
East Juniata, which wnt 16-0 in the Tri-Valley League last year, viewed it as a chance to measure themselves against their conference competitors.
“It was kind of a sneak peek at what’s to come here — hopefully in the league,” Zendt said.
East Juniata 171, Midd-West 180, Millersburg 180, Newport 194
Note: Top four scores included in team total.
East Juniata (171) — Will Orwig, 37; Tanner Barth, 41; Mitchell Watts, 46; Max Lauver, 47; Caleb Kirk, 49; Isaac Austin, 52.
Midd-West (180) — Julian Kranick, 43; Andrew Oldt, 44; Hunter Beward, 46; Brady Wenrick, 47; Connor Steffen, 49; Nick Whitesel, 49.
Millersburg (180) — Garrett Graeff, 42; Tate Etzweiler, 44; Luke Etzweiler, 47; Brant Bingaman, 47; Haydn Bixler, 55; Mitchell Fulkroad, 57.
Newport (194) — Gavin Fegley, 40; Kolby Seibert, 45; Grant Fultz, 51; Brayden Miller, 58; Dale Hupp Jr, 65; Austin Roush, 82.