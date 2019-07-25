CAMP HILL — Unable to find a way to shut down a potent Newtown-Edgmont team Wednesday night — especially in the middle innings — Warrior Run side watched its bid for a Pennsylvania Little League Major Division baseball championship end with a 10-4 loss.
Griffen Harrington and Cohen Zechman each finished with two hits for Warrior Run, which was eliminated from the eight-team event. Harrington’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning had the District 13 champs up 2-1.
“I thought once we got the momentum early with that home run by Griff and took the lead, I’m like, ‘We’re OK here,’” Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman said. “We had the momentum. We gave it back and it was tied (after two innings).”
Harrington’s blow definitely wasn’t enough as Newtown-Edgmont picked up two hits apiece from Kevin Hodlofski, Jack Meholick, Grady McTear, Chase McMahon and Brady Abate. That productive quintet also combined for nine runs batted in.
McTear, who yielded only Harrington’s two-run blast while working the first three-plus innings, struck out two and was credited with the victory — even though the District 19/Section 8 champions brought in three pitchers behind him.
Newtown-Edgmont will meet Exeter, a 6-0 victor over West Point in the front end of the twinbill, in another win-or-else contest tonight (7 p.m.). N-E defeated Exeter 8-7 in the tournament opener for both teams.
While Harrington’s bomb more than offset Abate’s run-scoring single in the first, Warrior Run was unable to sustain its early momentum as N-E just continued to pound the baseball and put runners aboard against starter Gabe Engel.
“They hit the ball a lot,” said Warrior Run third baseman Brayden Gower, who opened the fourth with a double.
“We hit the ball at the beginning, but then we fell apart.”
Although Donny Rieck’s RBI single pulled N-E even in the top of the second, the southeastern Pennsylvanians weren’t finished as a three-run third — highlighted by Meholick’s run-scoring double and Hodlofski’s two-run double — made it 5-2.
“We were one pitch from getting out of the inning,” Derrick Zechman said.
N-E continued to rake in the fourth against reliever Chase Knarr, scoring five times en route to a comfortable 10-2 cushion. Meholick’s infield single brought in one, McTear followed with a two-run double, and Hodlofski punctuated the outburst with a two-run triple that glanced off the fence in right-center field.
All five runs crossed the plate with two outs.
“Credit to them, they made us pay,” Derrick Zechman said. “In all the other games, we were fortunate to get out of jams like that.”
Warrior Run tried to rally, and scored a single run in the fifth when Tyler Ulrich wheeled into third on Harrington’s double and raced home when the throw got away.
Derrick Zechman’s group added another run in the sixth inning when Cohen Zechman reached on a one-out infield single, scampered from first to third on an Avery Reiff double, and scored on James Keifer’s bouncer to second.
Moments later, the game ended and a historic season in which Warrior Run advanced to its first state tournament after capturing its first district and sectional crowns also came to a close.
Conceding seven runs with two outs was just too much to overcome.
“It was an enjoyable and memorable run,” Gower said. “I’ll never forget it.”
“That last inning was a lot of heart,” Derrick Zechman said. “You get so attached. I hurt because they hurt, and you never want to see it end. Overall, I’m so proud of the kids. I want to thank the (Warrior Run) community, the board, the parents and the coaches.
“This has been going on for about two months and to make history, never winning districts, never winning sectionals, winning a game at states — so the kids got a taste of it. It’s going to sting for a little bit.
“You hate for it to end. You never want it to end, but it’s been an unbelievable ride. These kids will have lifetime memories for it, for sure.”
Newtown-Edgmont 10, Warrior Run 4
Newtown-Edgmont`113`500 — 10-12-2
Warrior Run`200`011 — 4-8-1
Grady McTear, Harrison McTear (4), Ryan Stoddard (5), Jack Meholick (6) and Donny Rieck, Meholick (3), Rieck (5). Gabe Engel, Chase Knarr (4), Tyler Ulrich (5) and Griffen Harrington.
WP: G.McTear, LP: Engel.
Newtown-Edgmont: Kevin Hodlofski 2-for-3, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Brady Abate 2-for-3, run, double, walk, RBI; Chase McMahon 2-for-4, run; Meholick 2-for-4, 2 runs, double, 2 RBIs; G. McTear 2-for-4, 2 runs, double, 2 RBIs; Brenden Till 1-for-4, 2 runs; Rieck 1-for-1, RBI.
Warrior Run: Harrington 2-for-3, run, double, HR (1st, one on), 2 RBIs; Cohen Zechman 2-for-3, run; Knarr 1-for-2, run, double; Avery Reiff 1-for-2, double; Brayden Gower 1-for-3, double; Landon Polcyn 1-for-3, double; Ulrich 0-for-2, run; James Keifer 0-for-2, RBI.