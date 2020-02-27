SELINSGROVE — Two big runs pushed Susquehanna one big step closer to its goal.
Lukas Yurasits scored 22 points, and Danny Frauenheim chipped in 12 more as the River Hawks beat Moravian 76-43 in a Landmark Conference men’s basketball semifinal Wednesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Susquehanna’s sixth straight win means the top-seeded River Hawks will remain at home for Saturday night’s Landmark title game (7 p.m.) against No. 3 Scranton. Scranton advanced with a 93-81 victory at Drew.
The winner Saturday receives the Landmark’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Yurasits and Frauenheim were the only River Hawks to reach double-figure scoring — five others finished with six points — and Susquehanna did plenty of other things well.
In addition to a 49-39 advantage in rebounding, Susquehanna’s relentless full-court pressure forced the Greyhounds (14-12) into turning the ball over 24 times (17 via steals).
While the River Hawks didn’t shoot it great — 37.2 percent — those steals and offensive rebounds (19) enabled Susquehanna to pile up 27 more shot attempts than Moravian.
“There was a lot that went right,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said of career victory No. 452. “I feel like we’re playing well offensively — tonight wasn’t that night — but we’re going to need that on Saturday.”
The River Hawks started the game with a 10-0 outburst — Yurasits buried two 3-balls and Frauenheim added a pair of buckets — and their lead rapidly grew to 16 (21-5 and 26-10) with just more than 12 minutes gone.
Moravian climbed within four (29-25) on Nate Dougherty’s trey, an 8-0 closing spurt capped by Jay Martin’s steal and finish in the final seconds sent Susquehanna into the locker room with a 12-point lead.
The River Hawks opened the second half by rattling off 15 straight points — Frauenheim’s transition hoop off a Yurasits dish punctuated the 23-0 burst — Susquehanna was sitting on a commanding 52-25 advantage.
“That was the key to the game,” Marcinek said.
“It was a great way to end the first half,” Yurasits said. “Those last two minutes just getting a couple buckets so we could bring back a double-digit lead. Second half, we were like, ‘All right, time to step on their throats.’ I thought we did a great job. Our press just demolished them, kind of beat them up in the end, and I think that’s what really led to our 23-0 run.”
Moravian tried to quell the burst with timeouts, but Susquehanna just continued to attack with its defense as its raucous student section grew louder and louder.
“They were great tonight,” Yurasits said of the students in the stands.
Even with the Susquehanna coaching staff substituting liberally down the stretch, the River Hawks extended their lead to as many as 41 points (74-33).
Next up: Scranton.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Marcinek said. “This time of year it’s survive and advance. We’ve advanced through one, and Saturday will be a big one.”
SUSQUEHANNA 76, MORAVIAN 43
Moravian (14-12) 43
John Hargraves 0-6 1-3 1; Mike Martino 0-3 0-0 0; Greg Eck 3-15 1-1 7; C.J. Barnes 4-11 0-1 11; Deandre Tillett 1-3 0-1 2; Nate Dougherty 2-4 0-1 5; Ricky Melosky 0-0 0-0 0; Dylan Parris 0-0 0-0 0; Samuel Yadush 0-1 2-2 2; Addis Ralph 7-8 0-1 15. Totals 17-51 4-10 43.
Susquehanna (19-7) 76
Matt LaCorte 2-8 0-0 6; Zach Knecht 1-4 4-4 6; Danny Frauenheim 5-13 2-2 12; Lukas Yurasits 8-12 2-2 22; Bryce Butler 3-6 0-0 6; Jordan Harnum 2-3 0-0 5; John Long 0-1 0-2 0; Mike Kempski 1-4 0-0 2; Thomas Sampson 0-1 0-0 0; John Kozinski 1-3 0-0 2; Jack Van Syckle 1-1 0-0 2; Joe’l Morris 0-3 0-0 0; Quincy Haughton 0-4 0-0 0; Howie Rankine 0-0 1-2 1; Jay Martin 2-6 2-2 6; Pat Corbett 0-1 0-0 0; Wes Simons 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 29-78 11-14 76.
Halftime: Susquehanna 37-25. 3-point goals: Moravian 5-27 (Barnes 3-8, Ralph 1-1, Dougherty 1-2, Yadush 0-1, Hargraves 0-2, Tillett 0-2, Martino 0-3, Eck 0-8), Susquehanna 7-26 (Yurasits 4-6, LaCorte 2-6, Harnum 1-2, Butler 0-1, Kempski 0-1, Kozinski 0-1, Martin 0-1, Morris 0-2, Frauenheim 0-3, Haughton 0-3). Rebounds: Moravian 39 (Barnes 8), Susquehanna 49 (Knecht 9). Assists: Moravian 7 (Martino 2), Susquehanna 15 (Frauenheim 5). Total fouls: Moravian 12, Susquehanna 18. Fouled out: Hargraves. Turnovers: Moravian 24, Susquehanna 7. A: 533.