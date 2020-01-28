DANVILLE — Loyalsock coach Curtis Jacobson knew Danville would come out in its traditional zone defense if his team did what it was supposed to.
“They’ve run that zone forever,” Jacobson said. “So we needed to do something to stretch it and open up the inside.”
The Lancers started and ended the game well for a 46-34 win over the Ironmen on Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball.
Loyalsock sank three 3-pointers in a row as part of a 13-0 opening salvo, then closed with an 11-0 run in the second half to grab the victory.
“I’m not totally disappointed (with the loss),” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “To come back from the deficit we faced is a tribute to our girls. Loyalsock is a very good shooting club.”
The Lancers (17-1) needed the hot start from guards Cassie Gee and Sophia Gardner, as the Ironmen kept Loyalsock top scorer Summer McNulty in check for much of the first half. After jumping to a 13-0 lead 2:45 in, Danville ripped off the next 12 points to pull within one point.
The two sides traded baskets early in the second quarter, with Emily Heath giving Danville a 16-15 lead, and then Olivia Outt answering a Loyalsock basket with a 3-pointer to give the Ironmen a 19-17 lead. Loyalsock closed the half with the final six points.
Although McNulty only had six points at the break, Gee had eight and Allyia Kennedy six to aid the Lancers.
Danville (14-3) used a pair of four-point spurts in the third quarter to tie the game at 23, then 27, with Corinna Petrus garnering six of those eight points. Petrus finished with 19 points to lead all scorers, but after that, Loyalsock finished off the Ironmen.
“I thought the turning point was in the third quarter, when we allowed them the baseline three times in a row, and they scored each time,” Moser said.
The Lancers put the game out of reach, scoring the next 11 points to build a 38-27 lead. Petrus snapped the Lancer run with her eighth field goal of the night, but Danville got no closer than eight (40-32) the rest of the way.
“Some of the shots we normally make, we didn’t make tonight,” Moser said. “We also didn’t rebound very well in the second half.”
The Lancers also limited Linae Williams to five points, zero 3-pointers and only two field goals for the game.
“Linae was Summer’s responsibility,” Jacobson said. “She’s a coachable kid, and we can ride her and make certain she knows what to do. She not only gets it done offensively, she’s also a very good defender.”
McNulty paced Loyalsock with 16, with Gee adding 12 and Kennedy nine for the victors.
LOYALSOCK 46, DANVILLE 34
Loyalsock (17-1) 46
Sophia Gardner 1 0-0 3; Cassie Gee 5 0-0 12; Summer McNulty 6 4-4 16; Allyia Kennedy 4 1-2 9; Mia Patterson 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 7-8 46.
3-point goals: Gee 2, Gardner.
Did not score: Anna Bardett, Madison Jean, Karyn Saar.
Danville (14-3) 34
Olivia Outt 1 0-0 3; Kylee Cush 1 1-2 3; Emily Heath 1 0-0 2; Corinna Petrus 9 1-2 19; Linae Williams 2 1-2 5; Melanie Egan 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-6 34.
3-point goals: Outt.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock`13`10`12`11 — 46
Danville`12`7`8`7 — 34