DANVILLE — Ian Persing considers himself just another cog in Danville’s unbeaten football machine.
While that may be modest for someone as involved as the versatile senior, it’s not a bad way to describe his reliable production for the Ironmen. Except for nights like Friday, when he’s the difference-maker on and off the field.
Persing got his team focused at halftime of the closer-than-expected division battle with Lewisburg, then broke open the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns — one on each side of the ball.
Danville banked a 35-14 win over the visiting Green Dragons a week ahead of a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown at undefeated Montoursville.
“We were under some duress; the pressure got to us a little in the second quarter, so we knew at halftime we had to play a four-quarter game,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. “I was proud of the kids for overcoming some of the adversity ... and separating (on the scoreboard) in the second half.”
Danville senior K.J. Riley passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for two scores and kicked five extra points.
At halftime, however, the Ironmen had just a 14-7 edge on winless Lewisburg, and they were fortunate to be ahead. The Green Dragons had first-and-goal at the Danville 6 midway through the second quarter spoiled by an errant shotgun snap. They ultimately missed a 37-yard field goal.
“Game-changer,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said of the sequence. “Now you’re talking about 14-14 with some momentum and we get the ball at halftime.”
Instead, the Ironmen doubled their lead on the second play of the second half when Persing intercepted a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. Playing outside linebacker, he dropped in coverage and made an easy grab of the underthrown ball.
“I was just able to sink, and I saw the seam (route) so I just read that,” Ian Persing said. “I figured, if they throw it, I’m going to go get it.’”
Persing then capped a 15-play, 76-yard drive by snaring a 14-yard bullet from Riley for a 28-7 lead with 1:06 to play in the third quarter. He finished with four catches for 41 yards.
“I’m always pleased with his effort, but tonight was really important for us. He made the plays to really help us separate,” said Brennan. “We had some adversity throughout the entire first half, and I was impressed with the way our kids responded. I think that’s in large part to Ian, and his leadership and toughness.”
Danville (3-0) went 80 yards to score on the game’s opening possession. Riley ran an 11-yard keeper for the TD. Though Lewisburg recovered a Riley fumble on Danville’s next series, the Green Dragons punted three times to start the game.
In the second quarter, the Ironmen overcame a holding penalty that negated a touchdown, and took a 14-0 lead on Jagger Dressler’s 14-yard catch-and-run. Lewisburg responded with a 69-yard march sparked by Max Moyers’ 20-yard bolt. Cam Michaels took a screen pass 30 yards on fourth-and-3 to the Danville 6, but the bad snap lost 13 yards and ruined the drive.
With renewed energy, the Green Dragons stopped Danville near midfield and put together a 45-yard scoring drive that Michaels capped with a 4-yard jet sweep in the final minute of the half.
“Confidence is key for these kids,” said Marc Persing. “When we start moving the football, the kids get their mojo back and they feel good about themselves. We’re going to continue to move the football and put more wrinkles in.”
A 14-7 halftime lead didn’t sit well with the Ironmen, who had a 242-107 advantage in yards.
“We were hoping we could get on them early, and we struggled a little bit in the first half,” said Ian Persing. “We got our composure back after halftime, got ourselves together, and just came out ready to make plays.
“I just told the guys, ‘We gotta get out there quick with a lot of energy and get on them.’”
Ian Persing’s third-quarter scores, and a 9-yard TD keeper by Riley with 6:51 to play in the game made it 35-7.
Moyers, who finished with a game-high 89 yards on 19 carries, keyed Lewisburg’s 73-yard scoring drive late in the game. He converted fourth-and-6 with a 9-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left.
Ethan Dominick added 75 yards to the Green Dragons’ 152-yard rushing total.
“This is who we are moving forward,” said Marc Persing. “I like where we’re going; I like the future of this football team; and we’re going to play spoiler the rest of the year.”
DANVILLE 35, LEWISBURG 14
Lewisburg (0-3)`0`7`0`7 — 14
Danville (3-0)`7`7`14`7 — 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
D-K.J. Riley 11 run (Riley kick), 8:46
Second quarter
D-Jagger Dressler 14 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 10:34
L-Cam Michaels 4 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 38.5
Third quarter
D-Ian Persing 48 interception return (Riley kick), 11:01
D-I. Persing 14 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 1:06
Fourth quarter
D-Riley 9 run (Riley kick), 6:51
L-Max Moyers 9 run (Dieffenderfer kick), 0:53
TEAM STATISTICS
`L`D
First downs`11`22
Rushes-yards`38-152`34-166
Passing yards`54`219
Comp-Att-Int`5-10-1`18-27-0
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`6-45`4-50
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 19-89, TD; Ethan Dominick 16-75; Cam Michaels 2-1, TD; Team 1-(-13). Danville: Ty Stauffer 10-58; K.J. Riley 10-56, 2 TDs; Carson Persing 1-15; Zach Gordon 1-10; Jagger Dressler 6-10; Brandon Zimmerman 1-7; Mason Raup 2-7; Ian Persing 1-5; Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Dominick 5-10-1, for 54 yards. Danville: Riley 17-26-0, for 216 yards, 2 TDs; Gordon 1-1-0, for 3 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Michaels 3-50; Jack Landis 1-6; Moyers 1-(-2). Danville: C. Persing 7-66; Dressler 4-50, TD; I. Persing 4-41, TD; Zimmerman 1-26; Stauffer 1-23; Hayden Winn 1-13.