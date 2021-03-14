WILLIAMSPORT — Carson Persing committed what is usually a cardinal sin for a basketball player.
He thought about a shot.
With less than 20 seconds remaining in the District 4 Class 4A championship game against Mifflinburg, the sophomore guard caught a pass in rhythm on the wing for a wide-open 3-pointer, but then there was just a split-second of hesitation.
“I was definitely thinking about it, but I knew I had to put the shot up,” Persing said. “I was trying to get under control, and not rush the shot.”
As he let the shot go, Persing added an extra little hop behind his shot to give Danville the lead, and Zach Gordon hit two foul shots with 1.2 seconds left in the game as the Ironmen knocked off Mifflinburg, 63-60, at Magic Dome to claim the Class 4A title.
Danville (16-1) travels to Scranton on Tuesday night to face District 2 champion Scranton Prep (12-5), a 57-49 winner over Mid-Valley, in the state first round.
Persing missed all of the regular season and the first playoff game with a football injury.
Even in his first action of the season in Tuesday’s semifinals, the sophomore said he was on a minutes cap, but since that Tuesday contest, Persing spent the rest of the week doing all he could do to play a bigger role in the game against the Wildcats.
“Last game against Athens is the first time I felt good enough to play. It felt good to be back on the court,” Persing said. “Adrenaline gets to you during the game. I’m sure I’ll be pretty exhausted (Sunday), but when your playing you don’t think about how tired you are. You’re just thinking about winning the game. In practice, I really pushed my conditioning. I really tried to keep my mask up all times, to really get my air up.”
Danville coach Gary Grozier added: “He’s a gamer. That’s all I can say. If they were going to let them open, we were going to get him the ball. We could see in early possessions that they were cheating towards the post. They were cheating off our post, so we put Carson in for defense, but we knew he could hit that shot if he was open.”
Persing’s 3-pointer capped a wild fourth quarter that had enough twists and turns to take years off the lives of both Grozier and Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. Jagger Dressler hit a 3-pointer with 5:40 left in the game to give Danville a 52-44 advantage.
However, the Ironmen went ice cold from the line — finishing the fourth quarter just 4-of-16 from the free-throw line — allowing Mifflinburg to come back from the dead for a second time in the game.
“I think a lot of people in this area learned what I’ve always known about this team,” Roupp said. “I give a lot of credit to our heart. The heart of this team is huge.”
Cannon Griffith cut Danville’s lead to 52-47 with a three-point play, before Dressler countered with a three-point play of his own. The Wildcats then scored the next eight points — seven by Isaiah Valentine. Valentine’s 3-pointer tied the game at 55-55 with 1:32 left in the game.
Both teams missed two foul shots on their respective trips before Gabe Yoder was fouled after back-to-back Danville misses. Yoder’s four made foul shots — two with 58 seconds left and two with 41.6 seconds left — gave Mifflinburg a 59-55 lead.
“This group has been playing together a long time, so I feel like we don’t get rattled, because we trust each other,” Dressler said. “We know what we are going to do in certain situations, and we know to stay calm when we get behind at the end.”
Grozier added: “When you have a group of kids like this, they always have composure. We never lose our heads. That’s a big deal. We keep telling them, ‘You’re going to be fine,’ and they believe it.”
K.J. Riley pushed the ball up the court quickly for a layup to cut the lead to 59-57, before Jake Young made one free throw to make 60-57.
Riley then made split a pair of foul shots of his own with 26.5 seconds left. Persing stole the inbounds pass, and found Riley on the left wing. Persing came off a screen to set himself up for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left in the game.
“Danville ... when you got three guys out there that can score at any time, and then a fourth off the bench that can drop (a 3) on you at any moment to win the game,” Roupp said. “It’s tough to defend.”
Mifflinburg pushed the ball upcourt, and got off a 3-pointer. Gordon got the rebound, and was fouled with 1.8 seconds left. Gordon, who had missed two foul shots with 59.5 seconds left in the game, calmly sank both foul shots for a 63-60 advantage.
Valentine got a desperation fadeaway 3-pointer after catching a long pass, but it fell short, ending Mifflinburg’s season at 17-3, with two of those losses coming to the Ironmen.
“(Our seniors) have led this team all season — Valentine, Young and Yoder — and we got on their shoulders, and they carried us,” Roupp said. “I’m so proud of them, they’ve played their hearts out.”
Dressler finished with 28 points, while Riley finished with 11 points. The Ironmen got a big boost off its bench as well. Along with Persing’s go-ahead shot, senior Brady Hill had a team-high eight rebounds off the bench.
Valentine finished with a game-high 32 points along with four steals and three assists. Yoder chipped in 12 points for Mifflinburg.
The contest looked to be a laugher early as Mifflinburg struggled from the floor, and Danville seemed poised to run away with it. By the time Gordon knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:46 left in the first half, Danville led 19-4.
“I think where we struggled in the first quarter was defensively. We missed a couple of shots, maybe it was being tight, Roupp said. “But it all came back to, we had to make stops, which we did in the second quarter.”
The Ironmen had scored at least 70 points in each of its last eight games, but the Wildcats — who held Danville to 51 points in a loss earlier this season — again went to work on the defensive end.
“Coming out of the halftime, we say we have them where we want them, playing a game in the 40s or low 50s,” Roupp said.
Yoder knocked down a corner 3 off a feed from Valentine with 6:20 left in the first half to begin the comeback. The Wildcats had a chance to tie the game before half, but missed two fouls shots with 59.5 left. A Brady Hill putback sent Danville to halftime with a 24-20 lead.
The second half started all Mifflinburg. Yoder hit his second 3-pointer of the game, and Valentine had back-to-back drives to the basket to give Mifflinburg its first lead of the game just 45 seconds into the second half.
However, Danville answered with a 14-2 run, capped by a Riley bucked with 3:34 left in the third quarter to give Danville a 38-29 advantage. It was Danville’s largest advantage of the second half.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Magic Dome, Williamsport H.S.
DANVILLE 63, MIFFLINBURG 60
Mifflinburg (17-3) 60
Gabe Yoder 3 4-4 12; Isaiah Valentine 13 3-5 32; Cannon Griffith 2 3-5 7; Jake Young 4 1-4 9; Lane Yoder 0 0-3 0. Totals 22 11-21 60.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, G. Yoder 2.
Did not score: Zach Wertman, Tyler Reigle.
Danville (16-1) 63
K.J. Riley 5 1-3 11; Jagger Dressler 12 2-3 28; Zach Gordon 2 2-4 7; Dante Harward 2 2-11 6; Aiden Witkor 1 0-0 2; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 7-21 63.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Gordon, Persing.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg`4`16`18`22 — 60
Danville`14`10`22`17 — 63