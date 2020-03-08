COAL TOWNSHIP — By now — 28 games into her senior season — Corinna Petrus has a well-worn blueprint for playing basketball while saddled with four fouls.
"I need to control every inch of my body," the Danville senior explained. "I can't reach. I can't overstep. I need to anticipate the way (the opponent is) going to move to anticipate how I need to not move, basically."
Nothing in that approach keeps Petrus from being the difference-maker having an all-state-caliber season for the Ironmen. She played all but 44 seconds of the fourth quarter Saturday one foul away from disqualification yet spearheaded a remarkable sequence that propelled Danville past upset-minded Berwick, 43-35, in a PIAA Class 4A first-round game.
Petrus committed her fourth foul with just 10 seconds left in the third quarter, and went to the bench for what one could have assumed would become a significant portion of the fourth.
Ironmen coach Steve Moser, however, went all in not even a minute of game time later, putting Petrus back on the floor with Danville ahead 28-27.
"If you're going to get to the next step, you've got to ride your horses," Moser said. "You have to do that, but I've done that with her all year."
Petrus responded with her most effective stretch of the game when the pressure (and stakes) was highest. She scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot in a little more than seven minutes. Petrus and senior classmate Linae Williams (five points, four boards in the fourth) fueled an 11-1 run that shot the Ironmen in front 39-29 with three minutes to play.
"When it's close like that, especially toward the end of the game, I can't play timid," said Petrus. "We can't afford for me to play timid."
Berwick scored on three consecutive trips to slash the margin to 39-35 with 1:43 left. Petrus then hit a baseline jumper, and Emily Heath canned a pair of free throws before the Bulldogs conceded the final 40-plus seconds of Danville's second opening-round state win in as many seasons.
"It means a lot to be able to still move on and not have played your best basketball in a state playoff," said Williams, who totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals. "It goes to show that next game we need to come out even harder and play like we did the fourth quarter here."
Danville, which survived 22 turnovers (but forced 28), won its 11th consecutive game. The Ironmen (25-3) will face District 3 third-place Northern Lebanon — a 70-48 winner over District 12 runner-up Universal Audenreid — in Wednesday's second round at a site and time to be announced.
Berwick, which placed third in District 2, finished 16-10. Bulldogs junior Renny Murphy scored a team-high 14 points, while classmate Katie Starr had nine points and game-high 15 rebounds.
"They definitely exceeded my expectations," said Petrus. "I knew they were a good club and that Starr's a good post player, but ... I think they're a lot better than their record shows."
"Berwick's a tough club," Moser added. "They are tough physically, and they play one of the best defenses we've seen all year. I give them all the credit in the world."
The Bulldogs didn't score until nearly four minutes had passed Saturday, and trailed 6-2 when Starr scored past Petrus in the lane. They closed the period with a 5-1 run to tie the score at 7 despite committing 10 turnovers and shooting 3-for-9.
Danville went five minutes bridging the quarters without scoring a basket, yet Heath's drought-ending basket still got the Ironmen tied at 9. From there, the District 4 champions did just enough to lead at halftime (19-16) and after three quarters (28-26).
Petrus ended a three-plus-minute scoreless span in the third during which Danville fell behind 23-19. Williams then scored off a steal to tie the score at 23, and soon after Petrus wiped out Berwick's last lead with a three-point play.
Petrus finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds — 12 and eight in the second half — while Williams had nine points and seven boards after halftime.
"Those kids seem to rise to the occasion that way," said Moser.
Petrus scored five points in the pivotal 11-1 run, highlighted by Olivia Outt's assist through a keyhole amid defenders on a cut to the bucket for a three-point play and 36-28 lead. The Ironmen hit nine of 13 free throws in the final six minutes — six of seven in their spree.
"It's like (Moser) says, he can count on all of us," said Williams. "At the beginning there was Corinna and I (who were established), but now he knows he can count on (all five starters)."
PIAA CLASS 4A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Shamokin High School
DANVILLE 43, BERWICK 35
Berwick (16-10) 35
Renny Murphy 6 1-3 14, Morgan Nevel 0 1-5 1, Sarah Steeber 1 2-6 4, Katie Starr 4 1-2 9, Emily Ouimet 3 0-0 6, Rachael Whitenight 0 1-3 1. Totals 14 6-19 35.
3-point goals: Murphy.
Did not score: Abby Burt, Jackie Nevel.
Danville (25-3) 43
Olivia Outt 0 1-6 1, Emily Heath 2 2-4 6, Corinna Petrus 8 5-6 21, Linae Williams 5 5-6 15. Totals 15 13-22 43.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kylee Cush, Melannie Egan.
Score by quarters
Berwick`7`9`10`9 — 35
Danville`7`12`9`15 — 43