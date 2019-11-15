SELINSGROVE — When longtime Susquehanna volleyball coach Kuuipo Tom looked around the gym when practices began in August, he liked what he saw.
“We could tell in the gym that we had talent and skill,” Tom said. “All we had to do was work on coordinating those pieces. They naturally came together.”
The River Hawks lost only one player to graduation from the 2018 team, which placed second in the Landmark Conference.
“I told the team on many occasions early on in the season that this could be the best team I’ve ever coached,” Tom said.
“He just said we had to believe in ourselves if we were going to do it,” added junior Sydney Portale, this season’s Landmark Conference Player of the Year.
Well, Tom was right.
The River Hawks (31-6) tied the school record for wins in a season, won the Landmark Conference regular-season title for the first time by defeating rival Juniata for the first time, and were selected for the NCAA Division III tournament for the second time in school history.
Susquehanna opens the NCAA Division III tournament today at 3 p.m. against Westminster. The game will be hosted by Johns Hopkins.
“I think we’re ready for it and we’re up for the challenge,” said Rosina Esposito, the Landmark’s Rookie of the Year.
“Team No. 38 is coming up, that’s how we see it,” Tom said. “I stole that from the football coach. Team 38, and if we get past that, we’ll play Team 39.”
Nervous moments
Susquehanna, which defeated Juniata for the first time in the regular-season finale, again faced the Eagles in the conference tournament final. This time, Juniata grabbed the win to clinch the Landmark’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
That meant the River Hawks were left hoping for an at-large bid.
“I was anxious to see where we would end up,” Portale said. “We believed we’d set ourselves up really well that even if we didn’t win the conference, we would still get an at-large bid with the wins that we had during the season. You never know where things could fall.”
Junior Lizzie Herestofa, the Landmark Defensive Specialist of the Year, said she was also confident the River Hawks would make the tournament.
“I was most excited to see in what bracket we would be — who’d we be playing first and where,” Herestofa said. “I think we got a really cool part of the bracket to be in. We could potentially face Carnegie Mellon and Hopkins again, if it pans out well. That really gives me a lot of hope for this weekend. We’ve already played a couple of teams that we could see. I think we set ourselves up well for this part of the season. I was also pretty confident that we’d make it.”
Susquehanna swept Carnegie Mellon, a potential second-round opponent, and lost to host Johns Hopkins during the regular season. The Blue Jays, who are hosting the regional, would meet the River Hawks in Sunday’s regional final if both teams win twice.
Tom wasn’t quite as confident as his players that his team was going to make its second NCAA tournament appearance.
“I was hopeful,” Tom said. “But after dropping that match, it meant our destiny laid in the hands of other people. I was glued to the livestreams of other matches that I knew would have a direct impact on where we landed.”
Susquehanna earned the No. 2 seed in the region.
“We were very fortunate to get the two seed, which generally hands you a comfortable position in the first round,” Tom said.
However, being the No. 2 seed in the top right region meant the River Hawks watched more than half the bracket pop up during the selection show before they saw their name.
“When they started going through the teams, we started getting a little bit more nervous because our name was not showing up,” Esposito said. “Then, within the last 10 we got a bid, so it was really exciting.”
Good loss
With a handful of players in his office before practice Tuesday, Tom used the recently-completed Major League Baseball season to make a point, asking simple questions that were answered by those sitting in his office.
“Who won the World Series?” “The Washington Nationals.”
“Who won the division the Nationals play in?” “The Atlanta Braves.”
Tom’s point to his players was clear — just because they didn’t win their conference, doesn’t mean they can’t win the national title.
“We had discussions over the weekend about where we were and what some of the issues might have been,” Tom said. “I think we’re in a good place now that we have that loss to reflect on. What do we need to be doing differently on a bigger stage?”
Portale said she thought the team responded well to the loss.
“I think it was a good reset button to hit,” Portale said. “We know what we’re capable of. Saturday was obviously a very humbling experience, getting swept by a team you just beat a week ago. It was also a wake-up call. If we’re going to perform at the next level, we have to be on at all times. We’re going to enter the toughest part of our season now. That was a test for us, and now we have to get back to work.”
Herestofa added: “We’re going into the tournament with a fresh set of eyes. We need to have a short memory, and play as well as we can.”
Keys to success
The River Hawks are the favorites today, but they know no teams make the NCAA Tournament by accident.
“Honestly, we just have to worry about our side of the net, compete and play like we know how to play,” Esposito said. “That’s it.”
Susquehanna is also aiming to improve on the things they didn’t do as well as they would have liked in the loss to Juniata.
“For sure serve-receive, that was the biggest disadvantage of our team’s play against Juniata,” Herestofa said. “We just weren’t on our game. We’re making sure we can get the ball to (setter) Lindsey (Pugh, a Landmark second-team selection), and have an in-system ball every time. When we’re in system, it’s like we’re unstoppable.”
An in-system ball means the pass goes to the setter in a position to set a front-line player for an attack.
“We always say, ‘Everything starts with a pass,’” Portale said. “We also have to focus on what we do. One of our assistant coaches says, ‘Just do your job. If you just go out there and do what you were recruited here to do, we’ll be fine.’ If we know it’s like any other game, we just have to go out there and do what we know how to do, and we’ll be OK.”